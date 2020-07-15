CURWENSVILLE — It wasn’t easy, but top-seeded DuBois seized control of its Best-of-3 Federation League first-round playoff series against Kuntz Motor Company Tuesday by coming away with a hard-fought 4-0 win against the Twins at Sherman Field.
With Showers Field being used for a prospect event, DuBois was forced to hit the road for its playoff opener and served as the home team. The venue didn’t seem to phase the Rockets, as veteran righty TJ Gornati outdueled Kuntz’s Jake Mullins on the mound.
Gornati tossed five strong innings to get the win, He allowed just three hits while striking out four, walking one and hitting one.
Two of those hits came in the third inning, but with runners’ on the corner and one away, catcher Dan Stauffer gunned down Mullins trying to steal second. Stauffer threw out two runners on the day.
The inning also was one of two in which Kuntz put runners on the corners against Gornati but failed to score. Austin Amacher relieved Gornati in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings of relief, giving up two hits while striking out three.
Meanwhile, DuBois’ offense managed to grind out four runs on seven hits against Mullins, who wound up the loser after a strong effort himself. The young righty stranded eight runners on the day. He allowed four runs, three earned, in a complete-game effort. He struck out six, walked two and hit two.
“We knew right away they weren’t going to roll over for us,” said Rockets player/manager Jeff Gasbarre. “We knew we we had to come in and play a hard baseball game and be engaged and get after it.
“We’ve shown a couple different sides (offensively) this year. We’ve grinded when we’ve had to and we’ve used the lumber when we’ve had to. But, we always pitch well and that’s the kicker to the whole thing.
“We know TJ is going to keep us in the game, and we got some hits and ran the bases aggressively. It was a solid day and good reflection of who we are as a team.”
Gornati quickly retired the side in the top of the first, getting a nice play from center fielder Zane Morgan who ran down a ball hit by Mullins into the right-center field.
DuBois then scored the only run it needed in the bottom half, using a little small ball to do so.
Garrett Brown got things off with a leadoff, broken-bat single to right. He promptly stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly to right by Morgan to make it 1-0.
Mullins stranded a runner at third in the second, as catcher Spencer Hoover threw out a would-be base stealer. However, the Rockets got to him again i n the third, pushing a pair of runs across.
Chris Calliari led off with a triple to deep center and scored on a groundout by Brown to put the Rockets up 2-0. Morgan followed with a walk and stole second before Stauffer reached on an infield single. The pair then pulled off a double steal before Morgan came home on a Sean Sleigh sac fly to center.
Kuntz tried to answer in the top of the fourth, as Keegan Wilson drew a leadoff walk and Matt Brown was hit by a pitch. However, Gornati took control from there and eventually used a strikeout to end the inning with runners on the corners.
DuBois then added to its lead in the bottom of the fourth to go up 4-0.
Lehman reached on an infield single to open the inning. He quickly took second on a wild pitch and scored when Josh Sorbera reached on an error. Lehman’s run proved to be the final one of the game.
Things could have been worse though, as the Rockets loaded the bases with no outs in the inning only to watch Mullins retire third straight hitters to keep in a 4-0 game. He also stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the sixth.
Kuntz tried to make some noise in the seventh against Amacher.
Hunter Hipps dropped in a one-out single down the left field line, but disaster quickly struck the Twins as pinch-runner Chris Fegert was caught too far off the base with pinch-hitter Isaac Graham at the plate. Fegert elected to break for second and was thrown out by Stauffer.
The play loomed large as Gragam then singled to left, which would have given the Twins two runners with one out.
“Jake went out and kept then off balance,” said twins manager Graham. “He mixed his pitches real well and I think everyone of those guys would tip their hat to him for his performance. But, we played some ‘D’ behind too. We had some guys on base too, we were just a clutch hit or two away from it being a one-run game or even tied.
“When you’re the No. 8 seed and basically a high school team going against basically a former Major League pitcher and a bunch of college players, I can’t be more proud of my guys. To come in with the heart they did, we let them know we’re not just going to roll over.”
The two teams are at it again today in Game 2, which is back at Sherman Field with the Twins as the home team.
DuBOIS 4,
KUNTZ MOTOR COMPANY 0
Score by Innings
Kuntz Motors 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois 102 100 x — 4
Kuntz Motor Company—0
Jake Mullins p 3010, Spencer Hoover c 3000, Keegan Wilson 1b 2000, Matt Brown dh 2000, Jeremiah Farley 3b 0000, Shane Sunderlin ss 3010, Hunter Hipps rf 3010, Chris Fegert pr 0000, Tyler lee 2b 2000, Isaac Graham ph 1010, Shane Haney cf 3010, Chase Graham lf 0000, James Stiles ph 1000. Totals: 23-0-5-0.
DuBois—4
Garrett Brown cf 4121, Zane Morgan cf 2101, Dan Stauffer c 4010, Sean Sleigh 1b 2001, Justin Sleigh 2b 3010, Cory Lehman lf 2120, Josh Sorbera 3b 2000, Jeff Gasbarre dh 2000, TJ Gornati p 0000, Austin Amacher p 0000, Chris Calliari rf 2110. Totals: 23-4-7-3.
Errors: Kuntz 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Kuntz 5, DuBois 8. 3B: Calliari. SAC: C. Graham. SF: Morgan, S. Sleigh. SB: Brown 3, Morgan 2, Stauffer. CS: Mullins (by Stauffer), Fegert (by Stauffer); Lehman (by Hoover). HBP: M. Brown (by Gornati); Lehman (by Mullins), Sorbera (by Mullins).
Pitching
Kuntz: Jake Mullins-6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB.
DuBois: TJ Gornati-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Austin Amacher-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Mullins.