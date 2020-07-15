CLEARFIELD — After sweeping the season series against Rossiter during the Federation League regular season, the Pennsylvania Grain Processing Huskers won a tiebreaker with the Miners for fourth place in the standings and got to host the opening game of the best-of-3 series.
The Huskers were not able to use home field to their advantage, however, in an 11-3 loss to Rossiter Tuesday evening at James A. Anderson Ball Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The Miners batted around in a decisive fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs that turned a 1-1 game into a comfortable 7-1 advantage.
Rossiter rode the pitching of Isaac Stouffer, Isaac London and Branson Scarantine from there, as the trio combined on a 4-hitter.
With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth, Stouffer was hit by a Hunter Dixon pitch to start the inning. An infield error on a ball batted by Tyler Richardson allowed both runners to be safe and set the Miners up for a big inning.
Brandon Matthews followed with a double to knock in Stouffer, and a London sacrifice fly scored Richardson.
Dylan Kachmar plated Matthews with a double and moved to third on Ashton Stonbreaker’s base hit. Addison Neal’s double pushed Kachmar across the plate and Daren Byers’ single plated Neal and chased Dixon from the mound.
Blake Prestash relieved Dixon and, after giving up a base hit to Pete Meterko, was able to get out of the inning with no further damage done.
The Huskers rallied in the home half of the seventh against London, who ran into a little trouble after striking out the first two batters he faced.
PGP strung four hit together, beginning with a Prestash single. He scored all the way from first when Nick Domico legged out a triple to the gap.
Domico got to trot home on Nolan Barr’s single, and Ryan Gearhart followed with a base hit. But London got out of the jam with a strikeout, keeping the score 7-3.
Rossiter was able to piece together a run in the fifth thanks to two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a sac fly, then plated three more in the sixth to up the advantage to 11-3. Matthews drew a bases-loaded walk, London hit an RBI single and Kachmar added a sac fly.
PGP did not have another hit after Gearhart’s fourth-inning single as London and Scarantine combined to retire 10 straight to end it.
Meterko gave the Miners a quick 1-0 lead with a solo home run to left field in the top of the first.
The Huskers answered with an unearned run off Stouffer in the bottom of the third to knot the game at 1-1.
Neal, Meterko and London each had two hits to lead the Miners. Matthews and Kachmar had a pair of RBIs apiece.
Stouffer pitched the first three innings, allowing just the unearned run on one hit, while striking out four batters. London got the win after tossing the fourth and fifth innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while also fanning four.
Scarantine pitched 1-2-3 innings in both the sixth and seventh.
Game 2 is this evening at 6 p.m. at Shaffer Field. A Miner win ends the series, while a Husker victory shifts the third and deciding game back to Lawrence Township Rec Park on Thursday.
ROSSITER 11, PGP 3
Score by Innings
Rossiter 100 613 0 — 11
PGP 001 200 x — 3
Rossiter—11
Neal c 5121, Byers cf 4111, Meterko ss 4121, Fegley ph 1000, Stauffer p-1b 2200, Falgout ph 1000, Richardson 2b 2200, Matthews 3b 2212, London rf-p-rf 2021, Kachmar 1b-rf 2112, Scarantine p 0000, Stonebreaker dh 2111, Bennett lf 0000. Totals: 27-11-10-9.
PGP—3
Rumsky ss 4000, Elensky 3b-2b 3001, A. Myers dh 3010, Dixon p 0000, Troxell rf 0000, Bailor c 3000, Billotte cf 2000, Tiracorda cf 1000, Prestash rf-p-3b 3110, Domico 1b 3111, E. Myers 1b 0000, Barr 2b-p 3111, Gearhart lf 2010, Coudriet lf 1000. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
Errors: Rossiter 2; PGP 1. LOB: Rossiter 8, PGP 4. 2B: Matthews, Kachmar, Neal. 3B: Domico. HR: Meterko. HBP: Richardson (by Dixon), Stauffer (by Dixon). SAC: Kachmar. SF: London, Stonebreaker, Kachmar. SB: Neal, Byers 2.
Pitching
Rossiter: Stauffer-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; London-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Scarantine-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
PGP: Dixon-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Prestash-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Barr-2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: London. Losing pitcher: Dixon.