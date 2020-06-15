BROOKVILLE — Not tested in three blowout wins to start the Federation League season, the DuBois Rockets stayed unbeaten with a tight 2-1 win over the Brookville Grays at McKinley Field Sunday afternoon.
Going into the game, the now 4-0 Rockets had outscored their first three foes 40-4 — much of that coming in a 20-1 three-inning rout of the PGP Huskers last week — but it was time to win a close one, thanks to effective pitching from Braiden Blair and the hustling speed of Garrett Brown.
The left-handed Warren native Blair went six innings and scattered five hits and three walks while striking out four before Trent Milliron earned the save in the seventh. In the fifth, Brown hustled home from second on a two-out infield error to put the Rockets up 2-0 at the time.
The run turned out big considering the Grays (3-1) scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth.
“I just said that to (the team) we haven’t really been on the edge of our seat throughout those first three games, so it’s nice to know that we can go and grind out a win and really have to rely on the pitching and and timely hitting,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said.
The Rockets were outhit, 6-5, but took advantage of their chances. With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Cory Lehman doubled, then scored on Josh Sorbera’s single. In the fifth, Brown singled with one out, stole second and with two outs dashed home from second when Grays second baseman Dan Ion misplayed a ground ball. Brown beat the late throw home for the 2-0 lead.
“Garrett scored from second base on an error that stayed in the infield,” Gasbarre said. “He’s as heads-up of a baseball player you can get. He saves runs defensively and he creates them offensively. He does whatever you need to do and he’s critical to a team.”
Both teams stranded a ton of runners — the Rockets 12 and the Grays 10. The Grays’ lone run off Blair came in the sixth when Tanner Klein and Nathan Bonfardine led off with walks. Drew Celis bunted them over and Tanner LaBenne’s groundout to first pushed home Klein. But Blair struck out Hunter Geer to end the inning in what turned out to be his last batter of the game.
“We’ve been waiting for (Blair) to find a time to have an outing where he could go extended and were planning on using him for some relief in what turned into that three-inning game last week but he’s a big lefty that who throws a lot of strikes and works down in the zone,” Gasbarre said. “We were really impressed with what we saw with him. We’re really happy to get the length and get him through six.”
The Grays made some noise off Milliron in the seventh. Dan Ion’s third single of the game with out out got the tying run on board after after Milliron struck out Joe Culler, he walked Brady Caylor to put the tying run at second base. Milliron ended the game, getting Aaron Park to fly out to center field.
Caylor took the loss for the Grays. While not one of the main throwers on the team’s staff, he threw an admirable 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out one. Chase Palmer finished the game out, keeping the Rockets off the board the final 2 1/3 innings.
“I thought we played pretty good,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “Brady did as much as he could over almost five innings and didn’t think he’d go that far.”
The Grays, who have now outscored foes 22-6 in four games, host Rossiter Tuesday.
The Rockets, who presumably will host the Grays in their next meeting July 9 since Sunday’s game venue was switched late last week, visit the Sykesville Senators Tuesday in Reynoldsville.
Both Tuesday games are 6 p.m. starts.
DuBOIS 2,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
DuBois 000 110 0 — 2
Brookville 000 001 0 — 1
DuBois—2
Garrett Brown ss-3b 3110, Zayne Morgan cf 3000, Dan Stauffer rf 3000, Sean Sleigh 1b 3000, Justin Sleigh dh-2b 3010, Braiden Blair p 0000, Cory Lehman lf 3110, Josh Sorbera c 3011, Gabe Bembenic pr 0000, Trent Milliron 3b-p 3000, Clayton Read 2b-ss 3010. Totals: 27-2-5-1.
Brookville—1
Brady Caylor p-2b 3000, Aaron Park eh 4010, Tanner Klein lf 2100, Nathan Bonfardine c 2010, Cole LaBenne pr 0000, Drew Celis ss 2000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2001, Hunter Geer rf-cf 3000, Chase Palmer cf-p 3000, Dan Ion 2b-rf 3030, Joe Culler 3b 3010. Totals: 27-1-6-1.
Errors: Grays 2, Rockets 1. LOB: Rockets 12, Grays 10. 2B: Lehman. SAC: Celis. SB: Brown, Stouffer, S. Sleigh. HBP: Stouffer (by Caylor).
Pitching
Rockets: Blair 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Milliron 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Grays: Caylor 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Palmer 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blair. Losing pitcher: Caylor. Save: Milliron.