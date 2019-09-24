PUNXSUTAWNEY — Back on top after a two-year hiatus, the Ridgway Elkers golfers picked a tough place to capture their fifth District 9 Class AA team title in seven years Monday afternoon.
On two-time defending champion Punxsutawney’s home course, the Elkers edged the Chucks by three strokes in a four-man score of 344-347.
Zack Zameroski and Eric Christoff both carded 81s and are very much in the individual title race and/or contention for a top-six regional berth as their tied for third behind co-leaders Connor Alfieri of Smethport and Curt Barner of Kane who both shot 78s.
After winning four straight team titles from 2013 to 2016, head coach Eric Herzing’s team has more hardware.
Collin Porter was the third Elker to make the second-day cut to Saturday’s final individual round with an 88 while Greg Simon rounded out the team scoring with a 94.
“It doesn’t get any better,” said Herzing. “This has been one of the most fun years. Those four are very close, play practice rounds together and care about each other. And they realized early on in the summer that they had a chance to do something good and when they did that, they started to work harder and push each other.
“Having competition with each other, like who is going to be medalist each match, that made them very competitive.”
The Chucks had three second-day qualifiers with Ryan Roberts and Zack VanLeer tied for fifth with 82s and Sean Deeley right at the top-16 scores cutline with a 90, but they came up just a bit short.
“Collin shooting 88, that was the big round,” Herzing said. “At last week’s invite here, he was sick with a migraine, but gutted it out and shot a 117. He played a Saturday practice with the team then came down again for a Sunday round. That’s how bad he wanted to contribute to the team. That’s what team golf is about, your No. 4 lifting up your No. 2 man.
“We knew margin of error was small. Punxsutawney won the last two titles and this was on their home course. They were the favorites to win. We have respect for those guys and they’ll be tough on Saturday working to get a regional qualifying spot or two. We’re just overjoyed being champs.”
The rest of the teams who competed in Class AA scoring were Smethport (375), Elk County Catholic (377), Moniteau (379) and Clarion (391).
INDIVIDUAL RACE
IN CLASS AA
Several other area golfers made the individual cut to Saturday, including Brookville senior David Cable and the Clarion-Limestone junior duo of Hayden Siegel and Hayden Callen.
Saturday’s tee-off is set for 9:30 a.m. with the top six finishers advancing to the PIAA Western Regional on Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort near Blairsville.
Siegel, a returning regional qualifier after finishing third last year, shot an 84 and tied for seventh with Elk County Catholic’s Wil Uberti who qualified for the second day last year as well.
Callen and Cable made the second day last year, finishing tied for 12th and 16th respectively. They both shot 88s for a three-way tie for 10th with Ridgway’s Porter.
“I’m excited for Hayden Siegel and Hayden Callen,” C-L head coach Jason Craig said. “They’re both juniors and it should be interesting. I was hoping Kaden (Park) would make it in there as a senior, but it’s one of those things. You have good days and bad days. That’s how golf goes.”
Park finished with a 96.
Cable shot a first-round 86 last year and put together one of his best efforts of the year on Monday, carding a 38 his first nine holes, starting on the back.
“Over course of season, (David) didn’t play as good as he thought he would, but he played a lot more confident over the last week or so and is hitting better,” Raiders head coach Ben Pete said. “To play his lowest nine-hole round of the year, a 38, it’s nice time to do that. He was 5-over after the first two holes, so he really had to play well.”
Curwensville’s Nate Hryn, a second-day qualifier last year and finishing 10th, got under the cut line again and is tied for 13th after shooting an 89.
BRADFORD WINS AAA TITLE; BEAVERS ADVANCE TWO
Led by the lowest round of the day in either class with a 77 shot by Ryan Cornelius, the Bradford Owls won the team title with a four-man 363, 37 strokes ahead of DuBois’ 100.
Four golfers advance to Saturday’s second round. The Owls’ Thomas Anderson was second with an 89 while the Beavers’ Kaleb Hand and Dayne Bauman are nearby with a 90 and 95 respectively.
The top two finishers advance to regionals, so Beavers head coach Luke Bundy knows there’s something at stake Saturday for sure.
“Our guys were steady all year and the goal was to get to Saturday and hopefully the weather is a little better and they can play it better than they did today,” Bundy said. “We figured the low 90s today with the wind and rain would get it done. We’ll move on to Saturday and anything can happen from there.”
Also golfing for the Beavers were Nick Cebulski (106) and Cody Jaconski (109).
Clearfield sent two golfers — Luke Roach (100) and Harrison Peacock (112).