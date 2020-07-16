CURWENSVILLE — After being held to four runs in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday in the Federation League playoffs, the DuBois Rockets broke out the bats Wednesday at Sherman Fields.
DuBois collected 13 hits, seven for extra bases, against two Kuntz Motors pitchers in a 15-1 victory that clinched the best-of-3 series.
Justin Sleigh and Dan Stauffer each clubbed 2-run home runs in the win, while Cory Lehman belted two doubles, both in a 6-run seventh inning that put the exclamation point on the win.
Jake Sorbera got the win for the Rockets, pitching two scoreless innings of relief after starter Blair went the first three innings, allowing one run on two hits, the only two Kuntz Motors hits of the game. He walked three batters and struck out five.
DuBois struck for three runs in the second. Sleigh’s 2-run homer broke the ice and Josh Sorbera added a sacrifice fly.
The Rockets extended the lead to 7-0 with four more in the third. Two Twins errors helped DuBois, which took full advantage with the Stauffer 2-run blast, an RBI grounder from Clayton Read and Sorbera’s run-scoring single.
Kuntz Motors scored its run in the home half of the third on Matt Brown’s RBI single, which plated Jake Mullins, who led off the inning with a base hit.
But the Rockets answered with two more in the top of the fourth.
Stauffer and Shaun Sleigh hit back-back RBI doubles off Twins starting pitcher Hunter Hipps, who went four innings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits, while walking two batters and striking out four.
DuBois finished things off with six runs in the seventh inning.
Garrett Brown, Salvo, Stauffer, Justin Sleigh, Shaun Sleigh and Lehman all had two hits for the Rockets. Stauffer’s four RBIs led the way.
DuBois advances to the best-of-5 semifinal series against Rossiter, which downed Pennsylvania Grain Processing 10-6 to sweep that series. The semifinals begin Saturday.
DuBOIS 15,
KUNTZ MOTROS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 034 200 6 — 15
Kuntz 001 000 0 — 1
DuBois—15
Brown ss 4221, Read 2b 2101, Salvo c 3221, Stauffer 3b 5224, S. Sleigh 1b 3221, Orsich ph 1000, J. Sleigh dh 4122, Blair p 0000, Ja. Sorbera p 0000, Stewart p 0000, Lehman lf 5121, Z. Morgan cf 2200, Jo. Sorbera c-2b 3111, Calliari 2101. Totals: 34-15-14-13.
Kuntz Motors—1
Mullins ss-2b 3110, Hoover c 3000, Tkacik c 0000, Wilson 1b 0000, I. Graham 1b 1000, Brown dh 2011, Farley 3b 0000, Sunderlin 2b-ss 3000, Hipps p-rf 0000, Libby rf 1000, Haney cf 2000, C. Graham lf 2000, Stiles ph-lf 1000, Fegert rf 1000, Lee p 1000. Totals: 20-1-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, Kuntz Motors 2. LOB: DuBois 8, Kuntz Motors 3. DP: DuBios 1; Kuntz Motors 1. 2B: S. Sleigh, lehman 2, Stauffer, Salvo. HR: J. Sleigh, Stauffer. SB: S. Sleigh, Morgan 2, Brown 2, Calliari.
Pitching
DuBois: Blair-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Ja. Sorbera-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Stewart-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kuntz Motors: Hipps-4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Lee-3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Ja. Sorbera. Losing pitcher: Hipps.