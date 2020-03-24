RIDGWAY — Finding success in one sport can be a challenge for a lot of athletes. Doing that in two sports at the same time is even more difficult.
But, Ridgway senior Greg Simon did just that in the fall as he put together standout seasons in two sports not often associated with each other — football and golf.
He started playing both around the third grade and earned two varsity letters in football and four in golf while helping lead both teams to District 9 Class AA titles during his career.
On the gridiron, Simon was part of District 9 championship squads all three years he was at the varsity level. His playing time increased as he got older and saved his best for last, as he proved to be a standout two-way lineman for the Ekers as a senior — helping lead Ridgway (11-2) to its fourth straight D-9 title overall.
Simon was a main cog along the offensive line that paved the way for the Elkers to average just under 40 points and 392.5 yards a game. He also had 95 tackles, including two sacks on defense as he became just the third Ridgway player to ever earn Big 30 Lineman of the Year honors.
He said winning that award is his greatest sports accomplishment.
“It reflects all the hard work that I put in, and it all paid off in the end,” he said.
While he was dominating in the trenches on the gridiron, he also helped lead the Ridgway golf team back to the top of the mountain in District 9 to book-end his golf career with Class AA team titles. He played as a freshman but was not one of the four golfers who scored at districts that season.
The Elker said he undertook the challenge of competing in football and golf at the same time throughout his varsity career because he loves both.
“Football and golf are my favorite sports, and that is why I did both,” he said. “I put so much work into each sport, and it was worth everything I did and all the time I spent on each. I liked the bonds I made with both teams, and the memories that I will never forget.
“It was difficult playing two spots in the fall and keeping up with all my school work. Both of my coaches were very flexible and allowed me to choose what I needed to do, and how I did it. There were no breaks, I had practice or a match everyday and I had to use the weekend to recover from my game on Friday.
“It was not easy, but it was worth it, especially getting two gold medals from it.”
Simon credits a pair of coaches for helping him pull off playing both sports and becoming the athlete he is.
“Scott Salberg is my role model. He shaped me into the football player I was, and he did so much for me,” said Simon. “Eric Herzing is also another one of my role models. He helped my golf game and was flexible when it came to me playing two sports.”
Football and golf were far from the only sports he has participated in though. Simon also played basketball from 4th through 11th grade, earning one varsity letter, and also competed in track a year ago as a thrower at Johnsonburg through the schools’ co-op and lettered in that sport.
Like all athletes in the state, Simon is currently waiting to see if he will get to compete at all in his senior year of track with school and sports currently shut down due to the coronavirus.
Those bonds and memories are what he loves most about playing sports in general.
“My favorite part of sports is forming the friendships that will last forever and the memories,” said Simon. “I like winning the big games and the whole town behind my back cheering me on.”
Simon, the son of Todd and Jackie Simon, has an older brother Nick who played golf at Ridgway and was a three-time West Regional qualifier.
After graduation, Simon plans to attend Penn State Behrend for plastics engineering.