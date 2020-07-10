BROOKVILLE — Wrapping up first place in the Federation League standings, the DuBois Rockets did all the damage they needed to do in their first at-bat.
The home team at Brookville’s McKinley Field because of field availability in DuBois, the Rockets made it a season sweep of the defending league champions with a 9-2 win Thursday night.
That puts the Rockets at 12-1 with Tuesday’s suspended game to complete against Sykesville on Sunday at 5 p.m. It’s tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
That game won’t matter in the standings since Pulaski lost to the PGP Huskers Thursday. The Generals will be the No. 2 seed with the Grays at No. 3.
“It’s been a really successful regular season so far, we’re excited about where we’re at, it’s playoff time and we’re ready to go,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said. “We’ve accomplished the goals we set out to do at the beginning of the season, so there’s one thing left to do.
The Rockets will play No. 8 seed Kuntz Motor Company of Curwensville in the best-of-three first round likely starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday if necessary. Games 1 and 3 would be at DuBois.
The Grays (9-5) face the No. 6 seed Spike Island (5-9) in the first round likely starting at home on Tuesday as well.
Rossiter beat Spike Island to finish 6-8 with the PGP Huskers, but the Huskers swept the Miners and clinched fourth place with the Miners in fifth. Those two meet in the first round.
The No. 2 seed Pulaski faces No. 7 seed Sykesville (4-9).
The playoff schedule will be finalized by the league on Sunday according to league president Paul Roman.
In Brookville, the Rockets sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning with the first 12 reaching base. Garrett Brown reached on an error to start the inning, but was picked off first by Grays starter Brady Caylor.
Caylor walked three and hit a batter with Cory Lehman doubling home two runs and another batter reaching on an error before Sam Leadbetter relieved him and walked three straight. Joey Lopez relieved him and gave up a two-run single to Dan Stauffer — his second single of the inning — before getting an inning-ending double play groundout.
“We had a lot of baserunners early and Justin Sleigh had a 10-to-12 pitch at-bat and drew the bases-loaded walk and then Cory came in and roped that double and the game took a turn right there,” Gasberre said. “Cory has had a really good, I think quiet, but a really good season. He’s been one of the best hitters in our lineup and the league for that matter.”
The Rockets didn’t score again, but didn’t have to as T.J. Gornati, Braiden Blair and Brandon Orsich combined for the win. Gornati allowed three hits while striking out four in the first three innings, Blair went three innings and got the win, giving up a run on two hits and two walks with a strikeout. Orsich retired the side in the seventh.
Blair walked Joey Lopez with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth for the Grays’ first run. Chase Palmer singled in Aaron Park with two outs in the sixth.
Cole LaBenne singled twice for the Grays, who got two scoreless innings from Kane McCall who relieved Lopez in the fifth. Lopez went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
NOTES: The Rockets had just five hits, but five of the six first-inning walks wound up scoring. … Blair picked up the win against the Grays at McKinley Field in the Rockets’ 2-1 victory back on June 14. … Not counting their suspended game, the Rockets outscored foes 122-25 this season.
DuBOIS 9,
BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Grays 000 011 0 — 2
Rockets 900 000 x — 9
Brookville—2
Joey Lopez ss-p-ss 3011, Brady Caylor p-2b-ss 3000, Kane McCall p 1000, Aaron Park eh 2110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2010, Hunter Geer cf 3000, Sam Leadbetter 2b-p-2b 2110, Cole LaBenne rf 2020, Blaise Roush rf 0000, Chase Palmer 3b 3011, Cayliff Worling lf 2010, Curvin Goheen lf 1000, Jamison Rhoades c 2000, Drew Beichner c 1000. Totals: 28-2-8-2.
DuBois—9
Garrett Brown 3b 1101, Luke Salvo c 2000, Clayton Read ss 0101, John White 3b-2b 2000, Dan Stauffer rf-3b 4122, Sean Sleigh 1b 3110, Justin Sleigh 2b 1101, Mark Stewart pr-rf 0000, Matt Zimmerman dh 2100, Gabe Bembenic ph 1000, T.J. Gornati p 0000, Braiden Blair p 0000, Brandon Orsich p 0000, Josh Sorbera c-ss 2110, Chris Calliari 1101. Totals: 23-9-5-8.
Errors: Grays 2, Rockets 0. LOB: Grays 9, Rockets 6. DP: Grays 1, Rockets 1. 2B: Lehman. SB: Stewart. HBP: Roush (by Blair), Sorbera (by Caylor), J. Sleigh (by Lopez).
Pitching
Brookville: Caylor-1/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Leadbetter-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO (faced 3 batters in first inning); Lopez-3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; McCall 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Gornati-3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Blair-3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Orsich-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blair. Losing pitcher: Caylor.