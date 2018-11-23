KARNS CITY — District 9 champion Ridgway is set to battle District 10 champ Wilmington in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA 2A playoffs at Karns City High School Saturday at 1 p.m.
Both teams are coming off thrilling, last-minute victories in their previous game to reach the quarterfinals, as the Greyhounds are looking to make it back to the title game after falling in the PIAA championship last season.
For the Elkers, it was a 7-yard touchdown run by Matt Dush with 25 seconds left to play that sent them to a 14-7 victory over Brockway in the D-9 title game Monday night.
The District 10 champion Greyhounds scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Robert Pontius to Junior McConathy with 20 seconds remaining to send them to a thrilling 40-33 victory over Chestnut Ridge, the District 5 champs. The Greyhounds then had to fend off a pass into the end zone by the Lions on the final play of the game to seal the victory.
For Ridgway (11-1), the fourth quarter comeback was its second in as many games, as the Elkers trailed 7-0 heading into the final quarter in both the district semifinal and title games.
Ridgway gave up the lone score to its opponents in the final minute of the first half in both games and for the most part was held in check offensively throughout the opening three quarters.
In the semifinal, the Elkers scored a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion to surge past Moniteau and advance to the title game.
In the championship, Ridgway scored early in the fourth quarter to tie things up with the Rovers at 7-7, before capitalizing on a turnover on downs to score in the closing seconds to secure the title and advance to the quarterfinals.
Wilmington (11-1) led for most of the game in their PIAA opener against the Lions, before Chestnut Ridge scored on a 74-yard touchdown pass and converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 33 in the closing minutes.
That is when Pontius led the offense down the field for the game-winning score in the final minute, as he also batted down a pass on defense in the closing seconds to secure the win.
The big matchup in Saturday’s contest will be Ridgway’s defense going up against Wilmington’s high powered offense.
The Greyhounds are averaging 51.25 points per game this season and have scored at least 40 points in all but one of their games this season.
That lone exception is Wilmington’s one defeat on the season, a 31-19 defeat on the road to Farrell, who sits at 12-0 and faces Coudersport in the quarterfinals of Class A this week, in the second week of the season.
Offensively, the Greyhounds are led by running back Cameron Marett, who has rushed for 1,493 yards and 18 touchdowns, while racking up 261 receiving yards and five scores. Marrett was named the District 10 Region 4 Player of the Year on Thursday after helping lead the Greyhounds to the region crown.
Marett had a big game for Wilmington in their opening round victory, rushing for 290 yards on 39 carries for one touchdown.
Pontius has thrown for 1,203 yards and 13 scores this season for the Greyhounds, while Ethan Susan has added 731 yards on the ground for 13 scores this season.
On the other side, the Elkers have allowed just 9.9 points per game this season, having allowed seven points or less in eight games this season, including allowing seven points in each of their last three victories.
Ridgway has only surrendered more than 16 points in a game once this year, which came in their only loss of the season, a 28-11 loss on the road to Brookville.
