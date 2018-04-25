The Pennsylvania Sports Writers Girls All-State Basketball Teams were released Tuesday, and for the second straight year the recently crowned Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year was the lone local player to earn honors among the state’s six classifications.
Last year, it was DuBois junior Ashley Hallowell who earned Third Team All-State honors in Class 5A shortly after being named TCS/CE Player of the Year.
On Tuesday, that honor fell to Ridgway senior Emily Fullem, who received Third-Team All-State accolades in Class 2A after putting together an impressive all-around year while leading the Lady Elkers to their best season in 14 years.
Fullem posted 20 double-doubles in 22 games — including 15 straight games at one point, She led the Tri-County Area in points with 469 and her 20.4 points per game average ranked her fourth overall in District 9.
She also averaged 14.7 rebounds and her 5.3 blocks per game led the district.
Fullem, who is headed to Clarion University to play volleyball, finished her career with 1,307 points (6th in school history) and more than 1,000 career rebounds.
Fullem was one of seven District 9 girls to earn All-State honors Tuesday.
The remaining D-9 honorees are headlined by a pair of returning All-State players in Punxsutawney senior Leah Miller and North Clarion senior Tori Obenrader.
Miller, a Third-Teamer a season ago in Class 4A, moved up to the Second Team this year, while Obenrader was a First Team selection in Class A for the second straight year.
Miller, who led D-9 with 16.2 rebounds per game, also averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 blocks, 2.4 steals and 1.0 assists while recording 20 double-doubles. She joined Fullem in being a 1,000-1,000 player, reaching the milestone in just three varsity seasons. She ended her career with 1,037 points.
Obenrader ends her standout career as the fifth all-time leading scorer (2,115 points) in District 9 history while also pulling down 1,560 career rebounds. In her final season, Obenrader averaged 24.2 points, 15.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She posted 24 double-doubles on the season.
Fullem was joined on the Class 2A All-State squad by Kane junior Ella Marconi (Second Team selection) and Keystone senior Taylor Geer (Third Team).
Marconi averagedg 15.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game for a Kane squad that was the D-9 Class 2A runner-up. She enters her senior year with 1,072 points.
Geer, who averaged 20.2 points a game this past season, ended ehr Lady panther career with 1,401 points.
District 9’s other two All-State selections were A-C Valley senior Ellie Thompson (Third Team, Class A) and Karns City senior Emily Hegedus (Second Team, Class 3A).
Thompson averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game while helping lead the lady Falcons to their first-ever state playoff victory. She is A-C Valley’s all-time leading scorer with 1,527 points.
As for Hegedus, she led District 9 in scoring at 25.7 ppg while also averaging 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals. Hegedus sits atop the Lady Gremlins all-time scoring list with 1,735 points.
