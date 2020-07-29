DuBOIS — One win.
That is what separates DuBois from its second Federation League title in three years after it took a 3-0 series lead with a 6-2 victory over Brookville in Game 3 Tuesday evening at Showers Field.
The top-seeded Rockets trailed on two separate occasions in the early going before using a five-run third inning to power their way to the victory.
“We did a great job today with working long counts, getting into good hitters counts and then putting the barrel on the baseball,” DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “We’ve had a little bit of trouble doing that lately, but we bounced back at this point to the offense that we saw in the middle of the regular season.”
After No. 3 seed Brookville broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the top of the third inning to recapture the lead, DuBois’ bats came alive in the home half of the inning.
Clayton Read got things started by dropping the first pitch he saw into center field for a single before Dan Stauffer reached on a walk, as he was replaced at first by courtesy runner Thayne Morgan.
Sean Sleigh followed by driving a single to left, as Gasbarre was originally going to hold Read at third, but a bobble in left field allowed him to send Read, who beat the throw home for the tying run while Morgan took third on the throw to the plate.
After Grays starting pitcher Thomas Plummer recorded a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Cory Lehman kept the inning rolling with a bloop single to left to bring home Morgan.
Next up was Josh Sorbera, as he hit a grounder to second, but was able to beat out the throw to prevent an inning-ending double play.
Zane Morgan then drove a single into right field to put chase home Sleigh and put runners on the corners with two outs, as Zane Morgan then stole second to put a pair of runners in scoring position.
Nine hole hiter Chris Calliari then delivered a second straight two-out RBI hit, providing the final blow of the frame with a 2-RBI single into left-center to score Sorbera and Zane Morgan to make it a 6-2 game after three innings of play.
“We clutched up all day and the backbreaker was Calliari’s 2-RBI single, that was really big for us,” Gasbarre said. “I’d say, up and down, one through nine, we got really good at-bats and big production from everybody in the lineup today.”
“This lineup is so deep, to be able to plug in the Morgans (Zane and Thayne), Calliari and (Josh) Sorbera in the bottom then turn it over to Brown and Read then our huge middle is dangerous and it’s a tough trip through our lineup.”
After surrendering a pair of runs on three hits over the first three innings, Rockets starter Braiden Blair then shut Brookville down over the next three innings working with the four-run lead.
Blair faced just one over the minimum in innings four through six, as he walked one in each the fourth and sixth, but got an inning-ending double play in the sixth, as he snared a line drive off the bat of Thomas Plummer before tossing to first to end the frame.
The DuBois starter gave way to Jake Sorbera in the seventh inning, as he finished with two runs allowed on three hits over six innings while walking four and striking out three.
“Our starting pitching has been outstanding, we’ve had them go deep into the games and we’ve been able to preserve our bullpen,” Gasbarre said. “Now we’re late into this series and a win away and everybody is fresh and ready to go.”
Jake Sorbera finished off the win with a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh against the bottom of the Grays’ order, as he forced back-to-back groundouts, including a gem by second baseman Read on a ball up the middle, before recoding the game’s final out via the strikeout.
Brookville was able to manufacture a run in the top of the first inning to take the early lead, as Chase Palmer led off with a single to center field before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Joey Lopez.
Aaron Park then came through with an RBI single to right field to score Palmer for the game’s first run.
DuBois responded right away in the home half of the inning when Garrett Brown led off with a single to right before moving up to third on a pair of stolen bases.
Read then grounded out to first to plate Brown for the tying run as the teams were knotted at one after the first inning of play.
The Grays got their leadoff batter on base in the second inning when Plummer reached on a walk as he was replaced by courtesy runner Cayliff Worling.
Just like it did in the first inning, Brookville looked to use a sacrifice bunt to move the runner up with Sam Leadbetter at the plate.
Leadbetter squared to bunt on the first pitch of the at-bat, but pulled back, as catcher Stauffer caught Worling too far off the bag, firing to Sleigh at first, who put the tag on for the first out of the inning, as Blair would then retire the side in order.
The top of the order produced for Brookville once again in the third inning as it retook the lead with one run.
Palmer reached on a one-out walk before Lopez singled up the middle on the first pitch he faced to put two runners on with one away.
Park then hit a grounder to short, as Brown looked to force Lopez out at third, but it was ruled that he beat out the throw as the play loaded the bases.
Next up was Nathan Bonfardine, as he hit a grounder to second and was able to beat out a throw to first on an attempted 4-6-3 double play, allowing Palmer to score his second run of the game to give the Grays a 2-1 lead.
DuBois then used the five-run bottom of the third to retake the lead for good on its way to the 6-2 win to get within one win of a Federation League title.
The series will now shift back to Brookville’s McKinley Field for Game 4 today at 6 p.m., as the Rockets will clinch the title with a win, while a Brookville win would send the series back to DuBois for Game 5 Thursday, which would be played at DuBois Central Catholic at 6 p.m.
“We’re ready to go, we’ve got a fresh arm with (Austin) Amacher coming out tomorrow, we’re focused, we’re hungry and we want this championship, there is no question about that,” Gasbarre said.
DuBOIS 6,
BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Brookville 101 000 0 — 2
DuBois 105 000 x — 6
Brookville—2
Chase Palmer lf-ss-3b 2210, Joey Lopez ss-p-ss 2010, Aaron Park dh 3011, Doc Nieman c 0000, Jamison Rhoades 3b-p 0000, Nathan Bonfardine 3b-c 3001, Hunter Geer cf-lf 2000, Thomas Plummer p 2000, Cayliff Worling cr 0000, Sam Leadbetter 2b 3000, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2000, Dan Ion rf 3000. Totals: 22-2-3-2.
DuBois—6
Garrett Brown ss 4110, Clayton Read 2b 3121, Gabe Bembenic ph 1000, Dan Stauffer c-rf 3110, Thayne Morgan cr 0000, Luke Salvo c 0000, Sean Sleigh 1b 3120, Justin Sleigh dh 4010, Braiden Blair p 0000, Jake Sorbera p 0000, Cory Lehman lf 3011, Josh Sorbera 3b 2100, Zane Morgan cf 3111, Chris Calliari rf-lf 2022. Totals: 28-6-11-5.
Errors: Brookville 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Brookville 4, DuBois 10. DP: Brookville 0, DuBois 1. SAC: Lopez. HBP: Salvo (by Rhoades), Jo. Sorbera (by Plummer). SB: Brown 2, T. Morgan 2, Jo. Sorbera, Z. Morgan. CS: S. Sleigh (by Nieman). PO: Worling (by Stauffer).
Pitching
Brookville: Thomas Plummer-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Joey Lopez-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Jamison Rhoades-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Braiden Blair-6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Jake Sorbera-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blair. Losing pitcher: Plummer.