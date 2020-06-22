HOUTZDALE — DuBois has ruled the Federation League through the first two weeks of the season, and the Rockets continued that domination Sunday as they did what no other team in the league had yet to do — rough up Spike Island starter Ryan Whitehead in a 9-1 victory.
The game wasn’t as lopsided as the final score might indicate though, as Whitehead, a senior to be at Philipsburg-Osceola, locked horns with Rocket veteran TJ Gornati for most of the afternoon. Things went to the sixth tied 1-1, with Whitehead having allowed just three hits and Gornati five to that point.
All that changed in the top of the sixth though, as DuBois finally got to Whitehead after driving up the young righty’s pitch count (he finished near 120 pitches). The Rockets scored five runs on three hits in the frame, also capitalizing on three walks, a hit batsman and an error.
Justin Sleigh delivered the big hit, a two-run double to put the Rockets up for good at 3-1. Luke Salvo later added a two-run single to make it a 6-1 game. DuBois knocked Whitehead out of the game a batter later when Jeff Gasbarre drew a two-out walk. Sleigh and Salvo each went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Rockets tacked on three more runs in the seventh as they improved to 7-0 on the season.
Gornati notched the win, allowing one unearned run in six innings while striking out six and walking none. Mark Stewart tossed a perfect bottom of the seventh to finish off the victory.
Whitehead suffered his first loss in the Fed League. He allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits while striking out eight and walking five in 5 2/3 innings of work.
He had gone the distance in his first two starts, win against Kuntz Motors and Sykesville. In those two complete games, Whitehead had allowed just two runs (both unearned) on five hits while striking out 29 and walking two.
“I think we got him (Whitehead) to about 85 pitches through five innings, so we had some really good ABs throughout the entire game,” said DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre. “Finally, in the sixth we were able to get to him and put up crooked number. J-Sleigh a huge two-run double and Luke a two-run single in that inning.
“We knew our pitching was going to keep us in it, and that was as stretched out as we’ve had TJ (Gornati) this year. It’s really good to see him get some length. And, he doesn’t mess around. He’s going to come after you with his fastball and mix in his breaking stuff, and he pitched really well today. That was a quality arm that we faced today too, though.”
Whitehead opened the game with back-to-back strikeouts before DuBois’ Kevin Lehner hammered a solo home run to left to make it 1-0. Lehner, who just graduated from Tryone, went 3-for-4 with the homer and two doubles in his first game as a Rocket.
That proved to be DuBois’ lone hit off Whitehead through four innings though, as the tall righty worked around walks in the second and third innings.
Gornati was just as good on the mound.
He worked around a two-out double by Whitehead in the bottom of the first before allowing an unearned run in the second when Michael Kitko reached on a one-out error and scored on a two-out single by Doug Kolesar.
The DuBois defense helped out Gornati prior to the RBI single, as center fielder Zane Morgan threw out Michael Kephart trying to stretch a single into a double.
Gornati stranded a runner again in the third, while a nice 6-3 double play turned by Josh Sorbera erased a leadoff single by Tommy Stephens in the fourth.
DuBois got singles from John White and Gasbarre in the fifth, but it amounted to nothing as White was thrown out trying to steal second before Gasbarre’s hit.
Things swung in the Rockets’ favor in the sixth though.
Sorbera was hit by a pitch to open the inning and sprinted around to third on a double by Lehner. Sleigh then ripped a double to right-center that plated both runners.
Whitehead then elected to intentionally walk Cory Lehman before Gornati bunted the runners over. John White then drew a walk to load the bases for Salvo, who smacked single to center that plated both Sleigh and Lehman.
Salvo was thrown out by catcher Nate Gustkey trying to take second on the throw to the plate. However, the damage had been done, as the huge five-run inning put the Rockets up for good at 6-1.
DuBois pushed three more runs across against reliever Cody Cox in the seventh.
Lehner got things going with his second double of the day and scored on a Sleigh single to center. Lehman then reached on an error, while White drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Salvo collected his third RBI of the game with an infield single, while Gasbarre forced home the Rockets’ ninth and final run with a bases-loaded walk.
“We’re baseball players and scoreboard watchers, and we knew they were a quality team,” said Gasbarre. “We knew this was a big game, and we were up for it and ready to go.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday night.
DuBois battles city rival Pulaski at Showers Field, while Spike Island (4-3) plays at the PGP Huskers.
DuBOIS 9,
SPIKE ISLAND 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 005 3 — 9
Spike Island 010 000 0 — 1
DuBois—9
Zane Morgan cf 5000, Josh Sorbera ss 2100, Kevin Lehner 3b 4331, Justin Sleigh 2b 4223, Cory Lehman lf 2200, TJ Gornati p 2000, Gabe Bembenic ph 1000, Mark Stewart p 0000, John White rf 2110, Luke Salvo c 4023, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 2011. Totals: 28-9-9-8.
Spike Island—1
Parker White ss 2000, Zach Witherow ph-2b 1000, Nate Gustkey c 3010, Ryan Whitehead p-1b 3010, Tommy Stephens eh 3010, Gavin Emigh pr 0000, Jeremy Whitehead dh 2000, David Meersand lf-ss 1000, Michael Kitko 1b 2100, Cody Cox 1b-p 0000, Michael Kephart 3b 2010, Doug Kolesar rf 2011, Zack Eckberg rf 0000, Nick Douriet 2b 2000, TJ Wildman 2b-lf 0000, Jacob DeSimone cf 2000. Totals: 25-15-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, Spike Island 2. LOB: DuBios 7, Spike Island 3. DP: DuBois 1, Spike Island 0. 2B: Lehner, Sleigh; R. Whitehead. SAC: Gornati. SB: Lehamn 2. CS: White (by Gistket). HBP: Sorbera (by R. Whitehead).
Pitching
DuBois: TJ Gornati-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO; Mark Stewart-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Spike Island: Ryan Whitehead-5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BBm 8 SO, 1 HB; Cody Cox-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Whitehead.