RIDGWAY — For most team’s entering the season there is one goal that stands above the rest and that is to win a district title.
The same is true for the Ridgway volleyball team, as it came just one win short of that goal last season despite entering the District 9 tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Lady Elkers lost a hard-fought title match to Clarion, as the Lady Cats have been a key obstacle within the district for any team in Class A volleyball the past decade and beyond, having won district titles in seven of the last eight seasons.
Ridgway then went on to compete in the PIAA tournament, as it saw its season end in the opening round with a sweep at the hands of Cochranton.
This season the Lady Elkers return not only a large squad to the court, but one with a lot of talent under first-year head coach Sierra Kos.
The roster includes 27 players as Kos said one of the biggest things hurting her team heading into the season is that only six can play at a time.
“We have our offensive players, who have been working hard to learn new plays in the front row,” Kos said. “Additionally, our back row has been working just as hard to improve their reaction time and precision when passing the ball.”
Of those 27 players on the roster, the team features five seniors in Christina Fullem (middle hitter), Brooke Thomas (setter), Sophie McManus (outside hitter), Jetta Barclay (defensive specialist) and Lindsay Steis (libero).
That group steps into the leadership role in place of a talented five-member senior class from last season.
Last year’s class included Alyssa Kasmierski, Lacie Cherry, Casey Woodford, Claire Kemick and Eric Delullo.
This season’s roster also includes eight juniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen.
Kos noted that being a first-year head coach is a unique experience with several advantages, but also many challenges.
“I need to learn what learning styles work best for each player and they need to learn my expectations of them,” Kos said. “Once we figure that out and start meshing with each other, I think we will see nothing but success.”
In last season’s district title match with Clarion, the Lady Elkers were right on the verge of taking the opening set, as they led 24-21.
The Lady Cats then fought off three match points in a row and eventually went on to win 30-28.
Clarion powered its way to a 25-13 win in the second set, before finishing off the sweep with a hard-fought 26-24 win in the third set.
This season Kos said in order to continue the successful program her team needs to dedicate themselves to the game.
“We need to be in the gym as much as possible, hustling and working hard to get better,” Kos said. “We need to have the drive and desire to win, and I see that desire in these girls.”
The Lady Elkers coach noted that with such a big team, she expects her five seniors to lead the way both on and off the court.
She said she is looking for the seniors to motivate the younger players and get them excited to be in the gym.
“I know that each one of these girls is hungry for a District 9 title and another shot at the state playoffs, and they deserve one,” Kos said of her seniors. “I know that they have the passion to make great things happen on the court.”
Ridgway opens its season Saturday at the AC Valley Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Christina Fullem, Brooke Thomas, Sophie McManus, Jetta Barclay, Lindsay Steis. Juniors: Eve Cobaugh, Keyona Gardner, Lexie Cherry, Chloe Frank, Shaylee Patterson, Jenna Pavlock, Maddie Cherry, Chloe Keslar. Sophomores: Payton Delhunty, Carli Thomas, Jessica Gilmore, Marissa Gulnac, Julia Fullem, Karissa Carlson, Priscilla Ehrensberger, Elizabeth Geyer. Freshmen: Hannah Miller, Kayla Reynolds, Alesha Shirey, Joli Herzog, Alayna Viglione, Rhianna Cherry.