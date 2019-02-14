BROOKVILLE — Never trailing, the Brookville Lady Raiders avenged an earlier loss to St. Marys in a 59-47 District 9 League win Wednesday night.
That’s 11 wins in the last 13 games for the Lady Raiders, who improved to 16-5 going into Friday’s game at DuBois. They lost to the Lady Dutch, 53-39, back on Dec. 21.
“It absolutely was (a big win),” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell. “We said that coming in that we had two games to get back at the end of the year and tonight was one and Friday is the next one. We turned a 13-point loss into a 12-point win tonight. We played better. We’d like to clean some things up, but it was a good effort tonight.”
Powell’s team also learned that it’ll defend its Class 3A title next Thursday against Moniteau at Keystone High School, most likely at 6 p.m. in what’ll be a doubleheader with the boys.
The Raiders will also play Moniteau for the 3A title after the girls. Both D9 3A champions will move on to a sub-regional matchup against a District 5 foe Feb. 27 or 28. The girls’ game will be at a D9 site while the boys’ game is set for Pitt-Johnstown. The winner of those games earn a state playoff berth.
Against St. Marys, the Lady Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring, led by Marcy Schindler’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Johnson scored 14 points and Lauren Hergert came off the bench to score 10 points. Morgan Johnson and Lexis Hatzinikolas each scored eight points. Hatzinikolas grabbed eight rebounds.
Schindler led a solid parade to the foul line by the Lady Raiders, who made 20 of 25 from the line with Schindler going 9-for-10. They were 14-for-16 in the second half.
“I thought we executed the game plan pretty well tonight,” Powell said. “We thought we had an advantage in the paint and that was our focus getting it in there. I was happy with the kids executing the game plan on what we wanted to do. You shoot 80 percent from the free-throw line, that’s a little better than our goal.
“It was because we pounded the ball inside and the kids shooting most of the free throws were our bigs and post players. That’s where we wanted to get the basketball.”
The Lady Raiders led from start to finish, building a 15-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter and by double figures with a 29-17 lead by halftime.
St. Marys (15-5) got out of the gate really slow, making just 5 of 24 shots from the field in the first half.
“I think we went back on our heels. I’m not sure what it was, but we were trying to get our defense going to get our offense going and it took us a little bit longer than what we wanted to,” St. Marys head coach Leona Hoohuli said.
Brookville stretched its lead to 17 at 40-23 late in the third quarter on two Morgan Johnson free throws at the 1:34 mark. But St. Marys climbed back into single digits early in the fourth quarter. Megan Quesenberry’s three-point play got the Lady Dutch to within 48-40 with 3:19 left in the game. But that’s as close as the Lady Dutch got as Brookville kept on hitting free throws.
“Things just weren’t flowing for us,” Hoohuli said. “We tried slowing it down, then we wanted to get the pace going to create some opportunities. Credit to Brookville. They shot the ball well from the foul line and that was a big thing late. We were making a run, but they were getting to the line and they couldn’t miss.”
Quesenberry got hot late and scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. She was the lone Lady Dutch to reach double-figure scoring. Allison Schlimm and Kyla Johnson each scored seven points.
St. Marys hosts Warren Friday.