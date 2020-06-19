CURWENSVILLE — The unbeaten DuBois Rockets pounded out 20 hits, including 9 in a marathon sixth inning, on the way to a 20-3 victory over Kuntz Motors Thursday at Sherman Field.
DuBois improved to 6-0 with the win and remains on top of the standings in the Federation League.
The Rockets got a run in the top of the first off Twins starter Bryce Timko, who was on a 30-pitch limit. Garrett Brown and Clayton Read worked Timko deep in the count to start off the inning before both hitting singles. Brown stole second and third during Read’s at bat and scored on his base hit. Timko worked through the rest of the inning before giving way to Jeremiah Farley in the second.
Farley tossed three innings in his first appearance on the mound since the spring of 2019 during his senior year of high school.
Kuntz Motors answered in the bottom of the first with two runs on three hits off DuBois starter Austin Amacher.
Spencer Hoover and Keagan Wilson hit back-to-back one-out doubles to produce one run and Matt Brown smacked a two-out single to knock in another, giving the hosts a 2-1 advantage after one.
But, the Rockets sent eight batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring four times on two hits and with the help of two Kuntz Motors errors to give them a 5-2 lead — a lead they never again relinquished.
“I thought we did a good job grinding out a good pitcher in the first inning,” DuBois head coach and starting first baseman Jeff Gasbarre said. “But they jumped right back on us. They didn’t show any quit. But we stuck with the game plan and capitalized and got right back on top.”
DuBois added to the advantage in the fourth with four more runs, highlighted by a Dan Stauffer 2-run home run to up the lead to 9-2. Stouffer was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
After tacking on two more runs in the fifth, DuBois exploded for nine runs in the top of the sixth, sending 15 batters to the plate in the frame.
Brandon Orsich’s RBI double was the only-extra base hit in the inning. Gabe Bembenic, Stauffer, Sean Sleigh, Zane Morgan, Cory Lehman and Orsich added run-producing singles. Bembenic had two RBI singles in the sixth. Orsich was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Garrett Brown added three hits, two stolen bases and scored four times.
Kuntz Motors finalized the scoring in the home half of the sixth when Jake Mullins led off with a double, moved to second on Chris Fegert’s groundout and trotted home on a Wilson grounder. Wilson had two RBIs in the contest.
“We were in that game early,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said. “Now we had the fortune of Bryce throwing for us and Jeremiah Farley coming back after not throwing for a year and pitching decent. And we hit the ball. I don’t mean we were up there ripping doubles, although we had a couple. But we had guys up there battling who are going into eighth and ninth grade and making contact off a college pitcher. It’s only going to help our program to see that.
“And not only that, (Rockets) are professional about what they do. They are college athletes. Just having our young guys seeing how that team handles themselves on the ball field is a great experience. I have a lot of respect for a lot of those kids. I know a lot of those guys and coached against them, and they are good players. So I am proud of our guys for battling.”
Amacher got the win for the Rockets, tossing four innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while walking one batter and striking out four. He enjoyed scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth.
“Austin does a great job,” Gasbarre said. “He battled all game. He didn’t have his best stuff necessarily, but he fought. And it’s always easier to pitch with the lead.”
Mark Stewart tossed the final two innings for DuBois, giving up one run on one hit, while striking out three.
“That was our first look at Mark,” Gasbarre said. “He’s a strike thrower and he’s welcome back any time. He has a good arm.”
Both teams are back in action Sunday.
DuBois travels to Houtzdale to play Spike Island. Kuntz Motors hosts Rossiter.
DuBOIS 20,
KUNTZ MOTORS 3, 6 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 140 429—20 20 0
Kuntz 200 001— 3 6 5
DuBois—20
G. Brown 3b-ss 6431, Read ss-2b 4223, Stauffer rf-3b 5345, S. Sleigh 2b-1b 4011, Z. Morgan cf 4211, Lehman lf 5211, Jo. Sorbera c 4020, Orsich dh 4332, Amacher p 0000, Stewart p 0000, Gasbarre 1b 3210, Bembenic pr-rf 2222. Totals: 41-20-20-16.
Kuntz Motors—3
Mullins ss 3110, Hoover rf 2110, Fegert rf 1000, Wilson 1b 3112, Hipps cf 2000, Libbey cr-cf-p 1000, M. Brown 3b 1011, Lee 2b-3b 1000, Sunderlin 2b-3b 1000, Kunkle 2b 0000, Stiles dh 2000, Timko p 0000, Farley p 0000, Rowles lf-p-cf 2010, Shaffer eh 2000, C. Graham c 1010, Tkacik c 1000. Totals: 23-3-6-3.
Errors: DuBois 0, Kuntz 5.LOB: DuBois 8, Kuntz 3. DP: DuBois 0, Kuntz 1. 2B: Sorbera, Orsich. HR: Stauffer. SB: G. Brown 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Amacher—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Stewart—2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Kuntz Motors: Timko—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Farley—3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Rowles—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Libbey—2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Amacher. Losing pitcher:Farley.