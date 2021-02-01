NEW BETHLEHEM — It was nearly as ideal as he would want it, but Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling coach was surely appreciative of what the milestone meant to him and his program Saturday afternoon.
The host Bulldogs (6-1) swept a doubleheader of sorts, first beating Brockway 33-24 in a morning matchup before edging McDowell, 36-31, in the afternoon.
For Kundick, in his 21st season, the win over Brockway marked his 200th of his career. He’s now 201-100.
While a more full lineup than the short-handed Rovers guaranteed the Bulldogs a win with five forfeits, the Rovers took five of the six bouts on the mat. Trenten Rupp’s 10-5 decision over Mark Palmer at 132 essentially clinched things with the Rovers having just one wrestler left for the final three bouts.
The Bulldogs didn’t sent anyone out either after the Rovers’ Dylan Bash pinned Dalton Bish at 138 to set the final with no bouts scored at 145 or 152.
“I was really upset with the first match with Brockway and we didn’t wrestle well because they knew there were going to win the match before it even started and I hate that,” Kundick said. “They were flat, didn’t prepare good we won a huge match there with Trenten, but the rest of the kids were flat, plain and simple.”
But rebounding somewhat against McDowell made things a bit better at the end of the day.
“We looked better because we put them in the room and we actually made them wrestle (before match),” Kundick said. “McDowell has a pretty full team and that made a better match.”
Kundick became the eighth District 9 coach to hit the 200-win mark and the second this year with Clearfield’s Jeff Aveni hitting the mark earlier. Ridgway’s Gary Gerber (434), St. Marys’ Wayne Fordoski (328), Brookville’s Les Turner (298), Cameron County’s Larry McGraw (227) and Kundick’s father Ben (207) are already on the board.
So six more wins for Kundick’s Bulldogs not only tie him with his father, but hit the program’s 600th win. They’re busy this week with an added trip to Marion Center tonight, at home with Derry Tuesday and Indiana Thursday, and a trip Punxsutawney Saturday morning.
“I couldn’t have done it without all the people who have been with me, Ruben Carrillo since the beginning, Deven Laird shortly after than and Brian Cressmen and all of the junior high coaches and elementary coaches who I’m so proud of to be part of this great program,” Kundick said. “I’ve been blessed to coach so many great athletes.”
Brockway, when 100 percent healthy, would have as many as eight wrestlers, but the six that head coach Eric Grecco had in the lineup against the Bulldogs fared well.
Jack Smith and Noah Bash — he’s ranked No. 10 in the state as per papowerwrestling.com — started the match with pins at 160 and 172 pounds against Noah Anderson and Cody Kirkpatrick. And at 189, Seth Stewart turned in a solid win by blanking Hudson Martz, 1-0.
Stewart made a second-period escape stand up, riding out Martz in the third to secure the win.
“Seth is really coming on strong,” Grecco said. “He had a pretty good freshman year, put some muscle on this past season and he’s not backing down from competition. We’re wrestling the best kids and he’s busting his butt in the practice room. What a gritty win, going into the third up 1-0 and being able to ride out a kid of Martz’s caliber, a returning regional qualifier.”
At 113, Weston Pisarchick blanked Cole Bish 4-0, using a first-period takedown and third-period reversal.
The only other two bouts were Rupp’s win over Palmer at 132 and Bash’s pin of Bish at 138.
Rupp, now ranked No. 22 at 132, took on Palmer who bumped up from 126 where he’s ranked No. 18. A five-point move in the first period set the tone for Rupp. Palmer got it back to 7-5 with a reversal at the end of the second period, but Rupp escaped and took Palmer down to set the 10-5 final in the third.
“That was the silver lining for the day,” Kundick said. “Palmer is a good wrestler and Trenten dominated the match from start to finish. It wasn’t a fluke he caught him and set the tone with the five-point move. That’s a great match to win.”
The Rovers (2-3) host Cranberry Tuesday.
“It takes a little bit of pressure off the kids when you don’t have the pressure of winning the dual meet,” Grecco said. “We have won a few, but in a match like today, we knew we were out of it, so it was the kids going out and wrestling from themselves. They wrestled tough and did a good job.”
Against McDowell, the Bulldogs took advantage of three forfeits, although they gave up two once again at 145 and 152. On the mat, McDowell held a 5-3 edge and it was just the Trojans’ second day of competition after COVID mitigation efforts kept them out until a Friday night match against Erie High in a 54-6 win.
Rupp won impressively again at 132, pinning Nathan DeGello in the first period. Martz rebounded with a first-period pin at 189 and Aiden Gardner pinned Bryce Wood in the first period at 215.
But that was it for the Bulldogs. Kobe Bonanno, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, lost a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker decision to Mark Chambers at heavyweight. The two easily escaped in regulation for a 1-1 tie. Neither could score a takedown in the one-minute sudden death period and both escaped in the 30-second rideout sessions.
In the final period where Bonanno chose down since he scored the first match point, Chambers was able to ride him out for 30 seconds to get the win.
Logan Carrick decisioned Dalton Bish at 138, Artis Simmons pinned the Bulldogs’ Noah Anderson at 160, Noah Bielak pinned Kirkpatrick at 172 and Logan Sallot majored Daniel Evans at 106.
Sallot’s win put the Trojans up 31-30, but they were out of bodies and gave the Bulldogs a forfeit at 113 with Cole Bish.
REDBANK VALLEY 33,
BROCKWAY 24
160-Jack Smith (B) pinned Noah Anderson (RB), 1:45. (0-6).
172-Noah Bash (B) pinned Coda Kirkpatrick (RB), 1:45. (0-12).
189-Seth Stewart (B) dec. Hudson Martz (RB), 1-0. (0-15).
215-Aiden Gardner (RB) won by forfeit. (6-15).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (RB) won by forfeit. (12-15).
106-Daniel Evans (RB) won by forfeit. (18-15).
113-Weston Pisarchick (B) dec. Cole Bish (RB), 4-0. (18-18).
120-Ridge Cook (RB) won by forfeit. (24-18).
126-Duncan Blake (RB) won by forfeit. (30-18).
132-Trenten Rupp dec. Mark Palmer (B), 10-5. (33-18).
138-Dylan Bash (B) pinned Dalton Bish (RB), 4:50. (33-24).
145-No match.
152-No match.
REDBANK VALLEY 36,
MCDOWELL 31
120-Ridge Cook (RB) won by forfeit. (6-0).
126-Duncan Blake (RB) won by forfeit. (12-0).
132-Trenten Rupp (RB) pinned Nathan DeGello (M), 1:32. (18-0).
138-Logan Carrick (M) dec. Dalton Bish (RB), 9-3. (18-3).
145-Caden Farr (M) won by forfeit. (18-9).
152-Caleb Butterfield (M) won by forfeit. (18-15).
160-Artis Simmons (M) dec. Noah Anderson (RB), 6-3. (18-18).
172-Noah Bielak (M) pinned Coda Kirkpatrick (RB), 1:13. (18-24).
189-Hudson Martz (RB) pinned Troy Peterson (M), :55. (24-24).
215-Aiden Gardner (RB) pinned Bryce Wood (M), 1:30. (30-24).
HWT-Mark Chambers (M) dec. Kobe Bonanno (RB), 3-2, UTB. (30-27).
106-Logan Sallot (M) maj. dec. Daniel Evans (RB), 11-2. (30-31).
113-Cole Bish (RB) won by forfeit. (36-31).