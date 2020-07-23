ROSSITER — DuBois and Rossiter battled until the bitter end in yet another close matchup Wednesday at Shaffer Field, and for the third time in four games, it was the top-seeded Rockets who came away with a hard-four victory, 4-3.
DuBois jumped out to a first-inning lead for the third game in a row, plating a run in its first at-bat Wednesday. Unlike the previous two games, the Rockets didn’t wait until late to add some insurance runs — scoring once in the third and two more times in the fifth to grab a 4-0 lead.
Those two runs in the fifth proved to be the difference, as Rossiter scored three runs un the bottom of the fifth — two against Rockets starter Mark Stewart.
Reliever Jake Sorbera got DuBois out of the inning with the lead, 4-3, then retired the side in order in the sixth. Dan Stauffer then pitched the seventh for the save, striking out two and walking two in the frame to close out the win and semifinal series (3-1) to send the Rockets to the finals.
Stewart notched the win, allowing two runs, both earned on four hits in 4 1/3 innings of work. He struck out three and walked three.
Stauffer led DuBois’ offensive attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Garrett Brown went 1-for-3 with three stolen bases and two runs scored. Brown had five steals in the series.
Next up for DuBois is the winner of tonight’s Game 5 between second-seeded Pulaski and third-seeded Brookville, which will now be played at Showers Field at 6 p.m.
“The baserunners were the big thing today,” said Rockets player/manager Jeff Gasbarre. “We did a great job on the bases, with Brownie (Brown) leading the way. We took advantage of that today. As for the insurance runs, they have been a little hard to come by this entire series. So, to be able to tack on a few today, it gave us some breathing room and some margin for error.”
The Rockets wasted little time getting its offense going, as Brown led off the game with an infield single. He stole second with one out and scored on a Stauffer single to left field.
Rossiter threatened for the first time in the bottom of the second.
Isaac Stouffer walked to open the inning, then Brandon Matthews singled. Isaac London bunted the runners over before Dylan Kachmar walked to load the bases.
Stewart halted the rally there, striking out Ashton Stonebraker before making a nice play on a chopper hit by Alec Greenblatt for the final out of the inning.
DuBois carried that momentum into the top of the third.
The Morgan twins, Zane and Thayne, led off the inning with singles, but Rossiter starter Brandon Matthews retired the next two hitters. He couldn’t escape the inning though, as Stauffer came through again with a two-out single to plate Zane Morgan to make it 2-0.
The Miners tried to answer back in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases with no outs on an error and singles by Daren Byers and Pete Meterko.
Stewart’s defense’s came up with a huge play for him, as third baseman Josh Sorbera turned a 5-2 double play on a ball hit by Isaac Stouffer. Stewart then got Matthews to pop up to end the inning.
The Rockets stranded a pair of runners in the fourth before adding to their lead in the fifth.
Brown led off the inning with a walk and promptly stole second and third before scoring on a wild pitch. Reliever Kachmar proceeded to walk Chris Calliari and Stauffer, with each moving up two bases on wild pitches. Calliari’s run made it 4-0.
After Sean Sleigh was the fourth straight Rocket to walk, Stauffer tried a delay steal of home on a throw back to the pitcher but was thrown out by Isaac London, the second Miners pitcher of the inning.
Rossiter finally cracked Stewart in the bottom of the fifth.
After retiring the leadoff batter, Stewart walked Adison Neal and allowed a single to Byers — which ended his day on the mound. Jake Sorbera came on and allowed a single to Meterko that loaded the bases, then a single to Stouffer that plated Neal.
Barndon Matthews followed with a grounder that the Rockets tried to turn two on. However, and errant throw to first allowed both Byers and Meterko to score to make it a 4-3 game.
Rossiter got no closer though, as Sorbera struck out the next batter to keep it a one-run game.
Neither team scored in the final two innings, with Stauffer closing things out to give the Rockets at least one extra day off.
“Our pitching didn’t give up a lot of earned runs all series,” said Gasbarre. “It started in Game 1 with Gornati and went all the way through. They scored a few runs on errors, and we gave Game 2 away, but we came back and battled after that. Stewart has primarily been in a relief role for us, but we needed him for a start at Rossiter earlier this season and he threw well.
“So, that earned him the start today. This isn’t the easiest place to pitch, so if you have someone you know threw well here you have to ride them. He got us enough, Sorbera did his job and got a ground and we could have been out of that inning (5th), and Stauffer came in and closed things out.”
The Federation League Championship Series is scheduled to start Saturday, but should tonight’s Game 5 between Pulaski and Brookville be postponed, the finals will begin Sunday.
DuBOIS 4,
ROSSITER 3,
Score by Innings
DuBois 101 020 0 — 4
Rossiter 000 030 0 — 3
DuBois—4
Garrett Brown ss 3210, Chris Calliari lf 3100, Dan Stauffer rf-p 3032, Sean Sleigh 1b 2000, Justin Sleigh 2b 4000, Josh Sorbera 3b 2000, Luke Salvo c 3010, Zane Morgan cf 3110, Thayne Morgan dh-rf 3010, Mark Stewart p 0000, Jake Sorbera p 0000. Totals: 26-4-7-2.
Rossiter—3
Adison Neal c 2100, Daren Byers cf 3120, Pete Meterko ss 4120, Osaac Stouffer 1b-p 2011, Brandon Matthews p-2b 4011, Isaac London 2b-lf-p-lf 2000, Dylan Kachmar lf-p-lf-1b 2000, Ashton Stonebraker dh 1000, Cory Geer dh 2000, Billy Fegley 3b 0000, Alec Greenblatt rf 2000, Tyler Richardson ph 1000. Totals: 25-3-6-2.
Errors: DuBois 2, Rossiter 0. LOB: DuBois 7, Rossiter 8. DP: DuBois 1, Rossiter 0. 2B: Stauffer. SAC: Byers, London. SB: Brown 3. CS: Stauffer 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Mark Stewart-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Jake Sorbera-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Dan Stauffer-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Rossiter: Brandon Matthews-3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Dylan Kachmar 1+ IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Isaac London-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO; Isaac Stouffer-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stewart. Losing pitcher: Matthews. Save: Stauffer.