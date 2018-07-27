REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators were on the verge of returning to the Federation League championship series Thursday evening, but visiting Rossiter had other thoughts as it staged a seventh-inning rally to live to play another day.
Sykesville took a 3-1 lead into the seventh, but the Miners scored five runs off reliever Adam Fox in that decisive half inning to pull out a 6-3 come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their semifinal series.
Jordan Mesoraco delivered the biggest blow against Fox, a grand slam that put Rossiter up 6-3 before Dylan Kachmar finished off the victory with a scoreless bottom of the seventh to earn the victory.
Fox had entered the game on the mound in the sixth in relief of starter Brandon Simbeck, who allowed one earned run on five hits in five innings of work. He struck out one and walked four.
Sykesville jumped out to the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first before adding to its lead with a pair of runs in the third. Rossiter jumped on the board in the fourth on a solo homer by Pete Meterko.
Brandon Sicheri and Jake Felix each had two hits for Sykesville, with Felix driving in a run. Jude Lander also had a hit and RBI for the Senators.
Meterko, Brandon Matthews and Alec Greenblatt each had two hits in the win for the Miners.
With Game 4 pushed back to Thursday due to weather, Game 5 will now be played this evening at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field at 6 p.m.
Should the series go beyond that, Gane 6 would be Saturday in Reynoldsville at 5 p.m., with Game 7 Sunday back in Rossiter at 5 p.m.
