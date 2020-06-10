The Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers had a solid outing Sunday in a 5-1 loss to Pulaski, but they couldn’t find the same consistency in their Federation League home opener on Tuesday evening.
Three Husker pitchers issued 10 walks and hit a batter and the PGP defense committed five errors against a veteran DuBois team.
The Rockets took full advantage of the extra base runners, picking up a 20-1 victory at James A. Anderson Ball Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
DuBois banged out 11 hits, including five doubles and a Sean Sleigh home run, and two Rockets pitchers kept the Husker bats mostly silent.
“There were some situations that they could have gotten out of the inning a couple times, and we do a great job of taking the extra base,” DuBois head coach Jeff Gasbarre said. “It’s kind of who we are. We’re aggressive. That’s how we’re going to play the game. If we are going to see an extra out, we’re going to take it.
“But I thought we did a great job of being patient throughout the at bats and attacking when we saw the strikes.”
That was on full display in the top of the first inning when the patient Rockets drew four walks off PGP starter Ayden Gutierrez. The fourth free pass — issued to Zane Morgan — chased home Garrett Brown, who led off the game with a walk.
No. 7 hitter Chase Lehman followed with a bases-clearing double, the only hit of the first inning for the Rockets, to give DuBois a 4-0 lead. Lehman had two doubles and three RBIs in the game.
“To be able to jump on them and get the momentum in our favor just gives the pitchers the ability to settle in and make good pitches,” Gasbarre said. “But from an offensive standpoint, this is who we’re going to be. We’re solid up and down the lineup. To get that kind of expected production out of the seven-eight holes is going to put us in good shape.”
The Huskers got a run back when Morgen Billotte led off the home half of the first with a single against DuBois starter Jake Sorbera and advanced to second on an outfield error. Kyle Elensky moved Billotte over on a groundout to third and Karson Rumsky knocked him in with a groundout to second.
But the Rockets answered in a big way, nearly batting around twice in a decisive second inning.
DuBois plated 12 runs in the frame on just six hits, using five walks and four PGP errors to its advantage as it sent 16 batters to the plate.
Thayne Morgan had an RBI single to plate Josh Sorbera, who led off with a walk, and Stauffer added a sacrifice fly, chasing home John White, who also walked, to make it 6-1. Brown, who doubled, scored when Zane Morgan reached on an infield error and Justin Sleigh pushed another run across the plate with an RBI double.
PGP should have gotten out of the inning down just 8-1, but three crucial errors extended the inning and Rocket designated hitter Sleigh punctuated what ended up being a 12-run outburst with a 3-run blast over the left field fence.
Only four of the 12 runs scored in the frame were earned.
“There was a big difference from Sunday when we threw strikes and made all the plays and it was a 5-1 game and tonight we didn’t throw strikes and it was 20-1,” PGP head coach Brian Barr said.
The Huskers fell to 0-2, but Barr said the participation in the Fed League this season isn’t so much about the team’s record, but more about getting on the field and getting better.
“It’s not about winning and losing,” he said. “We just want them to improve every game and hopefully by the end of the season we can win a couple.
“Coach (Sid Lansberry) did this with my crew when I was in high school,” Barr said. “We played in the old Mountain League and you really noticed a difference when you got up against guys your own age. And you get to see some really good players.”
Brown was 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases from his leadoff spot for the Rockets, who improved to 2-0.
Thayne Morgan added two hits, three runs and three RBIs, while both Justin Sleigh and Lehman added two hits apiece.
Jake Sorbera got the win after giving up an unearned run on two hits in two innings of work. Braiden Blair tossed an inning of scoreless relief.
The teams meet again Thursday at Showers Field.
DuBOIS 20,
PGP HUSKERS 1, 3 innings
Score By Innings
DuBois 4(12)4 — 20
PGP 100 — 1
DuBois—20
Brown ss 2323, Salvo c 0100, T. Morgan cf 4323, Stauffer 3b 1212, S. Sleigh dh 1313, Ja. Sorbera p 0000, Blair p 0000, Zane Morgan 1b 3202, J. Sleigh 2b 4122, Lehman lf 4123, Jo. Sorbera c 1200, White rf 1211, Bembenic ph 1000. Totals: 22-20-11-19.
PGP—1
Billotte rf-p 1110, E. Myers ph 1000, Elensky ss 1000, Rumsky cf 1001, Bailor c 1010, Domico 1b 1000, Barr 1b 0000, Prestash 3b 1000, Tiracorda lf-p 1000, Coudriet rf 0000, Dixon dh 1000, Gutierrez p 0000, Troxell eh 1000, Gearhart 2b 1000. Totals: 11-1-2-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, PGP 4.Lehman. LOB: DuBois 5, PGP 1. 2B: Lehman 2, Brown 2, J. Sleigh, T. Morgan. HR: S. Sleigh. SF:Stauffer. SB: Brown 2, T. Morgan. HBP: Jo. Sorbera (by Billotte).
Pitching
DuBois: Ja. Sorbera—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Blair—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
PGP: Gutierrez—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Tiracorda—2/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Billotte—1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Ja. Sorbera. Losing pitcher: Gutierrez.