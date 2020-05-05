RIDGWAY — Some athletes are fueled by the sheer passion to compete against others to see who is better.
Count Ridgway senior Roberts Briggs among that group, especially when it comes to football.
Briggs was a two-sport athlete who has competed in wrestling during his time at Ridgway High School. He began playing football when he was nine years old in the youth leagues in Ridgway and went to earn three varsity letters in the sport.
He also wrestled from 4th through 10th grade and collected two letters on the mat during his time in that sport.
As for why he loves to play sports, Briggs said, “The competition and other teams game-planning against us and us against them and seeing who’s better. And, being around my best friends.”
In football, Briggs played a vital role in the Elkers’ current run of four straight District 9 titles in football — an achievement that has put Ridgway in the dynasty category when it comes to the gridiron in D-9.
Ridgway, which has won its first two crowns in Class A and last two in Class 2A, is just the third school in D-9 history to win at least four district titles in a row. Clearfield won six in a row in Class 3A from 2010-15, while Karns City collected six in a row in Class 2A and 3A from 2012-2017.
Briggs has been one of the top defensive players for the Elkers, and in the District 9, as a linebacker throughout his career and worked his way into being a key two-way player as an offensive linemen later in his career.
He played at the varsity level for three seasons and recorded over 100 tackles in each of those seasons on a defense that was considered one of the best in the district.
He led Ridgway in tackles as a junior (118) and again as a senior (143) while recording 3.5 career sacks. Those 143 total tackles as a senior are a Ridgway single-season record.
Ridgway posted a 31-8 record during his three years on the gridiron, including 11-2 each of the past two seasons.
Given Ridgway’s team success, along with Briggs’ on an individual level, it should come as no surprise that football is the sports he loves the most.
“Football (is favorite) because of all the hard work that goes into it, along with playing alongside my best friends,” he said. “There isn’t another sport that is as special to me as football.”
The Elker said his greatest sports moment/accomplishment was his entire senior season of football.
“We were counted out after our loss (to Kane) in Week Two,” said Briggs. “But, we fought back to win a fourth D-9 championship. It was definitely great seeing our hard work pay off as a team, and my individual hard work pay off when I was selected as the D-9 MVP, got the school record in tackles and was a Big 30 all-star selection.”
As for his wrestling career, Briggs went 23-30 his freshman and sophomore years, including 1-2 at the District 9 Class 2A Championships both seasons.
Outside of sports, Briggs is a member of the Science Olympiad Club. He also works at Horizon Wood Products, and he and his friends like to build things in their free time, including cornhole boards and a poker table.
The son of David and Kimberly Briggs, the Elker has a younger brother Ben, a junior who also plays football and wrestles.
Briggs pointed to his father David as his role model growing up.
“My entire life, he has shown me the value of hard work and how it pays off,” said the Elker senior. “He’s the first person (along with the rest of my family) to tell me when I’ve had a great game, and the same guy that tells me if I need to work harder.”
After graduation, Briggs plans to attend Grove City College and major in accounting. He also will play football for the Wolverines.