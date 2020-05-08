RIDGWAY — In sports, some of the best leaders are people whose name you don’t always hear or talk about because the lead quietly out of the spotlight.
Ridgway senior Paul Gresco would be one of those athletes, particularly on the gridiron where he’s not likely to be one of the first names that come to mind when you think about the dynasty the Elkers have built by winning four straight District 9 titles.
But, Gresco, a two-sport athlete who also plays baseball, played a huge part in the final two championship runs in the Ridgway’s four-peat in the gridiron.
Gresco, who began playing football when he was nine years old, reached the varsity level as a sophomore but played sparingly on a squad that went 9-4 and won the D-9 Class A title. He didn’t throw a pass that season and had just 13 carries for two yards, while making eight tackles.
All that changed his junior year, as Gresco promptly went from a reserve who didn’t earn a varsity letter to the starting quarterback for the two-time defending district champs as they moved up Class A to 2A.
He was tasked with replacing the graduated Johnny Mitchell, who was known to be more of a running QB. All Gresco did was add a new passing dimension to the Elkers’ offense, which is known more for its balanced ground attack.
While that ground attack remained, Gresco racked up passing yards like no other Ridgway quarterback had and enjoyed two record-breaking seasons under center.
As a junior, Gresco completed 128 of 203 passes (63%) for a then school single-season record 1,379 yards to go along with 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
He improved on all those numbers exponentially as a senior, completing 69 percent of his pass (150-218) while shattering his own single-season yardage record with 2,354. He also threw 24 TDs with just four interceptions and made 53 of 58 extra points and booted one field goal as the team’s placekicker.
Gresco ranked second in the Tri-County Area in passing yards and TD passes this past season, and his four interceptions thrown were the fewest by a QB with at least 85 pass attempts.
Despite those big numbers, along with his accuracy and ability to avoid turnovers, Gresco’s name often got lost among other D-9 quarterbacks who played in systems known more for passing the football.
Not that it was an issue for Gresco, who was a team captain and leader in Ridgway’s “team first” mentality. In the end, what he did was help the Elkers win.
In his two seasons guiding the offense, Gresco led Ridgway to back-to-back 11-2 seasons and a pair of District 9 Class 2A crowns to help keep the Elkers’ dynasty going in a larger classification.
Gresco, a Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First Team All-Star at QB, was named to the Pennsylvania roster for the Big 30 All-Star Game.
The Elker said said his favorite game was was the District 9 2A championship his senior year because “it was a moment I shared with my closest friends.”
Ridgway beat Clarion in a shootout, 56-35, in that game after the Elkers had blanked the Bobcats, 42-0, in the regular season.
Gresco had a big night in that win, going 13 of 17 for 240 yards with five TDs and no interceptions — which equates to a QB Rating of 157.5.
As for baseball, Gresco started that sport as a youth in the coach pitch league in Ridgway. He went to to earn three varsity letters in the sport playing for Johnsonburg through the schools’ co-op, something they have for a majority of their fall and spring sports — including football.
Gresco, who largely played first base for the Rams, won a District 9 Class 2A title with Johnsonburg as a sophomore and scored a run in a 12-7 win against Brockway in the title game that season.
His best year stat-wise on the diamond came as a junior when he hit .256 (11-for-43) with a home run, two RBIs and five runs scored.
However, he didn’t get the opportunity to finish out his high school baseball career with all spring sports cancelled and schools closed because of COVID-19.
“As a senior I am disappointed in the decision, but I do understand the actions that authorities have taken to control the situation,” he said. “I am hopeful that these precautions keep everyone safe, and that we can return to normal as soon as possible.”
When asked why he loves to play sports, Gresco said, “Being able to compete against someone who is better than you everyday.” He went on to say football is his favorite sport because “it creates an environment that no other sport has for me.”
Outside of sports and school, Gresco loves the outdoors, music and being with his friends. He likes hiking, skiing, biking, hunting and fishing. He also enjoys playing the guitar and piano in his free free time.
Gresco pointed to a non-sports person as one of his role models.
“Elon Musk (co-founder and CEO of Tesla) is one of my role models because of the way he thinks and approaches everyday life,” said the Elker.
The son of Brian and Sara Gresco, the Elker senior has an older sister Madeline who competed in gymnastics and cheerleading and a younger brother Mike who plays football and runs track.
After graduation, Gresco plans to attend Penn State and study chemical engineering.