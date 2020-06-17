REYNOLDSVILLE — Both teams came ready to hit in Tuesday’s Federation League contest, but in the end it was DuBois coming out on top in a 12-6 slugfest at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field.
The two teams combined for 20 hits on the evening, as seven of those went for extra bases including five home runs.
With the win, the Rockets moved to 5-0 and remain the only unbeaten team in the league, while Sykesville dropped to 0-5 and is the only remaining winless team on the season.
“Going up against Sykesville, we know it’s never going to be easy, they are always going to put up a fight and I don’t care what their record is, they are a solid team and they never stop fighting,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said.
DuBois got the offensive onslaught started early, as after a strikeout started the top of the first inning, Dan Stouffer got a one-out rally started by drawing a walk.
Sean Sleigh followed with a single to right-center, before Justin Sleigh singled down the left-field line to bring home Stouffer for the game’s first run.
Cory Lehman then belted the game’s first home run, a three-run shot, over the fence in straight-away center field to quickly make it a 4-0 game.
After Jake Sorbera retired the Senators in order in the home half behind a 6-4-3 double play, the bats got back to work for the visitors.
Zane Morgan led off the second with a ground rule double to right field before a fly out on the infield resulted in the first out of the frame.
Morgan then stole third, as catcher Brandon Simbeck’s throw sailed past the bag, allowing Morgan to score easily to push the lead to 5-0.
Sykesville battled back in the bottom of the inning, as Jake Felix and Devon Walker got things started with back-to-back singles to left field to put two on with nobody out.
Ryan Walker followed by driving a pitch over the fence in left for a three-run homer to cut the deficit to two after two innings of play.
After a scoreless third inning, the Rockets padded their lead in the fourth, as Morgan hit a one-out solo shot to right field to spark the offense.
Stouffer then drew his second walk of the game before making his way to third on a pair of steals, as Sean Sleigh then drew a walk to put runners on the corners with one out.
Justin Sleigh then came up with his second RBI of the evening, hitting a sacrifice fly to left field to chase home stouffer and make it a 7-3 advantage.
Lehman followed with his fourth RBI of the game on a single down the line in right that plated Sean Sleigh as the visitors took a five-run lead into the bottom of the fourth.
The Senators’ final push came in the bottom of the fourth, as after a pair of groundouts started the inning, Ryan Walker kept the inning alive by drawing a walk, before Jude Lander kept the two-out rally alive by singling into left field.
Brandin Anderson, who narrowly missed a home run in his first at-bat in the second inning, would not be denied in the fourth, as he belted the game’s fourth home run to left field to make it an 8-6 game.
The two three-run homers were all DuBois starter Sorbera allowed on the mound, as he earned the win by going five innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out a pair.
TJ Gornati finished off the game on the mound, striking out four while walking none and allowing just two singles over the final two innings.
The Rockets added four insurance runs in the top half of the seventh to bring the game to its final score of 12-6.
Josh Sorbera started the inning off by reaching on a four-pitch walk, before Gornati also drew a walk to bring up Luke Salvo.
Salvo was able to reach on a fielder’s choice to third, as third baseman Zach Spellen forced Josh Sorbera out at third, but his throw to first was wide of the bag, allowing Gornati to advance to third.
John White followed with an RBI single to score Gornati as Salvo was replaced by courtesy runner Gabe Bembenic at second.
Morgan then plated the final three runs of the game, as he came up with his second home run of the night, this time going deep to center field to finish the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
“We didn’t sit back, we kept attacking and that was the difference in the game today,” Gasbarre said. “We gave up the two three-run home runs, but knowing we could come back and manufacture runs and steal some bags is a good spot to be in.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday as DuBois will travel to Curwensville to take on Kuntz Motor Company (Hepburnia), while Sykesville hosts Spike Island.
DuBOIS 12,
SYKESVILLE 6
Score By Innings
DuBois 410 300 4 — 12
Sykes 030 300 0 — 6
DuBois—12
Zane Morgan cf 5334, Dan Stouffer 3b 3210, Sean Sleigh 1b 3230, Justin Sleigh 2b 2112, Cory Lehman lf 5124, Josh Sorbera ss 1000, TJ Gornati dh-p 3100, Jake Sorbera p 3100, Luke Salvo c 4100, Gabe Bembenic cr 4100, John White rf 3111. Totals: 29-12-11-11.
Sykesville—6
Brandon Sicheri cf 2020, Brandon Walker lf 4000, Adam Fox ss 3010, Jake Felix 3b 3110, Zach Spellen 3b 0000, Devon Walker 2b 3110, Ryan Walker p-eh 2213, Jude Lander dh-p 3120, Brandon Simbeck c 0000, Jake Mowery cr 0000, Peter Downer c 0000, Brandin Anderson 1b 3113, Tino Inzana eh-p 1000, Ben Glas cr-ph 1000, Jarred Baummer rf 2000, Brayden Fox rf 1000. Totals: 28-6-9-6.
Errors: DuBois 0, Sykesville 3. HR: Morgan 2, Lehman; R. Walker, Anderson. 2B: Morgan; Sicheri. DP: DuBois 1, Sykesville 3. SAC: Sleigh. SB: Morgan, Stouffer 2, S. Sleigh, Lehman. HBP: J. Sleigh (by Walker), Jo. Sorbera (by Inzana).
Pitching
DuBois: Jake Sorbera-5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; TJ Gornati-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Sykesville: Ryan Walker-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Tino Inzana-4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Jude Lander-2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Ja. Sorbera. Losing pitcher: R. Walker.