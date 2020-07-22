DuBOIS — Runs have come at a premium so far in the Federation League semifinals series between DuBois and Rossiter, and Tuesday’s pivotal Game 3 was no different.
For the second game in a row, top-seeded DuBois scored twice in the opening inning only to struggle to add to that lead. Rossiter took advantage of that Sunday to rally for a 4-3 walk-off victory to even the series at 1-1.
Tuesday was the Rockets’ turn to bask in a walk-off victory after the Miners rallied, as Sean Sleigh pulled a pitch through a draw in infield with the bases loaded in the seventh to score Garrett Brown to give his team a 3-2 victory.
The duo both played big roles in the win. Brown was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and scored two of his team’s three runs. Sleigh was 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI, while teammate Chris Calliari also was 2-for-3.
Sleigh’s hit made a winner of starter Austin Amacher, who went the distance. He allowed two runs, both earned, on seven hits while striking out four, walking two and hitting three.
“We’ve been struggling to add runs on (in series),” said DuBois player/manager Jeff Gasbarre. “Even in the first inning getting two runs on the board, we only saw about 13 pitches. We weren’t grinding like we normally do in the box and the pitch count was ultimately low.
“Austin pitched well and showed guts all day, though. He lost location a few times, but he always came right back and found it. He kept us in the game all day long and threw 112 pitches I think. We have to tip our cap to him.
“In a series like this, it’s critical to save pitching, and he took some stress off our bullpen today. And now, we can turn that around with some fresh arms (today in Game 4).”
After Amacher had a quiet top of the first in which catcher Dan Stauffer threw out a would-be base stealer, DuBois grabbed its lead with the two runs in the bottom of the inning against Miners starter Daren Byers.
Brown led things off with a single, while Calliari was hit by a pitch. The two then pulled off a double steal, with Brown scoring when the throw to third went into left field. Calliari hustled around to third on the error, which proved key when Stauffer hit a sac fly to center to make it 2-0.
Byers settled in after that though, as he and Amacher combined to put up a lot of zeroes the rest of the way.
The Rockets turned a double play in the second to help keep it a 2-0 game before Rossiter got to Amacher for a run in the third.
The righty got the first two outs, but No. 9 batter Alec Greenblatt kept the inning alive with a single the other way to left. Neal was then hit by a pitch before Byers helped his own cause with a single to plate Greenblatt to make it 2-1.
DuBois tried to get that run back in the bottom of the third, loading the bases on a Caliari infield single, Sean Sleigh hit by pitch and and intentional walk to Justin Sleigh. However, third baseman Tyler Richardson robbed Cory Lehman of a hit down the third-base line as he made a nice on a hard-hit ball and stepped on third to end the inning.
Rossiter got singles from Richardson and Isaac London in the fourth, but a 4-6-3 double play got Amacher out of the inning.
DuBois put runners on the corners (Zane Morgan at third, Brown at first) in the bottom of the inning for Calliari.
However, the Rockets tried some trickery in the bases as Brown got caught in a rundown in an attempt to allow Morgan to score. The Miners handled the play well, eventually tagging out Morgan in another rundown between third and home for the third out.
Rossiter then tied the game in the fifth.
Greenblatt was in the middle of things again, reaching on a leadoff single. Peyton Hetrick then drew a walk before Byers bunted the runners over. Stauffer came up with another huge defensive play, as he picked off Hetrick at second for out No. 2.
Rossiter still managed a run when a wild pitch allowed Greenblatt to score from third to even things at 2-2.
DuBois turned it third double play of the game in the sixth after Miner Isaac Stouffer had led off with a single, while Greenblatt came in in relief in the bottom of the sixth to get the third out after a Zane Morgan two-out double ended Byers’ day.
Amacher set the stage for the walk-off win by retiring the side in order in the seventh.
Brown jump-started the bottom of the seventh with an infield single. He promptly stole second before a bunt single by Calliari put runners on the corners. Rossiter then elected to intentionally walk Stauffer to load the bases to face Sleigh.
The decision backfired as the veteran pulled a Greenblatt pitch throw the draw in infield to send the series back to Rossiter this evening with the Rockets holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series. Game time is 6 p.m. at Shaffer Field.
“It was good to have that pressure on us though and know we can come out and fight and win a tight game like that,” said Gasbarre. “And, it was a big win. In a best-of-5 series when you split the first two, it turns into a short series real fast. This was the one we needed (to win) and now have go into (today) and take care of business and finish. We’re turning the page right away.”
DuBOIS 3,
ROSSITER 2
Score by Innings
Rossiter 001 010 0 — 2
DuBois 200 000 1 — 3
• There were no outs when winning run scored
Rossiter—2
Adison Neal c 1010, Peyton Hetrick c 1010, Daren Byers p-cf 2011, Pete Meterko ss 2000, Isaac Stouffer 1b-3b 2010, Tyler Richardson 3b-1b 3010, Max London pr-lf 0000, Brandon Matthews 2b 2000, Isaac London cf-lf 3010, Dylan Kachmar lf-3b-lf-rf-1b Alec Greenblatt rf-p 3220. Totals: 22-2-7-1.
DuBois—3
Garrett Brown ss 4230, Chris Calliari rf 3120, Dan Stauffer c 2001, Sean Sleigh 1b 3021, Justin Sleigh 2b 1000, Cory Lehman lf 3000, Josh Sorbera 3b 3000, Zane Morgan cf 3010, Thayne Morgan dh 3000, Austin Amacher p 0000. Totals: 25-3-8-2.
Errors: Rossiter 4, DuBois 0. LOB: Rossiter 5, DuBois 7. DP: Rossiter 0, DuBois 3. 2B: Z. Morgan. SF: Stauffer. HBP: Neal (by Amacher), Stouffer (by Amacher), Matthews (by Amacher); Calliari (by Byers), J. Sleigh (by Byers). SB: Brown 2, Calliari. CS: Neal (By Stauffer). PO: Hetrick (by Stauffer).
Pitching
Rossiter: Daren Byers-5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Alec Greenblatt-1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Austin Amacher-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Amacher. Losing pitcher: Greenblatt.