BROOKVILLE — Leaving no doubt, the DuBois Rockets made it a sweep of the Brookville Grays in the Federation League championship series Wednesday night at McKinley Field.
The Rockets’ 6-0 win completed a 21-2 season overall as they dominated the Grays to the tune of a 19-3 margin in their four wins — 3-0, 4-1 and 6-2 before Wednesday night. But that’s what they’ve done all year, outscoring teams 172-38.
“I think this series is proof of who we are as a baseball club,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said of his roster of nine active PSU-DuBois players along with a few recently graduated. “We played our best baseball this entire series. Team wins, base running, defense, timely hitting, we checked all the boxes this whole series. You know, there’s going to be an MVP, but this is the ultimate team series win.”
Their fourth different starter and winning pitcher was Ridgway native Austin Amacher, who went the first six innings before giving way to Jake Sorbera in the seventh. Amacher scattered five hits while striking out three and walking none while hitting a batter.
“All four pitchers went deep into games, all throwing strikes and giving us a chance,” Gasbarre said. “The lineup has been vicious. How often do you see a team bunt to get to your No. 8 hitter. Zane (Morgan) was outstanding this entire series. They couldn’t get him out and he drove the ball all series long. It shows the depth of the lineup.”
Morgan was indeed the finals MVP, going 2-for-3 with a triple to start the scoring in the second inning. For the series, he was 7-for-12 (.583).
“He homered in the series, tripled and hit for the cycle as far as the series goes,” Gasbarre said. “He swiped several bases and he hit over .500. He struggled a lot this year, getting his timing and working to get rolling. To come out and do what he did against this pitching staff, and we have a ton of respect for these guys, is impressive.”
Morgan tripled on a two-hopper to the fence in center, the deepest part of the park, with one out in the top of the second off Grays starter Hunter Geer and scored on his twin brother Thayne’s double to right. Thayne was balked to third and scored on Garrett Brown’s groundout.
Then in the fourth, thanks to three infield hits, the Rockets put their other four runs across to put the game away.
Cory Lehman — he finished the series 6-for-13 (.462) — doubled to right-center field before Josh Sorbera reached on a bunt single. Zane Morgan reached on infield chopper to load the bases and Thayne Morgan pushed home Lehman with a sacrifice fly to right. Another infield single from Brown leaded the bases before Read’s two-run single made it 6-0.
Aaron Park replaced Geer to finish the inning and threw a scoreless fifth. Chase Palmer and Tanner LaBenne also threw scoreless innings.
The defending champion Grays’ season ended at 14-11. They reached the finals as the No. 3 seed, beating No. 2 seed Pulaski in five games in their best-of-five semifinal series, but didn’t have the ammunition to handle the Rockets.
While last year’s season ended with a title, this year’s run was much easier to navigate with a more dependable roster as far as numbers on a game-to-game basis for veteran manager Bob McCullough.
“I thought we would’ve done better in the finals, but I never saw the Rockets at full strength,” he said. “They’re pretty good, they’re really good. And even when we held them down, we couldn’t hold them for long. They’re hard to beat.
“The season was less stressful (than last year) and people were playing and coming and that was good. I thought when we got down to the last week or so of the season, the guys were getting tired. They thought they’d pick it up and go, but that didn’t happen.”
The Grays’ first two shots to score came with two outs, stranding runners on first and second in the first and fifth innings. In the sixth, Cayliff Worling singled with one out and reached third when Drew Beichner reached on an error, but Amacher got the final two outs to end the threat.
Jake Sorbera threw a scoreless seventh with the final out actually coming at the plate. Kane McCall doubled with one out and tried to score on Chase Palmer’s two-out single but was easily thrown out at the plate.
League president Paul Roman was pleased with how the season finished. No rainouts, no cancelations, no issues with scheduling available umpires and all smiles at the end.
“I’m very thrilled,” he said. “In March and April, I didn’t think we’d have a season. We had three young teams (from Clearfield, Curwensville and Philipsburg) and I wanted to express graditude the league has for the press coverage. We had three local papers — Courier-Express, Jeffersonian Democrat and Punxsutawney Spirit — with good coverage and hopefully we can keep that going and we had a lot of people looking at the league website (www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague) as well.”
It’s the 10th playoff title for the Rockets since 1992, one more than the Grays and second in the past three years. It was the fourth time the two teams met in the finals and they’re now at a 2-2 split in those matchups. The Grays, who beat the Rockets in seven games in last year’s semifinals, swept the Rockets in 2006 and won in six games in 1992. The Rockets beat the Grays in seven games in 2003.
ROCKETS 6, GRAYS 0
Score By Innings
Rockets 020 400 0 — 6
Grays 000 000 0 — 0
Rockets –6
Garrett Brown ss 3111, Gabe Bembenic ph 1000, Clayton Read 2b 3012, Brandon Orsich ph 1000, Dan Stauffer c 3010, Luke Salvo c 1000, Sean Sleigh 1b 4011, Justin Sleigh dh 3000, Austin Amacher p 0000, Jake Sorbera p 0000, Cory Lehman lf 3120, Josh Sorbera 3b 3110, Zane Morgan cf 3220, Thayne Morgan rf 1112, Chris Calliari ph 1010. Totals: 30-6-11-5.
Grays –0
Chase Palmer cf-lf-p-1b 4010, Joey Lopez ss 3010, Aaron Park 1b-p 2000, Cayliff Worling lf 1010, Nathan Bonfardine 2b-3b 1000, Drew Beichner 1b 1000, Tanner LaBenne 3b-1b-p 3000, Dan Ion lf-rf 3000, Hunter Geer p-cf 3000, Sam Leadbetter rf-lf 2010, Kane McCall ph 1010, Doc Nieman c 2020, Jamison Rhoades pr-c 1000. Totals: 27-0-7-0.
Errors: Grays 1, Rockets 1. LOB: Grays 7, Rockets 5. DP: Rockets. 2B: T. Morgan, Calliari, Lehman, McCall. 3B: Z. Morgan. SB: Z. Morgan. SAC: T. Morgan. HBP: Bonfardine (by Amacher).
Pitching
Rockets: Amacher 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Ja. Sorbera 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Grays: Geer 3 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Park 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Palmer 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; LaBenne 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Amacher. Losing pitcher: Geer.