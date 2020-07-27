BROOKVILLE — Coming off Saturday’s 71-pitch shutout gem from Brandon Orsich, the DuBois Rockets got another solid outing from one of their other big arms to take a 2-0 series lead in their best-of-seven Federation League Championship series against the Brookville Grays on Sunday.
This time at McKinley Field, the Rockets got a solid 72-pitch outing over 6 1/3 innings from veteran righthander T.J. Gornati in a 4-1 win over the Grays, who had more chances to score against Gornati than Orsich.
But reliever Dan Stauffer got a game-ending double play groundout with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to seal the deal as the Rockets take the series back to Showers Field Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
The Grays beat the Rockets in seven games in last year’s semifinals on their way to an unlikely title. The Rockets aren’t taking anything for granted.
“I mean it’s it’s it’s all that you can ask for in this spot, but if we don’t come out ready in game three, and they’re right back in the series,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “If we don’t come out and take care of business and put this win behind us and come out ready, we don’t want to let them back in the series, so we’re ready we’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”
Two solo home runs from Justin Sleigh and Zayne Morgan was enough for the Rockets, who also scratched two more runs across, all of them coming after the Grays’ lone run in the bottom of the first inning.
Gornati scrambled through a 25-pitch inning, taking blame for fielding a Joey Lopez bunt down the first-base line properly after walking Thomas Plummer to start the inning. With two outs, Drew Celis singled in Plummer.
“I put myself into too many holes today, but knowing that with this team can do and you have a great defense behind you, you’re always one pitch away,” Gornati said.
The Rockets then scored runs in four different innings after the first. Sleigh ripped a line drive off Grays pitcher Kane McCall to start the inning, then left the bases loaded. In the third, singles by Stauffer, Sean Sleigh and Cory Lehman set up Josh Sorbera’s sacrifice fly.
In the sixth, Morgan ripped another McCall offering over the left field fence to put the Rockets up 3-1.
“We have a lot of respect for their pitching staff,” Gasbarre said. “We know McCall and (Aaron) Park, (Chase) Palmer, (Joey) Lopez and (Tanner) Klein, those guys are all gonna bring it. So, we want base runners on. We want to have good long at-bats in the box, but we’re going to struggle to push them across sometimes just because pitching dominates. I think that our offense did a great job. We got two key solo home runs, and then a piled on a run in the seventh.
“The home runs were both barreled, Zayne’s was a no-doubter. He’s coming around, he’s heating up so he’s a good guy to have up in the box and working out of the bottom of our lineup That’s dangerous.”
Morgan then singled in a run with two outs in the seventh to make it 4-1. Cory Lehman singled with two outs to start the rally before Sorbera was hit by a pitch. Lehman beat Grays’ centerfielder Thomas Plummer’s throw to the plate on a close play.
Morgan finished 3-for-4 and is now 4-for-6 in the finals series.
“Kane is a really good pitcher and we’ve seen two good pitchers so far, so we all know what we have to do and have good approach at the plate,” Morgan said. “(McCall) struck me out with three fastballs in the third inning, three above my hands, so I figured he’s going to come back with a fastball, because the ball I hit the double (in the second inning) was a slider. I figured I just saw three fastball straight above my hands and figured they remembered that, so I was just sitting fastball on the home run.”
The Grays threatened in the fourth, putting two on with one out on singles by Park and Hunter Geer, but Gornati got two flyouts to end the inning. In the fifth, Gornati got Park on a comebacker with two runners on.
In the seventh, Palmer led off with an infield single and Nieman followed by blooping a single into center. With Plummer up, Stauffer, still catching, picked off Palmer at second base for the first out. Plummer reached on an infield single.
Stauffer relieved Gornati and walked Joey Lopez to load the bases. But he got No. 3 hitter Nathan Bonfardine to ground to third base to start the game-ending double play.
“Our pitching has been the cornerstone of our team all season long,” Gasbarre said. “T.J. threw a 25-pitch first and then what he ended up with 72. He came back with back-to-back five-pitch innings and locked them down and gave our offense a chance to put us ahead and get him a lead. He knows how to pitch with the lead did a great job.”
McCall went the distance on the mound for the Grays, allowing 12 hits while striking out two and walking none while hitting three batters. The Rockets stranded 11 base runners.
Gornati and Stauffer combined on a nine-hitter, all nine off Gornati who walked two and did not strike out a batter.
DuBOIS 4, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
DuBois 011 001 1 — 4
Brookville 100 000 0 — 1
Rockets—4
Garrett Brown ss 4020, Clayton Read 2b 4010, Dan Stauffer c-p 3120, Sean Sleigh 1b 4010, Justin Sleigh dh 4111, T.J. Gornati p 0000, Lucas Salvo c 0000, Cory Lehamn 4120, Josh Sorbera 3b 1001, Zayne Morgan cf 4132, Thayne Morgan rf 4010. Totals: 32-4-12-4.
Grays—1
Thomas Plummer cf 3110, Joey Lopez ss 2010, Nathan Bonfardine 2b 4010, Aaron Park dh 3010, Kane McCall p 0000, Drew Celis 3b 3011, Hunter Geer rf 3010, Tanner LaBenne 1b 3000, Chase Palmer lf 3020, Doc Nieman c 2010, Dan Ion ph 1000. Totals: 27-1-9-1.
Errors: Rockets 1, Grays 0. DP: Rockets 2, Grays 1. LOB: Rockets 11, Grays 7. 2B: Z. Morgan. HR: J. Sleigh, Z. Morgan. SAC: Sorbera. HBP: Stauffer (by McCall), Sorbera 2 (by McCall).
Pitching
Rockets: Gornati 6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Stauffer 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Grays: McCall 7 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: McCall. Save: Stauffer.