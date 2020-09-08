REYNOLDSVILLE — A strong offensive showing coupled with a dominant defensive performance lifted Reynoldsville to a 31-6 victory over visiting DuBois in a Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League junior varsity matchup Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons, who bounced back from their lone loss of the season and moved their record to 3-1, held the visitors to just 50 yards of total offense on 30 plays, despite DuBois’ lone scoring play being a 56-yard passing touchdown.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Reynoldsville went four-and-out, but its defense came away with its first of five fumble recoveries on the Renegades’ third play of the game to bring the offense back onto the field in plus territory at the 37.
After a pair of rushes netted just four yards, Nathan Witherite got around the corner and tight-roped down the near sideline for a 33-yard rushing score.
Chad Gerg added the extra-point run to give the Falcons a 7-0 advantage at the 5:16 mark of the opening quarter.
Reynoldsville then used a well executed onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, as Brody Knouse’s squib kick was recovered by Isiah Hassan as the home side’s offense got back to work.
Just two plays later it was Hassan outrunning the DuBois defense for a 46-yard score only 1:06 after the Falcons’ previous touchdown.
The extra-point run was unsuccessful as Reynoldsville held a 13-0 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter.
The Renegades’ best drive of the opening half followed, as they worked their way into the red zone before facing a 4th-and-20 at the 20-yard line.
A defensive pass interference call set DuBois up with a goal-to-go situation at Reynoldsville’s 10-yard line, but the Falcons’ defense stood tall, forcing the next four plays backwards for a net loss of 32 yards to force a turnover on downs early in the second quarter.
After the teams traded a pair of short drives, the home team took over at its own 39-yard line late in the opening half.
On the third play of the drive, Hassan took a 3rd-and-14 handoff around the left edge and took off down the far sideline for a 65-yard touchdown with just 49 seconds left in the half.
Hassan finished the game with 106 yards on five carries, two of which going for touchdowns.
DuBois then saw three plays net a loss of one yard as the final seconds of the first half ran out with Reynoldsville holding a 19-0 lead as well as a 159 to minus-8 advantage in offensive yardage.
The Renegades received the kickoff to start the second half after winning the opening coin toss and deferring, as they looked to get the offense going.
A pair of rushes combined for 13 yards to start the drive and put DuBois at the Falcons’ 36-yard line, but a high snap pushed them back 11 yards before a second straight high snap was recovered by Reynoldsville.
Six plays later the Falcons turned the ball back over with a lost fumble of their own as DuBois began its second drive of the third quarter at its own 23-yard line.
The visitors’ two longest plays of the afternoon followed, as first it was Adam Kozak breaking off a run for 21 yards to move the ball out towards midfield.
On the following play Kody Knisley dropped back and fired a pass into the flat on the far side, as the ball deflected off a player and wound up in the hands of Calvin Cooper, who broke a few tackles and tore down the far sideline for a 56-yard touchdown.
The extra-point run failed as the Renegades cut the deficit to 19-6 with 3:27 to play in the third quarter.
While DuBois’ offense finished with just 50 yards of total offense, Cooper was the lone bright spot with the 56-yard reception for a score to go along with 38 yards rushing on nine carries.
As a team, the Renegades rushed the ball 27 times for minus-9 yards, compared to Reynoldsville’s 208 yards rushing on 34 attempts.
The Falcons put an end to any comeback hopes with an eight-play scoring drive that lasted into the early portions of the fourth quarter.
On a first-and-goal play, Gerg rolled out of the pocket to his right with three DuBois defenders giving chase, as he found Knouse open in the end zone for an eight-yard score to push the lead to 25-6 with 8:20 left in the game.
DuBois’ next two plays netted minus-21 yards, the second of which was a sack fumble forced by Knouse and recovered by Brock Fike, as the Falcons took over in the red zone at the 18-yard line.
Nine plays later, Gerg broke through the middle of the defense on a quarterback draw for a 7-yard rushing touchdown to bring the final score to 31-6.
Reynoldsville hosts Treasure Lake Saturday while DuBois (2-1) takes on Brockway at home.
REYNOLDSVILLE 31
DuBOIS 6
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 0 6 0 — 6
Reyn 13 6 0 12 — 31
First Quarter
R—Nathan Witherite 33 run (Chad Gerg run), 5:16
R—Isiah Hassan 46 run (run failed), 4:10
Second Quarter
R—Isiah Hassan 65 run (run failed), 0:49
Third Quarter
D—Calvin Cooper 56 pass from Kody Knisley (run failed), 3:27
Fourth Quarter
R—Brody Knouse 8 pass from Chad Gerg (run failed), 8:20
R—Chad Gerg 7 run (run failed), 1:47
D R
First downs 4 5
Rushes-yards 27-(-9) 34-208
Comp-Att-Int 3-3-0 6-7-0
Passing Yards 59 36
Total Plays-Yards 30-50 41-244
Fumbles-Lost 10-5 5-1
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Kody Knisley 6-(-32), Calvin Cooper 9-38, Daniel Smith Jr. 3-14, Jesse Moose 1-(-4), Adam Kozak 1-21, Team: 7-(-46).
Reynoldsville—Chad Gerg 5-11, Nathan Witherite 8-43, Brody Knouse 4-15, Isiah Hassan 5-106, Luca Morelli 1-2, Chase Wadding 7-25, Cooper Knouse 1-(-5), Cayden Hynds 2-11, Team: 1-0.
PASSING
DuBois—Kody Knisley 3-for-3, 59 yds., 1 TD.
Reynoldsville—Cooper Knouse 1-for-2, 8 yds.; Chad Gerg 5 for 5, 28 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Adam Kozak 1-2, Mateo Gallegos 1-1, Calvin Cooper 1-56.
Reynoldsville—Brody Knouse 2-16, Luca Morelli 3-8, Nathan Witherite 1-12.