DuBOIS — The DuBois Renegades junior varsity team used big plays on offense and a strong effort on defense to roll past Punxsutawney, 30-6, in Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League action Saturday morning at Mansell Stadium.
Three of the Renegades’ five touchdowns came on plays of 27 or more yards —including two of 60-plus yards — while the defense forced four turnovers while outgaining the Chucks 214-87.
The duo of Calvin Cooper and Daniel Smith Jr. did a majority of the offensive damage for DuBois, accounting for 214 total yards of total offense and four of their team’s five touchdowns.
Cooper had six carries for 55 yards and a TD and added two catches for 83 yards and a second score. Smith ran seven times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.
More than half of Punxsy’s offense came in the second half after DuBois had the game in hand and began rotating younger players into the contest. Punxsy, which didn’t attempt a pass in the game, ran for 53 yards after the break.
To show DuBois’ defensive prowess, though, the Chucks had runs of 26 and 32 yards in the second half but were held to minus-5 yards on its other 19 carries in the half.
The teams traded possessions to start the game, with DuBois coming away with the ball at midfield in the exchange to start its second series.
Punxsy’s Brady Moore came up with a sack on first down, but three straight penalties on the Chucks — one on a 6-yard run by Smith — gave the Renegades a first down at the Punxsy 27.
Cooper scored from there on the ensuing play to put DuBois up 6-0 with 3:33 left in the first quarter. He made a great effort on the play, tracking down a bad shot gun snap — something DuBois had issues with all game — before beating the Punxsy defense to the outside and down the sideline.
Punxsy tried to answer right back and drove from its own 45 down to the DuBois 21, completing a fourth-and-1 play in the process. However, the Chucks fumbled a pitch on third down and Renegade Brady Baronick hauled in the loose football at his own 22 while lying on the ground.
DuBois quarterback Kody Knisely then ran for six yards before he hit Cooper on a screen pass that Cooper took the distance for a 72-yard touchdown. The Renegades failed on the extra point try again and led 12-0 with 7:20 left in the opening half.
The Renegades forced another turnover on the ensuing possession, with Mateo Gallegos coming up with a fumble recovery at the Chucks’ 17.
DuBois (2-0) was unable to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs. It’s defense forced a quick four-and-out, giving the Renegades one last scoring chance in the half at the Punxsy 4 with 47 seconds on the clock.
However, back-to-back bad snaps, coupled with DuBois not calling a timeout, saw the clock run out as DuBois took a 12-0 lead to the break.
The second half proved to be no better for Punxsy, as it fumbled on the first play of the third quarter. Gallegos came up with his second fumble recovery to set up the Renegades at the Chucks’ 25.
An 11-yard screen pass from Knisely to Cooper on third down extended the Renegades’ drive and set up a 2-yard TD by Knisely on a another low snap.
Punxsy went backwards on its next drive, thanks to three penalties and three tackles for a loss by the DuBois defense. The Chucks eventually turned the ball over on downs at their 9-yard line.
Smith scored on the ensuing play for DuBois to make it a 24-0 game with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Punxsy countered with its lone scoring drive of the game and marched 79 yards on 10 plays. Gavin Neal jump-started the drive with a 26-yard run on third down, while Tyler Manzo later went for 30 yards on another third own play.
Neal capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge. Neal led Punxsy with 16 carries for 79 yards.
DuBois answered right back, though, as Smith ripped off a 62-yard run on second-and-18 to set the final score (30-6) with 4:04 to play.
DuBois travels to Reynoldsville Saturday while Punxsy (0-2) has a bye week before hosting Johnsonburg Sept. 12.
DuBOIS 30,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 0 0 0 — 0
DuBois 6 6 12 6 — 30
First Quarter
D—Calvin Cooper 27 run (run failed), 3:33.
Second Quarter
D—Calvin Cooper 72 pass from Kody Knisely (run failed), 7:20.
Third Quarter
D—Kody Knisely 2 run (run failed), 6:50.
D—Daniel Smith Jr. 9 run (run failed), 2:57.
Fourth Quarter
D—Daniel Smith Jr. 62 run (run failed), 4:04.
P D
First downs 5 8
Rushes-yards 41-87 24-128
Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 3-4-86
Passing Yards 0 86
Total Plays-Yards 41-87 28-214
Fumbles-Lost 9-4 7-0
Punts 0-0 1-32.0
Penalties-Yards 10-80 8-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Gavin Neal 16-79, Tyler Manzo 9-34, Greyson Pearce 10-(-15), Zainen Hergert 4-(-7), Hunter Campisano 2-(-4).
DuBois—Daniel Smith Jr. 7-76, Calvin Cooper 6-55, Kody Knisely 8-2, Adam Kozak 1-4, Team 2-(-9).
PASSING
Punxsy—None.
DuBois—Kody Knisely 3 of 4, 86 yds., 1 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—None.
DuBois—Calvin Cooper 2-83, Mateo Gallegos 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—None.
DuBois—None.