DuBOIS — Spike Island and Rossiter squared off Thursday night at Showers Field with the No. 4 seed in the Federation League playoffs on the line, and it was the visiting Miners who captured home field advantage for its first round series with an 8-0 victory.
The game was a pitchers’ duel into the fifth inning, with Rossiter’s Darren Byers and Spike Island’s Nick Coudriet doing their part to keep their respective teams in the game despite both having multiple scoring opportunities in that opening stretch.
Rossiter proved to be the team to come up with the clutch hit, getting a 2-out run-scoring single from Isaac Stouffer in the top of the third to grab a 1-0 lead. The Miners took that 1-0 lead into the fifth before the wheels came off for Coudriet and the Pirates.
The Miners scored three runs on just one hit in the inning, as Coudriet and reliever Michael Kitko combined to walk four batters and hit another. The 3-run frame proved too much for the Pirates to overcome, as they just couldn’t get anything going offensively.
Byers and Greenblatt teamed up with Brandon Matthews and Brandon Scarantine combined to throw a 3-hitter to assure the Miners (6-8) of opening the postseason at home next week.
Spike Island, which fell to 5-9, looks to be either the sixth or seventh seed depending on the outcome of a suspended game between DuBois and Sykesville that will be finished Sunday evening in Sykesville.
“I think its a theme. Whenever we score early, good things happen and when we don’t score early, it’s a reoccurring thing of bad at-bats and errors in the field being contagious,” said Spike Island manager Drew Bryan. “For us, that’s just been the theme of the second half of the season.
“I was upset about how we responded to some adversity and the effort tonight. Guys being in the game, the bench being in the game, guys on the field actually wanting to be in the game. That’s baseball sometimes too.
“We had a week off and practiced the last two days and those weren’t great (practices). We need look in the mirror and say everything that happened is gone, and we have to refocus and prepare for playoffs.”
After a quiet first inning, both teams had a chance to score in the second.
In the top half, Tyler Richardson and Matthews led of with back-to-back singles. The two moved up into scoring position and with two outs, Greenblatt put down a perfect bunt for a single.
However, Richardson got caught too far off third base after Greenblatt reached safely and was tagged out to end the inning.
In the bottom half, Spike Island loaded the bases with one out as Michael Kephart and Jeremy Whitehead drew walks around a single by TJ Wildman. The Pirates couldn’t push a run across though, as Byers promptly got Doug Kolesar to hit into an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play.
Spikes Island scoring chances were limited from there.
Ryan Whitehead drew a leadoff walk in the third, then took second and third on a wild pitches. But, he never left third as Byers retired the next three batters, to via strikeout, to keep it a 1-0 game.
In the fourth, Pirate Nate Gustkey drew a one-out walk and hustled around to third on a single by Kephart. However, the Pirates once again couldn;t get a big hit as Greenblatt stranded both runners in scoring position.
Spike Island had just one runner in the final three innings, and that came when Keegan Soltis reached on a 2-out infield single where shortstop Pete Meterko made a nice diving stop in the hole but couldn’t get the Pirate at first.
As for the Miners, they grabbed the lead on Stouffer’s RBI single in the third, then all but put the game away with their 3-run fifth.
Rossiter loaded the bases with one out on a Byers single and walksby Meterko and Stouffer. That spelled the end for Coudriet, as Kitko came on in relief. He too struggled to find the strike zone as walks by Richardson and Matthews forced in runs.
The third run came home when Dakota Thomas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with two outs.
The Miners closed out the game strong, scoring four runs on three hits, two hits and an error in the seventh. Stouffer and Richardson each had RBI singles in the inning. Both finished with two hits and two RBIs, while teammate Neal went 3-for-5.
The best-of-3 opening round of the Federation League playoffs is set to begin on Tuesday.
ROSSITER 8,
SPIKE ISLAND 0
Score by Innings
Rossiter 001 030 4 — 8
Spike Island 000 000 0 — 0
Rossiter—8
Addison Neal cf-c 5230, Darren Byers p-cf 5111, Pete Meterko ss 3111, Owen Wilson pr 0100, Isaac Stouffer 1b 3122, Tyler Richardson 2b-rf 4022, Brandon Matthews 3b-p 4011, Branson Scarantine p 0000, Ruben Taylor lf 3110, Dakota Thomas c-2b 2001, Kam Falgout ph-2b 1000, Alec Greenblatt rf-p-3b 3010, Cory Geer ph 0100. Totals: 33-8-12-8.
Spike Island—0
Parker White ss-p 3000, Kyle Hahn p-3b 0000, Michael Kitko eh-p-ss 0000, David Meersand ss 1000, Keegan Soltis 3b-p 3010, Nate Gustkey c 2000, Michael Kephart 1b 2010, TJ Wildman 2b 3010, Jeremy Whitehead cf 2000, Doug Kolesar rf 1000, Kyle Moore ph-rf 1000, Ryan Whitehead dh 1000, Jacob DeSimone lf-3b-p 0000, Nick Coudriet p-eh 1000, Zach Witherow ph 1000. Total: 23-0-3-0.
Errors: Rossiter 0, Spike Island 1. LOB: Rossiter 13, Spike Island 6. DP: Rossiter 1, Spike Island 0. SB: Neal, Matthews, Taylor; Kephart. HBP: Thomas (by Kitko).
Pitching
Rossiter: Darren Byers-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Alec Greenblatt-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brandon Matthews-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO; Brandon Scarantine-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Spike Island: Nick Coudriet-4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Michael Kitko-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Parker White-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Kyle Hahn-2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Keegan Soltis-1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 S); Jacob DeSimone-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Greenblatt. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.