RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s Matt Dush is one of those athletes who continually improved as he got older, putting together stellar senior seasons on both the gridiron and hardwood for the Elkers.
Dush, who also plays baseball for Johnsonburg through the schools’ co-operative program, was looking to add track and field to his athletic resume this spring with the Rams through that co-op.
However, that endeavor into track has been put on hold — like just about everything else in the state — because of concerns about the coronavirus. Spring sports practices happened for about two weeks before all the area schools were closed.
“I started track my senior year, which unfortunately I will likely never get to experience due to the Coronavirus outbreak,” said Dush. “The recent closing of schools, and possibly the canceling of spring sports, has left me lost and searching for something new to do.
“If the season does truly get canceled, then I will no longer be able to play those games that I have put so much extra time and work into.”
Before the sports world came to a halt, Dush helped lead Ridgway to its fourth straight District 9 title in football and second straight in basketball.
Dush enjoyed a career year on the football field. He was a do-everything type player who led the team in receiving (48 catches, 786 yards, 4 TDs) and was third in rushing (66-566, 8 TDs).
The Elker followed that up with a career year on the hardwood, where he helped lead Ridgway to a 20-8 record, a second straight D-9 title and the program’s fifth straight trip to states and the eighth in the past nine years.
Dush led the Elkers in scoring with 387 points (13.8 ppg.), assists (105) and steals (53).
Of all the sports he plays, Dush leans towards football as his preferred sport.
“Football is probably my favorite sport to play because of the atmosphere and fans surrounding it, and the excitement of making a highlight-reel play,” he said. “One of my favorite sports accomplishments from my high school career would have been the 2018 football District IX championship in Karns City.
“I scored a touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter to lift our team to a 14-7 victory over Brockway, which was our third straight district championship.”
Outside of sports, Dush is a member of the outdoors club, Prom Committee and DECA at Ridgway and was involved in the Boy Scouts.
Dush is just trying to go about life like he always has.
“A lot of people look at me and ask if I approach my day any different from the regular person,” he said. “That answer is no. I wake up each day and eat the marshmallows out of my Lucky Charm box just like the rest of the world.”
Dush, the son of Rich and Lisa Dush, has an older brother named Max who played high school football, soccer, basketball and track and field.
After graduation, he will attend Penn State Behrend and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Dush currently has no plans to play sports in college.