SLIPPERY ROCK — For the second year in a row Ridgway and Wilmington will go to battle in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals when they clash at Slippery Rock University’s Milhalik-Thompson Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.
Last season when the teams met at Karns City High School it was the Greyhounds coming away with a resounding 56-14 victory as they made it all the way to the state title game before suffering a 49-14 loss to Southern Columbia Area.
While last season Wilmington proved to be one of the best team’s in the state in Class 2A, the team has been even more dominant so far this season.
Last season heading into the quarterfinal matchup with Ridgway the Greyhounds held a 11-1 record on their way to finishing the season 13-2, as this season the District 10 champions enter with a perfect 11-0 record.
In 2018 Wilmington’s lone regular season loss came at the hands of Farrell, a D-10 powerhouse in Class A that went on to win the state title last year including powering past District 9 champ Coudersport in the quarterfinals, by a score of 48-6.
This season the Greyhounds avenged that loss in dominant fashion, handing the Steelers their straight loss to open the season with a resounding 40-0 victory.
Farrell then went on to win its final 11 games on the way to defending its district crown as it will look for back-to-back state titles as it also has a rematch against Coudy Friday at DuBois’ Mansell Stadium at 7 p.m.
As for Wilmington, it has been dominant on both sides of the ball this season, as on the defensive side of the ball they have shut down their opponents throughout the season.
After allowing 15 points per game last season, the Greyhounds are surrendering just 8.2 points per contest and they have also pitched five shutouts on the year.
On the offensive side of the ball, Wilmington still has plenty of firepower as it is scoring 42.8 points a game after finishing last season with an average of 45 points per game.
The Greyhounds are coming off a 35-20 victory over District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge in the PIAA opening round, as last season they edged the Lions 40-33 before defeating Ridgway in the second round.
Last season’s matchup between the D-10 and D-9 champions saw Wilmington jump out to a commanding lead early, as it scored three touchdowns in each of the opening two quarters to take a 42-0 lead into the half.
The Elkers had no answer for Wilmington’s rushing attack which finished with 453 yards on 49 carries as it finished with a 467-151 edge in total yards.
This season for the Greyhounds, Caelen Bender has stepped into the quarterback role in place of senior Robert Pontious, who was a bigger threat to run the ball than pass and ran for a trio of second quarter scores against Ridgway last season.
Bender, who finished with just 10 rushing yards on three carries last season against the Elkers, has stepped up as one of the team’s offensive leaders this season both in the passing and ground games.
Through the air, Bender is 60-of-109 passing on the year for 1,221 yards and 19 touchdowns and no interceptions, while he has also carried the ball 71 times for 386 yards and seven scores.
Ethan Susen, who led the Greyhounds with 99 yards on eight carries in last season’s matchup, is a threat on the ground, but also one of Bender’s main targets in the passing game.
Susen has carried the ball 87 times for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns along with catching 10 passes for 210 yards and finding the end zone on half of those grabs.
Daren Miller leads the Wilmington rushing attack with 1,215 yards on 143 carries for 15 scores, while Junior McConahy is the team’s leading receiver with 673 yards and nine scores on 34 grabs.
On the other side, Ridgway is coming off a fourth straight D-9 title, two in a row in 2A after a pair in Class A, as it became just the third team in district history with four or more crowns in a row.
For the second year in a row the Elkers have not only exceeded preseason exceptions, but blown them out of the water as yet another strong senior class has stepped up to lead the team.
While Ridgway often prides itself on a stout defense, and the defense has had a strong season this year, it is the offense that has seen the most improvement from last season and is putting up big numbers this season.
Most of the team’s leaders on that side of the ball are back from last season in the likes of quarterback Paul Gresco, running back Gabe Watts, dual-threat players Jake Wickett and Matt Dush and tight end Austin Green, the final four of which also play key roles defensively for the Elkers.
Last season Watts was the lone bright spot on the offensive side for the Elkers against Wilmington, as the then junior rushed for 72 yards on nine carries and accounted for both of the team’s scores.
Watts, along with Wickett and Dush are the three leaders in the ground game for Ridgway this season, as it has a handful of players who can pick up chunks of yardage out of the backfield.
Wickett, coming off a big game in the D-9 title win over Clarion where he rushed for 101 yards and a score and caught two touchdown passes for 66 yards, leads the team in rushing yards with 639 on 101 carries for 12 touchdowns.
Watts follows with 590 yards rushing on 88 totes for 10 scores, while Dush has added 10 touchdowns as well on 63 carries and 554 yards.
Dush is also Gresco’s main target in the passing game as he is third in the Tri-County area with 676 receiving yards on 39 grabs and four scores, while Green follows with 35 catches for 608 yards and nine touchdowns, including three in last week’s win.
Gresco, coming off two of the best performances of his career, including a five touchdown game against the Bobcats, is 129-of-177 passing this year for 2,108 yards and 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
All of Ridgway’s key players on that side of the ball have had much improved seasons since 2018, led by Gresco who closed last season with 1,379 passing yards and nine interceptions to just 11 touchdowns.
Despite losing a handful of key starters form last year’s squad on the defensive side of the ball, the Elkers have still had a strong year in that department.
Ridgway leads all area teams with 12.6 points allowed per game including an area-best rush defense (106.8 yards per game) that will certainly be put to the test against the Greyhounds.
Friday night’s winner will take on the winner of a quarterfinal contest between Washington and Avonworth in next week’s seminal round.