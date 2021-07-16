DuBOIS — The DuBois Rockets used stout pitching and a barrage of hitting to sweep the DuBois Lumberjacks Thursday, advancing in the Federation League playoffs as its top seed.
The Rockets won 10-0 Thursday as they held the Lumberjacks to a single hit while racking up 14 hits themselves. Garrett Brown was 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Clayton Read was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Dan Stauffer, Cory Lehman and Morgan Bell also added two hits to the Rockets’ stat sheet.
“This team can hit up and down, (batters) one through nine,” Rockets coach Jeff Gasbarre said. “The lineup’s long and powerful — it can get you from anywhere. It starts over at the bottom where it looks like a leadoff spot at the bottom and then it rolls to more length up top. It’s a really well-rounded offense and they’re locked in and ready to keep rolling.”
Those bats plated four runners in the top of the first before the Lumberjacks could do anything offensively about it. Sean Sleigh got things going with an RBI single over the Lumberjacks shortstop for the 1-0 lead just four batters in. Stauffer, who drew a walk in his first at-bat, scored after the throw in his attempt to steal third went into the outfield.
The Rockets were then able to load the bases after a Lehman single and a walk by Chris Calliari. Josh Sorbera was then plunked in the back by Lumberjacks pitcher Tycen Roy for the 3-0 lead. The Rockets added another run with an RBI-single by Read to left before the Lumberjacks were able to turn a double play to get out of the inning.
The Lumberjacks were unable to get anything going offensively on the day against starting pitcher Taylor Boland and relievers Austin Amaker and Sorbera, with Jordan Ell getting lone hit — a single to right field — for the team in what would be its last game of the season.
Boland allowed the lone hit and struck out three in four innings of work. Amaker came on in the fifth and struck out the side.
“I think our pitching is right where we need it to be,” Gasbarre said. “We’ve been really good throwing the baseball all year long. It’s really rolled off into these two games. We saw all four of our pitchers — two of them were abbreviated — but in two games we saw all our starters. I really like what we see from them.”
The Rockets would only get one run in the second with an infield RBI single by Lehman but would tack on three more in the third to go up 8-0. Bell slapped an RBI single to left for the 6-0 lead and a Stauffer double made it 7-0. With the bases loaded, Luke Salvo had an RBI single to give the Rockets an eight run lead.
The final two Rockets runs of the game took place in the fourth inning, with Brown grounding into a fielder’s choice and plating Read. A few batters later, Lehman drew a bases-loaded walk to go up 10-0 — which would later end up being the final score.
The Lumberjacks ended its season with its defense committing four errors compared to none from the Rockets.
“Defensively, I think, is probably the brightest thing I’ve seen,” Gasbarre said. “We’re playing really clean and having efficient innings. Pitchers are pounding the zone and guys play defense behind them. So I’m very pleased with that.”
With the win, the Rockets will play the winner of 4-seed PGP and 5-seed Skysville matching, as they split the first two games and will play a deciding game 3 this evening.
“It’s on to the next round at this point,” Gasbarre said. “We’ve just got to keep rolling. We’ve had a lot games like this throughout the course of the season where we’ve had quite a few blowouts. This is a veteran team. We’re playoff tested. We know where we’re at and know what we have to do. We just need to keep after it.”
DuBOIS ROCKETS 10,
DuBOIS LUMBERJACKS 0
Score by Innings
Rockets 413 200 0 — 10
Lumberjacks 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois Rockets—10
Garrett Brown 3b-1b 5233, Thayne Morgan cf 2100, Zayne Morgan ph 1000, Dan Stauffer rf 3222, Sean Sleigh 1b-3b 2111, Jeff Gasbarre 1b 2000, Cory Lehman dh-lf-cf 4122, Chris Calliari lf 1000, Luke Salvo dh-1b 2011, Josh Sorbera c-p 3000, Clayton Read ss 4231, Morgan Bell rf-c 4120, Taylor Boland p (flex) 0000, Austin Amaker p-3b-lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-10-14-10.
DuBois Lumberjacks—0
Gavin Kaschalk 2b 3000, Damon Foster ss 2000, Trenton Gaffney 1b-p 2000, Jordan Ell lf 2010, Tycen Roy p-1b 2000, Kameron Knisley rf 2000, Jeremiah Mondi c 2000, Maddix Clark 3b 2000, Mitch Ferra cf 1000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
Errors: Rockets 0, Lumberjacks 4. LOB: Rockets 13, Lumberjacks 2. DP: Rockets 2, Lumberjacks 1. 2B: Stauffer, Read. SB: T. Morgan 2. HBP: Sorbera (by Roy).
Pitching
Rockets: Taylor Boland-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Austin Amaker-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Josh Sorbera-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Lumberjacks: Tycen Roy-3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Trenton Gaffney-3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Roy.