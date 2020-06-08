Baseball officially returned to Showers Field Sunday afternoon, as the DuBois Rockets used patience at the plate and solid pitching to knock off Rossiter, 12-3, in the Federation League opener for both teams.
The game was one of four on the opening-day slate and one of two to start at 2 p.m. A second game was played at Showers Sunday evening with Pulaski beating newcoming PGP Huskers, 5-1. Details from that game were not available at press time.
“It’s nice to get back out on the field,” said DuBois manager Jeff Gasbarre. “It was just a matter of knocking some rust off early. We came out of the gates a little bit slow, but guys started to get into the flow once we got through the lineup once.”
In the opener Sunday, DuBois and Rossiter went to the bottom of the fifth tied 3-3 before the wheels came off for Rossiter’s pitchers. A trio of Miners combined to walk seven batters in the inning — six straight at one point — in a huge eight-run inning that proved to be the difference for the Rockets.
Otherwise, the game was fairly evenly played with the Rockets holding an 8-7 edge in hits. Three Rocket pitchers — starter TJ Gornati and relievers Brandon Orsich and Austin Amacher — combined to walk just one while striking out six.
Orsich notched the win, while Amacher tossed a scoreless sixth and seventh to finish off the victory.
Gornati started for DuBois, and Rossiter roughed up the veteran a little in the top of the first, scoring a pair of runs on four hits.
Adison Neal led off the game with a double to right on a play Dan Stauffer tried to make a sliding catch on. Brandon Matthews followed with a single to plate Neal, then later scored on a single by Daren Byers to make it 2-0.
Gornati settled down from there and used a pair of strikeouts around an error to leave the bases loaded. He retired the side in order in the second and third.
Meanwhile, Byers came out strong on the mound for the Miners, setting down six of the seven batters he faced — with the lone blemish being a two-out walk by Dan Stauffer in the first.
Byers started the third with a strikeout before No. 9 hitter Clayton Read reached on an error to turn the lineup over. Read then took second on a failed pickoff attempt.
Garrett Brown followed with a walk, then was erased a fielder’s choice that plated Read with the Rockets’ first run. Stauffer followed with a triple to right center that chased home Thayne Morgan to even things at 2-2.
Sean Sleigh then smacked a two-out single to right to score Stauffer to give DuBois its first lead at 3-2. Byers eventually got out of the jam on a flyout, leaving runners on the corners.
Orsich took over for Gornati in the fourth and worked around an error and walk to keep Rossiter off the scoreboard. Miner Isaac London did the same in the bottom half, as he stranded Luke Salvo at second after he singled with one out.
Rossiter pulled even in the fifth against Orsich.
Pete Meterko got things started with a one-out single and later scored on a fielder’s choice that featured an error and kept the bases loaded. Orsich promptly got out of the inning though, as third baseman Josh Sorbera snagged a hard grounder and turned an inning-ending 5-3 double play.
Sorbera’s play proved key, as the Rockets responded with their huge eight-run bottom of the fifth to all but put the game away.
Morgan and Stauffer opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Sleigh walked to load the bases. Matt Zimmerman scored a run with a fielder’s choice, while Cory Lehman plated another with a single to make it 5-3.
The parade of walks ensued, with Salvo, Read, Brown, Morgan and Stauffer all drawing bases-loaded walks to force in runs. Pinch-hitter Jeff Gasbarre capped the inning with a sacrifice fly on which Byers made a diving catch in right-center field.
Leading 11-3, DuBois went to Amacher in the sixth, and he struck out the first two batters he faced en route to a 1-2-3 inning.
DuBois tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth when Lehman recorded his second hit of the game and later scored on an error to make it 12-3. Lehman and Stauffer each had two hits for the Rockets, with Stauffer and Morgan both collecting a pair of RBIs.
Rossiter avoided the mercy rule though, as reliever Dakota Long got a groundout to end the inning with runners on the corners.
Amacher then tossed a scoreless seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Meterko.
“TJ (Gornati) and Orsich came in and got their feel for the strike zone and looked better in their second innings of work, and Amacher came in throwing strikes right away,” said Gasbarre. “It was important to us as a team to build a good pitching staff, and it’s really nice to have quality arms to turn to at every stage. We have quality starters and quality coming out of the bullpen.
“The guys also were patient (at plate today) too. For the college guys, they’re in midseason form at this point, and you saw nobody trying to do too much today. Sean Sleigh hasn’t played in a year and had a big RBI early in the game to tie it up and simply went the other way.
“All-in-all, I think our offensive approach was pretty solid. We’re gonna be a really good offensive team and good to see some guys get some ABs and take really good swings.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
DuBois (1-0) travels to the Lawrence Township Rec Park just outside Clearfield Tuesday to battle league newcomer PGP Huskers, while Rossiter (0-1) hosts newcomer Hepburnia Twins.
DuBOIS ROCKETS 12,
ROSSITER MINERS 3
Score by Innings
Rossiter 200 010 0 — 3
DuBois 003 081 x — 12
Rossiter—3
Adison Neal c 4110, Brandon Matthews 1b 4121, Pete Meterko ss 4110, Isaac Stouffer 3b 3010, Daren Byers p-cf 4021, Ashton Stonbraker dh 3001, Tyler Richardson cf-lf 0000, Isaac London 2b-p-2b 3000, Dylan Kachmar lf-2b-p-rf 2000, Dakota Long rf-p 2000, Bryton Fegely ph 1000. Totals: 30-3-7-3.
DuBois—12
Garrett Brown 3b-ss 3111, Thayne Morgan cf 3212, Jake Sorbera ph 1000, Dan Stauffer rf 2222, Sean Sleigh 1b 2011, Jeff Gasbarre ph 0001, Matt Zimmerman 2b-dh 3101, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Austin Amacher p 0000, Cory Lehman lf 4221, Josh Sorbera c-3b 2100, Gabe Bembenic cr-ph 1000, Luke Salvo dh-c 2111, TJ Gornati p 0000, Clayton Read ss-2b 3201. Totals: 26-12-8-11.
Errors: Rossiter 2, DuBois 3. 2B: Neal. 3B: Stauffer. SF: Gasbarre. SB: Matthews; Morgan, Lehman, Bembenic. HBP: Stouffer (by Orsich); Salvo (by Long).
Pitching
Rossiter: Daren Byers-3 P, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Isaac London-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Dylan Kachmar-0 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Kevin London-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Dakota Long-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Orsich. Losing pitcher: I. London.