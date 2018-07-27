DuBOIS — Just like the Jeffersons in the 1970s, the DuBois Rockets are movin’ on up.
But, instead of to the heading off to a deluxe apartment on the East Side, the Rockets will settle for a berth in the Federation League finals after edging the Pulaski Generals, 3-2, in eight innings Thursday.
They’ll advance to play the winner of the other semifinal round series pitting second-seeded Rossiter vs. third-seeded Sykesville in the finals. Rossiter beat the Senators, 6-3, Thursday night to stay alive and force a Game 5 this evening in Rossiter at 6 p.m.
While the Rockets didn’t make a lot of noise at the plate, racking up as many hits as runs with all of them going for singles, all it took was a line-drive base hit by Matt Zimmerman with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth to bring home Clayton Read with the game-winner.
Zimmerman finished with two of the three Rockets’ hits and also had two RBIs. Read scored twice.
The Generals’ Corey Carr was tagged with the loss, issuing seven walks, including three in the final inning, but the numbers weren’t a terribly good indicator of his performance.
Two of the three walks issued in the eighth were intentional and came at the end of a six-inning span where he allowed just two between the second and seventh innings.
Still, all three of the Rockets’ runs in the contest reached base via the free pass.
The Generals also didn’t do themselves any favors at the plate, leaving four runners in scoring position and missing out on a big opportunity to capitalize in the top of the sixth when they came up empty after loading the bases with no outs.
Phil Myers was one of seven Pulaski players to finish with one hit but drove in both of their runs with a two-run single in the first.
However, after Myers’ hit, Rockets’ starter T.J. Gornati was able to keep the Generals scoreless as he scattered just four hits the rest of the way.
In all, Gornati picked up the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight.
But, he got off to a rocky start, giving up back-to-back singles to Justin Miknis and Drew Bankovich to open the game.
The duo moved into scoring position on a fly ball and were nearly left stranded before Myers came through with his two-out, two-run single to make it a 2-0 game.
That lead turned out to be short-lived as Carr issued back-to-back walks to the Rockets’ Thayne Morgan and Read to start the home half of the first.
A single by Sean Zimmerman loaded the bases before an RBI-grounder by Justin Sleigh brought home one run. Matt Zimmerman then tied the game with a run-scoring single to make it 2-2.
Neither team was able to get much going before the Generals in the top of the sixth.
Adam Bankovich walked to lead off the inning before Myers was hit by a pitch. Devin Clark then laid down a bunt to load things up with no outs.
However, a grounder to third went for a 5-2-3 double play before another ground ball finished off the rally.
While the Rockets went quietly in the seventh, it was much different in the eighth.
A one-out walk to Read got things started before a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed him to move to second.
Pulaski opted to send Sean Zimmerman to first on an intentional walk to try to set up the force, but a passed ball moved the runners to second and third.
That resulted in another intentional walk to Justin Sleigh to load the bases and set up Matt Zimmerman’s game-winning single.
