REYNOLDSVILLE — Despite recording 11 hits, Sykesville was only able to scrape across one run as it was defeated 5-1 by visiting Rossiter at a rain-soaked Reynoldsville Senior League field Thursday.
The wet conditions kept both teams from taking extra bases throughout the game, as both teams recorded 11 hits on the evening leading to just six runs.
It also played a role in five Senators’ errors which led to three of Rossiter’s five runs being unearned in the road win.
The Miners took advantage of one of those errors in the top of the first to take the early lead.
After Taylor Neal led off with a infield single to short, Alec Greenblatt reached on a fielder’s choice as Neal was forced out at second.
Pete Meterko then singled to right before Dakota Thomas added a single to right as an error in right allowed Greenblatt to come around to score the game’s first run from second on the play.
The Senators looked to get the run back in the bottom of the second as Jake Felix led off with a single up the middle before reaching second on a wild pitch.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Jason Roman singled to right as Felix was held up at third to put runners on the corners with one away.
Rossiter starting pitcher Dylan Kachmar then got the next two batters to strikeout and groundout back to first to get out of the jam.
The Miners added a pair of runs in the third when Neal singled and later scored on a Meterko single, as Billy Fagely later drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Meterko to bring the score to 3-0.
Sykesville had a prime chance to cut into the lead in the bottom half of the inning as Jake Mowrey and Brandon Walker singled around a Jake Billotte walk to load the bases with nobody out.
Kachmar then forced Devon Walker to fly out to deep center field, but the runner held at third as the bases remained loaded with one away.
Adam Fox then grounded out to short as the Miners turned an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to keep Sykesville off the board.
Rossiter carried that momentum over into the top of the fourth, as Neal singled with one out before advancing to third on a pair of past balls with two outs in the inning.
Meterko then hit a grounder to second but was able to reach and advance to second when the throw sailed by first as Neal came in to score on the play.
Thomas then singled to right field to keep the inning alive as Tyler Richardson came to the plate with runners on the corners and two away.
Thomas then broke for second on a delayed steal as he got in a run down allowing Meterko to attempt to score on the play.
Reynoldsville shortstop Fox attempted to throw home to get Meterko at home, but his throw sailed over Brandon Simbeck behind the plate allowing both runners to reach safely as Rossiter took a 5-0 lead.
Sykesville’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth when Felix led off by driving a pitch over the fence in straight away center field for a solo home run.
The Senators looked to continue to cut into the lead in the fifth as Ben Hayes led off by reaching on a four-pitch walk before Brandon Walker singled down the left-field line.
Kachmar then retired the next three batters on a pair of fly outs and a groundout to preserve the four-run lead.
The Rossiter starter finished off the complete game in the seventh by forcing a 4-6-3 double play for the final outs.
Sykesville hosts Rossiter Sunday at 2 p.m. as it is the first game of a doubleheader for the Senators, who will also host Pulaski at 5 p.m.