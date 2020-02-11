BROCKWAY — The Brockway and Ridgway girls basketball teams met Monday night in a win or go home matchup in regards to the Allegheny Mountain League (AML) playoffs, and it was the visiting Lady Elkers who pulled out a hard-fought 35-31 victory to punch their ticket to the AML semifinals.
Ridgway entered the contest with a one-game lead in the loss column in the race for second place in the AML South. A Brockway victory would have pulled the Lady Rovers even with Ridgway but given them the South’s second spot based on the fact they would have swept the season series from the Lady Elkers.
No tiebreaker was needed though, as Ridgway clawed out a four-point win to spoil the Lady Rovers’ Senior Night Festivities and earn a matchup with AML North champ Elk County Catholic in Thursday night’s AML semifinals.
Monday’s contest was one that saw both teams deal with foul trouble and sloppy play at times. Both teams’ main guns — Brockway’s Selena Buttery and Ridgway’s Christina Fullem — found themselves in early foul trouble.
Buttery picked up three first-half half fouls while Fullem had two. Fullem didn’t play the final 9:10 of the half, while Buttery sat the last 6:39 after being called for her third foul.
Their absence led to both teams grinding out possessions in search of points, which led to a low scoring first half. Brockway led 9-8 after one quarter, while Ridgway took a a 14-13 advantage into half time.
Ridgway never trailed in the second half as it managed to stay one step ahead of the Lady Rovers. The Lady Elkers pushed their lead to as many as five points a couple times in the second half but Brockway responded each time.
The Lady Elkers’ last five-point lead came at 32-27 with 53 seconds to play but didn’t last long as Brockway’s Danielle Wood promptly finished off a 3-point play to make it 32-30.
Brockway got no closer though as Ridgway’s Gabbi Rohr (2 of 3) and Julie Peterson (1 of 2) combined to go 3 of 5 at the foul line in the final 41 seconds to seal the victory. Free throws played a big part in Ridgway’s win, as it hit 10 of 18 compared to just 3 of 7 for the Lady Rovers.
Fullem led the Lady Elkers with 12 points and eight rebounds despite her foul trouble, while Rohr added seven. Buttery scored a game-high 13 for Brockway, hitting four 3-pointers that helped the Lady Rovers stay within striking distance most of the night.
“This was a nice win for the girls. One of the preseason goals was to be in the AML Tournament,” said Ridgway coach John Bennardi. “It was a great game and our girls played hard. Brockway has a nice team too though, and they are getting better and better. They’re young and are going to be a force to be reckoned with next year for sure.
“Fullem did a nice job playing in foul trouble, but we teach that. We’re not too deep right now and have a young lady a home sick who usually starts for us. She (Fullem) didn’t go out and hack or get frustrated. We talk a lot about being even keel and keeping your mind steady, and she did a nice job with that tonight. I think that shows the senior leadership she has, along with Gabbi (Rohr) and Lindsey Steis, and that’s big.
“We also made some big free throws and practice those almost every day and make it a point of emphasis. We’ve had a lot of girls made big free throws this year, and I give them a lot of credit. That’s a lot of pressure when the student section is going crazy.”
Brockway honored its lone senior Macie Smith prior to the game, and Lady Rover went out and did her part to help her team — scoring six points while pulling down a handful of rebounds.
“Macie is coming on right when we need her to,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “She’s hitting the boards and giving us some scoring and that helps. I’m pretty proud of her, because she’s come a long way.”
Fullem scored the game’s first four points before Buttery banked in a long 3-pointer at the 6:32 mark to make it 4-3. The teams traded scores from there in the quarter, with Buttery going 1 of 2 at the line after drawing Fullem’s second foul with 1:10 left in the quarter.
Buttery then hit her second trey of the game with 26 seconds left in the quarter to give her team a 9-8 lead. Buttery had seven of her 13 points in the opening eight minutes.
Ciara Morelli opened the second quarter with a hoop for Brockway to make it 11-8, but Buttery was whistled for her third foul just over a minute later.
With Buttery and Fullem both on the bench, points came at a premium over the final six minutes of the half. Brockway didn’t score for the final 5:39 after going up 13-9, while Ridgway went more than three minutes without a point.
However, the Lady Elkers took the one-point lead (14-13) in the break thanks to a 3-pointer from the corner by Julie Peterson with 47 seconds remaining. Peterson and teammate Lindsey Steis each had five points.
Ridgway controlled the tempo in the third quarter, getting six points from Fullem to lead 22-20 after three quarters. Smith had four points in the third for Brockway.
The fourth turned into a back-and-forth battle during which Ridgway pushed its lead to five three different times before finally holding off the Lady Rovers in the final minute. Rohr scored five of her seven points in the fourth.
“You can’t fault the kids. They played hard and tried,” said Dick Espositio. “I kind of thought it developed more into a football game there for a while and got physical. And, we’re on our floor giving 18 foul shots and maybe took six or seven.
“They played us well though and had that little bit of a lead and it was hard for us. Usually we can overcome it and tonight we just couldn’t get over that hump. They have a few more seniors with experience and leadership, and that was a factor tonight. Our kids have never been in this situation and all of sudden where in it with a bunch of sophomores and freshman coming off the bench.
“I think they really learned a lot tonight, and it’s going to benefit us in districts this year because any of the teams can beat each other on a given night.
Both teams are back in action today. Ridgway travels to Sheffield in its final AML game, while Brockway closes out the regular season with a non-league game at home against Clarion.