DuBOIS — It took two days to complete it at Skylodge Field but after rain washed away the first attempt, the Federation League's top seeded DuBois Rockets took advantage of sunny skies on Wednesday evening and beat the 8-seed DuBois Lumberjacks 9-2 to win game one in a best-of-3 playoff series.
Thayne Morgan led the Rockets at the plate going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Clayton Read also had two hits and an RBI while Dan Stauffer had a two-RBI double.
The game itself was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, as it started amid dark skies nearby. Rockets starting pitcher TJ Gornati retired the side in the top of the first as Garrett Brown drew a walk off of Lumberjacks pitcher Brycen Dinkfelt in the bottom of the first.
With Morgan at the plate, Brown stole second and then made it to third after throw went wide. But seconds later, both teams were called off the field due to lightning nearby and the skies opened up within minutes, postponing the rest of the contest to Wednesday.
As the game got back going 24 hours later, Morgan ripped a double that brought in Brown for the 1-0 lead. Morgan then scored a couple batters later via an error on a grounder by Cory Lehman that was hit to third. One batter latter, Chris Calliari hit a single to right to put the Rockets up 3-0.
With part two of the game on Wednesday, the Rockets then turned to Morgan Bell to pick up on the mound where Gornati left off Tuesday — and that he did in pitching the next two innings without any hits. While the Lumberjacks got two runners on via walks in the top of the second, both runners were eventually picked off in rundowns before Bell retired the side in the top of the third.
The Rockets tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second inning as Brown hit an RBI single that brought in Read — after he hit a double himself. Morgan later hit his second double to bring in Brown to give the Rockets a 5-0 lead.
The Lumberjacks found themselves in a 6-0 hole after Read's second hit of the game in the bottom of the third — this time a single to right to bring in courtesy runner Zayne Morgan after Luke Salvo doubled.
The combined no-hitter was broken up by the Lumberjacks in the top of the fourth with an Alex Pasternak double. With Nate Tyler on third, the Rockets tried picking him off, but the ball went off Tyler's back into the outfield as he scored to cut the deficit to 6-1.
Trenton Gaffney then singled to center and Jordan Ell hit a single to right, bringing in Pasternak to cut the Rockets lead to 6-2. But from there, it would be all Rockets as the Lumberjacks would have one more hit for the remaining three innings — a single by Garrett Starr.
The Lumberjacks went to Ricky Clark on the mound in the bottom of the fourth as he proceeded to slow down the Rockets' offense, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out one.
But in the bottom of the sixth and with Starr on the mound, the Rockets tacked on three more insurance runs to take a 9-2 lead. Stauffer hit a two-RBI double to make it 8-2 and the ninth and final run came on a Cory Lehman fielder's choice.
Stauffer — who pitched the final two innings for the Rockets — shut down the Lumberjacks in the top of the seventh to seal the 9-2 victory.
With the Rockets taking the 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series, both teams will go back to Skylodge Field Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Lumberjacks as the home team, as the Rockets look to sweep the series and move on.