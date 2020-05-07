RIDGWAY — An athlete doesn’t have to put up huge statistical numbers to be considered great or valuable to his team.
Ridgway senior Jake Wickett, a two-sport athlete who played football and wrestled for the Elkers, is a prime example of that — particularly in football which he said is his favorite of the two.
Wickett, who began playing football when he was nine years old, reached the varsity level when he was a sophomore and earned a varsity letter in each of his three seasons while playing in all 39 games over that three-year stretch.
The Elker saw his playing time grow each season as Ridgway won District 9 titles all three years and its fourth in a row. Ridgway posted a 31-8 record during his three years on the varsity gridiron, including 11-2 each of the past two seasons.
Wickett ran for 129 yards and one touchdown and recorded 13 tackles as a sophomore. He became a full-time starter as a junior and was one of the main leaders for Ridgway over his final two seasons.
He ran for 534 yards on 109 carries as a junior, finding the end zone nine times — all numbers that ranked second on the team in an offense that thrived on multiple players touching the ball — not just one or two.
The Elker added 190 yards receiving and two scores that year while making 68 tackles on defense to go along with one interception and one fumble recovery on a squad that went 11-2 won the D-9 crown in its first year in Class 2A.
Wickett upped his game even more as a senior while leading the Elkers to their second District 9 Class 2A title despite not being the favorite to do so.
He led the Elkers in rushing attempts (104), rushing yards (665) and rushing TDs (13). He also became a major factor in the passing game, hauling in 30 catches for another 512 yards and six touchdowns. His 142 total points (23 TDs, 2 2-point conversions) ranked him second in the Tri-County Area.
Defensively, he made 74 tackles and intercepted three passes, returning two for scores for one of the top defensive units in the district. Wickett also had a pair of punt returns scores (50, 58 yards).
Although he didn’t put up huge numbers like some players in other years, Wickett’s all-around season — which helped Ridgway once again go 11-2 and repeat as D-9 Class 2A champs — saw him become the first Elker to ever win Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year honors in football.
Wickett’s favorite game was the District 9 2A finals his senior year.
“We came back and won my last time ever getting the chance to play in a district championship,” said Wickett.
Ridgway beat Clarion in a shootout, 56-35, in that game after the Elkers had blanked the Bobcats, 42-0, in the regular season. Wickett ran for 106 yards and a score and also had two catches for 69 yards and a pair of TDs in the victory. He added six tackles on defense.
As for wrestling, Wickett started competing as a sophomore, and like football, earned three varsity letters. He was a two-time regional qualifier who put it together as a senior on the mat.
He was 15-19 and 15-13 as a sophomore and junior, respectively, placing third in the D-9 Class AA Championships at 152 as a junior to reach regionals for the first time.
Then as a senior, Wickett put together an impressive 31-9 campaign that saw him finish as the D-9 runner-up at 152, dropping a tough 3-1 overtime bout to Johsonburg’s Aiden Zimmerman in the finals. He went on to place fifth at regionals, missing a trip to states by one victory.
Outside of sports and school, Wickett enjoys hunting, fishing, skiing and playing the guitar.
The son of Josh and Carin Wickett, the Elker has an older sister Sarah and older brother Christopher and two younger sisters — Rachel and Elizabeth. Christopher played basketball in high school.
He said his grandfather was his role model.
“He was very close to me and also appreciated the sport as much as I do,” said Wickett.
After high school, Wickett’s plans are to work as an auto mechanic, and he may attend a tech school for the trade.