After coming from behind to beat Sewickley Academy in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs, Ridgway will now take on Wilmington in the second round Wednesday at DuBois at 6 p.m.
The Elkers have made the second round each of the last three seasons, while the Greyhounds have made the second round twice in the last three seasons.
Ridgway was able to advance to the quarterfinals in 2017, before falling to eventual state runner-up Constitution in the third round.
On the other side, Wilmington saw its season come to an end in the second round in 2017 with a loss to Bishop Canevin and was defeated in the opening round last season by Coudersport, the D-9 champs on 2018.
The Greyhounds are the runner up out of District 10, as they were defeated 48-46 by Farrell in the district championship game, while the Elkers are the champions out of District 9.
This year Wilmington (17-8) used a strong defensive performance to defeat Keystone, the third place team out of D-9, 42-24 in the opening round.
Wilmington got off to a slow start in their PIAA opener, as it trailed the Panthers 8-3 after the opening quarter, before trimming the deficit to 17-14 late in the first half.
The Greyounds then went on a 15-2 run over the closing minutes of the second quarter and the entire third to take a 24-19 lead into the fourth.
Tage Kelliher then scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the final quarter to help Wilmington push its final margin of victory to 18.
Kelliher, a senior, is one of the Greyhounds’ leading scorers this season, as the guard is averaging 11.5 points per game.
Danny Hanssen is the teams leading scorer on the year with 11.8 points per game, while Robert Pontious (9.2) and Colton Richards (8.4) are also key parts of Wilmington’s offense.
On the other side, Ridgway (23-3) did what they have done in several other big games this season in coming from behind to secure a 60-51 first-round win over Sewickley.
The Elkers trailed heading into the fourth quarter in their AML title game, District 9 title game and in the first round PIAA contest.
Ridgway was able to come back and win all three of those games, topping Elk County Catholic for the AML crown and Coudersport for the district title.
Will Thompson came up big for the Elkers in their opening round win with a team-high 18 points, as he is second on the team in scoring with just over 11 points per game.
Jake Reynolds leads Ridgway with just under 12 points per game, while Matt Dush and Daunte Allegretto each add just under 10 points per game.
The players in Wednesday’s game will certainly have some familiarity with one another, as the two teams also met in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A football playoffs in the fall.
In that game, the Greyhounds came away with a dominant 56-14 victory on their way to the state championship, where they were defeated 49-14 by Southern Columbia for the title.
