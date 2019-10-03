A pair of key matchups highlight a three-game slate in the Class 2A division this week as Clarion and Kane battle at the top while Brookville looks to keep pace as it hosts St. Marys.
Brockway and Moniteau also battle this week as each team will be looking to pick up its second win on the year.
All three games kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s Large-School Division action:
Clarion (6-0)
at Ridgway (5-1)
The Bobcats take their undefeated record on the road for a second week in a row in yet another key matchup in Class 2A against Ridgway.
Clarion currently sits atop the standings as the lone unbeaten remaining after handing Kane its first loss of the year on the road last week.
The Wolves and Elkers are among a four-team bunch along with Brookville and Keystone that sit at 5-1 on the year.
The key matchup between units in the game will be Clarion’s offense going up against Ridgway’s defense.
Austin Newcomb is leading the Bobcats as well as the area with 937 rushing yards on 89 carries and an area-best 15 touchdowns this season.
Clarion also has the area’s leading receiver in Ethan Burford, who has 711 yards on just 20 catches for an average of 35.6 yards per reception, half of which (10) have found the end zone.
Those 711 yards account for nearly two-thirds of Bobcat quarterback Cal German’s 1,117 passing yards as he is 40-of-68 passing on the year for 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
The Clarion offense will look to solve a Elker defense that leads the area in points allowed per game (8.5) and yards allowed per game (185.7) this season.
Ridgway has held its opponents to seven points or less in each of its five wins this season, as the lone outlier on its schedule is a 25-21 defeat at the hands of Kane.
While the Elkers’ defense has strong this season, their offense is also a force to be reckoned with, as their 43.8 points per game are second in the area to Clarion’s 46.5.
Gabe Watts leads a deep Ridgway running back core with 3-1 yards and four scores on 40 carries this season, while Paul Gresco is fifth among area QBs with 937 passing yards with 10 TDs and two picks.
St. Marys (3-3)
at Brookville (5-1)
The Raiders will look to keep pace in the five-team race atop the Class 2A standings as they currently sit at 5-1 along with three other teams and will look to handle the visiting Dutchmen.
St. Marys will be looking to avoid three straight losses on the heels of a three-game winning streak, while the home side will be looking to make it three wins in a row after its lone loss of the year to Clarion.
The game will pit a pair of arial attacks up against one another as the two teams are first and second in passing yards per game among area teams this season.
Brookville leads the way with 272.8 yards per game through the air while the Dutch follow with 255.2 yards passing per contest.
On the flip side, the two squads are near the bottom in rushing output per game, as St. Marys is seventh in the area with 127.2 yards per game on the ground while Brookville is eighth at 83.0 rushing yards per game.
The key will be each team’s ability to slow down its opponents’ passing game, something the Raiders have done a much better job of in their first six games this season.
Brookville has surrendered just 82.8 passing yards per game, second best among area teams behind Elk County Catholic, while St. Marys sits in seventh with 122.9 passing yards allowed per game.
The Raiders are led by quarterback Jack Krug, who returned form injury last week and split time behind center with Robert Keth, as the duo have 932 and 642 passing yards, respectively.
Ian Thrush has been the main target for both QBs, as he has caught 48 passes on the year for 662 yards, which is good for second in the area, to go along with seven TDs.
Christian Coudriet is second among area passers with 1,405 yards this season on 96-of-155 passing for 12 scores and nine interceptions.
The quarterback’s main target has been Bryce Walker, who is fifth among area receivers with 409 yards on 34 catches and a pair of touchdowns this season.
Brockway (1-5)
at Moniteau (1-5)
Coming off its first win of the season, Brockway will look to make it two in a row as it travels to face a Warriors squad that also has just one win on the year.
Coming off a 332 yard performance on the ground in last week’s win over Bradford, Jon Wood will look for another big performance against a Moniteau team that has allowed more than 40 points in three of its losses this season.
Wood’s breakout game vaulted him to third in the area in rushing yards with 549 on 80 totes as his seven touchdowns are third most behind Clarion’s Austin Newcomb (15) and Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte (11).
The Rovers’ 53 points in last week’s win over the Owls surpassed their season total in points from their first five games of the season as they entered Week 5 with just 51 points on the year.
Brockway also had more rushing yards in Week 5 than it had all season as it finished with 484 yards on the ground in the home victory after totaling just 449 yards rushing in it’s five losses to open the season.
Both teams rely heavily on the ground game, as 851 of the Warriors’ 1,174 total offensive yards have come in the rushing game this year.
JD Dessicino leads Moniteau’s rushing attack with 453 yards and a team-high four touchdowns on 81 carries.
Both team’s lone win this season has come against Bradford, as the Rovers won 53-13 last week and Moniteau defeated the Owls 28-0 the week prior.
The two sides both have losses to Ridgway, Brookville, Kane and Karns City, which have a combined record of 20-4 on the season, as Brockway’s fifth loss came against 3-3 St. Marys and Moniteau has a loss to 6-0 Clarion.