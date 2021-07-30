DuBOIS — The Rossiter Miners were staring a 2-0 deficit in the Federation League Finals heading into Thursday evening’s game 3 against the DuBois Rockets. But with a big first inning that included an Isaac Stouffer grand slam, the Miners came into Showers Field and picked up the 5-3 win to cut the Rockets series lead to 2-1.
Miners pitcher Daren Byers threw a complete game and allowed just three runs on six hits.
“It was the same way (Wednesday), down four after one,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “We had confidence that we would score. But Byers threw a great ballgame and we just didn’t get enough baserunners to really put a lot of scoring opportunities together.”
Rockets starting pitcher Brett Beith walked leadoff batter Addison Neal and then Isaac London singled up the middle. Beith then walked Byers to load the bases and Stouffer made the Rockets pay with a grand slam over the center/right field wall for a quick 4-0 lead just four batters into the game.
Pete Meterko would then single and Anthony Masato drew a walk before Beith settled in and was able to retire the next three Miners.
Both teams had scoreless second and third innings with both Byers and Beith retiring the side in the third. Byers allowed just two Rockets hits in the first three innings — singles from Sean Sleigh and Josh Sorbera.
Rossiter took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth as Zeke Bennett led off with a single, at which Gasbarre made a pitching change for Jake Sorbera. But with two outs, a Byers RBI single plated Bennett for the 5-0 lead.
DuBois would answer in the bottom of the fourth with two runs of its own. Dan Stauffer led off with a double to the left/center gap. Sean Sleigh then matched Stauffer with a double of his own — this one down the right field line — to bring in Stauffer to cut the Miners lead to 5-1. Two batters later, a Cory Lehman sac fly to left plated Sleigh to make it 5-2.
Rossiter stranded two base runners in the top of the fifth as DuBois cut the Miners lead to 5-3 in the bottom half of the inning. Luke Salvo roped a double to the center/right gap and Jake Sorbera’s sac bunt brought Salvo to third. Garrett Brown then hit one over Miner second baseman Neal — who was unable to haul in the over-the-shoulder grab as Salvo came home to make it 5-3.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, that would be all the scoring they could muster up, as scoreless sixth and seventh innings gave the Miners a 5-3 win.
“I think we responded fine and limited the damage well,” Gasbarre said. “Typically we can rely on this offense to just get us back in the game whenever that sort of thing happens. But tip your cap, (Byers) threw great and we’ve got to be ready to move on.”
With the Rossiter win, the Rockets still hold a 2-1 series lead with game 4 slated for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Shaffer Field.
“We’re fine,” Gasbarre said. “We’re in the driver’s seat of this series. We’ve got (TJ) Gornati starting on Saturday. We still have lots of pitching behind us. We’re set up just fine. We haven’t lost a lot of ballgames so we just have to make sure we respond. That’s really the big thing.”
ROSSITER 5,
DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
Rossiter 400 100 0 — 5
DuBois 000 210 0 — 3
Rossiter—5
Addison Neal 2b 2110, Isaac London ss 4110, Daren Byers p 3111, Isaac Stouffer 3b 2114, Pete Meterko c 4010, Anthony Maseto rf 3010, Matt Gourley 1b 4000, Tyler Richardson lf 4010, Zeke Bennett cf 3110. Totals: 29-5-8-5.
DuBois—3
Garrett Brown 2b 4011, Clayton Read ss 2000, Dan Stauffer rf-3b 3110, Sean Sleigh 1b 3121, Chris Calliari cf-rf 2000, Cory Lehman lf 3001, Josh Sorbera 3b-p 3010, Luke Salvo c 3110, Zayne Morgan cr 0000, Brett Beith p-cf 2000, Jake Sorbera p 1000. Totals: 26-3-6-3.
Errors: Rossiter 0, DuBois 0. LOB: Rossiter 9, DuBois 5. 2B: Stauffer, Sleigh, Salvo. HR: Stouffer. SAC: Ja. Sorbera. SF. Lehman. SB: Neal 2, Brown.
Pitching
Rossiter: Daren Byers-7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Brett Beith-3+ IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Jake Sorbera-2+ IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Josh Sorbera-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Byers. Losing pitcher: Beith.