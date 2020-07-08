DuBOIS — Tuesday’s Federation League contest between DuBois and Sykesville saw a little bit of everything as the two teams battled back-and-forth in a late-season matchup at Showers Field.
In the end it was the weather that got the final laugh, as the third weather delay of the evening led to the game being postponed with the score tied at three with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The game is tentatively postponed to Sunday at 5 p.m. at a site to be determined.
While the game was mostly dominated by pitching, the game only needed one pitch to see its first run scored as Brandon Sicheri jumped on Rockets starter Austin Amacher’s first pitch and cleared the wall in right for a solo home run.
The game remained 1-0 into the home half of the second before DuBois used a solo home run of its own to tie the game.
A battle between Senators starter Dan Wascovich and five hole hitter Justin Sleigh, which saw Sleigh foul off several pitches in a two-strike count, eventually ended with him launching a solo shot to left field onto the roof of the VIP suite.
DuBois kept the attack at the plate going in the bottom of the third as Clayton Read drove the first pitch he saw through the left side for a single to lead off the inning.
Dan Stauffer then reached on an infield single to the third-base side of the mound to put two runners on with nobody out.
Next up was Sean Sleigh, as he lined a pitch to the left side, but Sykesville third baseman Zach Spellen made a leaping catch before firing to second to double off Read.
With Wascovich looking to get out of the inning, Justin Sleigh sparked a two-out rally by hitting a double to left-center field with the hit-and-run on with Stauffer at first.
The Senators caught a break on the play, as the ball bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double as Stauffer, who was already rounding third when the ball went over the wall, was forced to return to the bag.
Cory Lehman then delivered a key two-out single to right to plate Stuaffer for the go-ahead run, as Sean Zimmerman followed by drawing a walk to load the bases.
A fly out to right field then ended the threat as the Rockets, who left 10 runners on base in the game, stranded the bases loaded as they outhit the visitors 10-4 on the evening.
DuBois had a prime chance to add to its lead in the bottom of the fourth when Chris Calliari led off with walk before leadoff batter Garrett Brown drove a first-pitch single into right field.
John White then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners up a base with just one out in the inning, but Wascovich was able to force back-to-back fly outs to get out of the inning and keep his side within a run.
After a brief rain delay heading into the fifth inning, the Senators were able to retake the lead with a pair of runs in the frame.
After a groundout opened the inning, Ryan Walker drew a walk before being replaced by pinch runner Isaac Knarr, while Jude Lander singled up the middle and was replaced by pinch runner Ben Glasl.
After Zach Spellen drew a walk to load the bases, lightning in the area forced the second delay of the game, as after 15 minutes the teams returned to action as Stauffer took over for Amacher on the mound.
Amacher finished with three runs allowed on four hits over 4 1/3 innings while walking a pair and striking out one.
Stauffer struck out the first batter he faced for the second out of the inning, before Sicheri worked a walk to bring home Knarr for the tying run.
With Devon Walker at the plate, a balk called on Stauffer allowed all three runners to advance a base, scoring Glasl for the go-ahead run, as Stuaffer limited the damage by striking out Devon Walker on the next pitch.
After Stauffer retired the side in the top of the sixth, the Rockets rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
After a fly out started the frame, Brown drove a pitch into the right-field corner for a one-out triple.
With the infield in, White hit a broken-bat grounder to short, as shortstop Adam Fox looked Brown back at third before firing to first for the out.
However, when the throw went to first Brown broke for home, as he was able to get around the tag of catcher Jordan Frano at the plate to score the tying run.
Stauffer then came through with his third hit of the game, lining a pitch over the left fielder’s head for a double.
With Sean Sleigh set to come to the plate looking to drive in the go-ahead run, the game was delayed yet again due to lightning.
After a 20-plus minute delay, the game was postponed as action will pick up Sunday with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied at three.
Both teams are back in action Thursday as DuBois will take on Brookville at McKinley Field playing as the home team, while Sykesville visits Kuntz Motor Company (Hepburnia) with both games beginning at 6 p.m.
SYKESVILLE 3,
DuBOIS 3, ppd.
Score By Innings
Sykesville 100 020 — 3
DuBois 011 001 — 3
* Game called in bottom of 6th due to lightning
Sykesville—3
Brandon Sicheri cf 2112, Devon Walker 2b 3000, Adam Fox ss 3000, Jake Felix 1b 3010, Jordan Frano c 3000, Brandon Walker lf 2000, Ryan Walker eh 1000, Isaac Knarr pr 0100, Jude Lander dh 2020, Ben Glasl pr 0100, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Zach Spellen 3b 1000, Jake Mowrey rf 2000, Brayden Fox rf 0000. Totals; 22-3-4-2.
DuBois—3
Garrett Brown 3b-ss 4120, Clayton Read ss 2010, John White cr-3b-rf 1001, Dan Stauffer rf-p 4130, Sean Sleigh 1b 3000, Justin Sleigh 2b 2121, Cory Lehman lf 3011, Sean Zimmerman dh 2010, Austin Amacher p 0000, Josh Sorbera c-3b 3000, Luke Salvo c 0000, Chris Calliari cf 1000. Totals: 25-3-10-3.
Errors: Sykesville 0, DuBois 0. LOB: Sykesville 3, DuBois 10. HR: Sicheri; J. Sleigh. 3B: Brown. 2B: Stauffer, J. Sleigh. SAC: White. HBP: J. Sleigh (by Wascovich). SB: Lehman, Sorbera. DP: Sykesville 1, DuBois 0.
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-5 2/3 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Austin Amacher-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Dan Stauffer-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.