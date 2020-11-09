WINDBER — It felt like a September non-conference game.
But, that was all about the weather.
The matchup led one to believe that it might mean more than an early-season game.
So, Redbank Valley’s 28-15 win over District 5 champion Northern Bedford did actually mean something in unseasonably warm weather topping out in the low 70s at Windber Stadium Saturday afternoon.
In the Bulldogs’ fourth state playoff game, it was their first-ever win. Next up for the 7-0 Bulldogs is D-10 champion Reynolds this weekend at a site and time to be announced.
The D-9 Class A champion Bulldogs turned three Northern Bedford turnovers into first-half touchdowns and buried the Black Panthers early. They limited them to just 147 yards while forcing six turnovers in all, five of them interceptions.
The Bulldogs intercepted Northern Bedford’s 4,000-yard career passer Thad Leidy four times and had five pickoffs overall with Trenten Rupp’s two leading the way. Leidy completed 15 of 35 passes for 152 yards, much of that late in the game with the game out of reach.
Redbank Valley also bottled up the Northern Bedford running game, holding NBC to minus-5 yards on 27 carries. That included four sacks of Leidy totaling minus-39 yards. Joe Mansfield had two sacks with Rupp adding one as well.
Tate Minich had an interception and fumble recovery with Chris Marshall and Dalton Bish also picking off passes. The Panthers came into the game averaging 40.1 points and 391 yards of offense per game.
“A ton of credit goes to our defense,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “I think their quarterback went over 4,000 yards today and two running backs with close to 1,000 yards. This was a very, very good offense with a ton of weapons and our goal was to take away the running game and force them to throw it and I think that worked to perfection today.”
All of the defensive work took pressure off the offense with sophomore quarterback Cam Wagner taking over starter duties with junior Gunner Mangiantini lost for the season with a knee injury suffered at the end of the Smethport win last week.
Wagner, who threw three TD passes in the D9 semifinal win over Coudersport, played well enough and threw a 33-yard TD to Chris Marshall for the game’s first points.
That TD came off a Minich fumble recovery at the Panther’s 44. Five plays later, Wagner found Marshall. Minich’s interception at the Panther’s 44 as well led to the first of two Kobe Bonanno 1-yard TDs as he lined up under center and powered his way into the end zone to make it 14-0 by the 7:20 mark of the first quarter.
Marshall’s interception and return to the Panthers’ 27 led to Hudson Martz’s 10-yard run to make it 21-0 by the 8:52 mark of the second quarter.
“You look at that 14-0 start that was the difference in that game, so that was big,” Gold said. “And Cam made some big throws. Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock showed up for football on the first day of camp. And they’ve been total difference makers.”
Northern Bedford (7-2) scored its first points on a safety when the Bulldogs’ Brenden Shreckengost was tackled for a 3-yard loss in his own end zone. Perhaps grabbing some momentum, it was stopped on the first play after the free kick when Trenten Rupp intercepted Leidy for the second time.
However, the Panthers scored three plays after that when Brady Clark intercepted Wagner on a third-and-16 pass from the Bulldogs’ 23 and returned it 40 yards to the end zone.
But the Panthers weren’t able to move the ball until it didn’t matter.
The Bulldogs put the game away midway through the fourth quarter. After stopping the Panthers on downs at the Northern Bedford 41, the Bulldogs took nearly five minutes off the lock with eight straight running plays, the last three from Bonanno under center, who finally got in on his second 1-yarder to make it 28-8 with 6:47 left in the game.
Redbank Valley’s third turnover led to the Panthers’ only offensive drive of the game, 78 yards on eight plays with Dalton Smith scoring on a 2-yard run with 1:53 left, setting the final score.
Ray Shreckengost ran for 84 yards on 16 carries while Brenden Shreckengost added 48 yards on eight carries for the Bulldogs. Wagner completed 10 of 22 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions. Marshall caught four passes for 69 yards.
REDBANK VALLEY 28,
NORTHERN BEDFORD 15
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 14 7 0 7 — 28
Northern Bedford 0 0 8 7 — 15
First Quarter
R—Chris Marshall 33 pass from Cam Wagner (Landon Pence kick), 9:10.
R—Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Pence kick), 7:20.
Second Quarter
R—Hudson Martz 10 run (Pence kick), 8:52.
Third Quarter
N—Safety, Brenden Shreckengost tackled in end zone, 8:03.
N—Brady Clark 40 interception return (pass failed), 5:57.
Fourth Quarter
B—Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Pence kick), 6:47.
N—Dalton Smith 2 run (Collin Yates kick), 1:53.
R N
First downs 14 9
Rushes-yards 41-158 27-(-5)
Comp-Att-Int 10-22-2 15-36-5
Passing Yards 86 152
Total Plays-Yards 63-243 63-147
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 1-1
Punts 4-33 4-48.5
Penalties-Yards 10-74 9-77
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing
Redbank Valley—Ray Shreckengost 16-84, Brenden Shreckengost 8-48, Hudson Martz 9-32, Kobe Bonanno 5-4, Cam Wagner 3-(-10).
Northern Bedford—Cadin Ebersole 4-22, Brady Clark 2-10, Dalton Smith 16-(-1), Thad Leidy 5-(-36).
Passing
Redbank Valley—Cam Wagner 10-for-22, 86 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
Northern Bedford—Thad Leidy 15-for-35, 152 yards, 4 Ints.; Brady Clark 0-for-1, 1 Int.
Receiving
Redbank Valley—Chris Marshall 4-69, Dalton Bish 1-13, Trenten Rupp 2-9, Ray Shreckengost 1-0, Tate Minich 2-(-5).
Northern Bedford—Evan Clouse 3-50, Brooks Snider 2-29, Brady Clark 4-25, Dalton Smith 2-21, Kainen Baker 1-18, Cadin Ebersole 3-9.
Interceptions
Redbank Valley—Tate Minich, Chris Marshall, Trenten Rupp 2, Dalton Bish.
Northern Bedford—Cadin Ebersole, Brady Clark.