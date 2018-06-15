DuBOIS — A five-run top of the fourth powered Rossiter to an 8-5 win over Pulaski in a Federation League contest at Showers Field Thursday.
Pulaski took an early lead, as Jake Miknis hit a one-out double down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning.
Miknis would later come in to score the game’s first run on a single to left by Adam Bankovich.
The game remained 1-0 into the fourth inning, as Pulaski starting pitcher Noah Schneider and Rossiter starter Kevin London both shut down the opposition’s offense in the second and third innings.
After having just one hit and four baserunners through the first three innings of play, Rossiter broke things open in the top of the fourth.
The Miners took advantage of a few mistakes by Pulaski to record a five-run inning to take a 5-1 lead.
Pete Meterko and Joey DiPietro led the inning off by reaching on a pair of walks.
Dakotah Byers followed and hit a hard ground ball right back to Schneider on the mound as the Generals looked to turn a double play.
Schneider’s throw to second was misplayed, as all three runners reached safely to load the bases with no outs.
Lance Pennington then tied the game at one with a RBI single to right-center, bringing Meterko in to score.
Isaac Stouffer then grounded to short, as Braden Paulinellie threw home to force out DiPietro for the first out of the frame.
Brandon Matthews followed by driving a single to right field to score Byers, as Pennington also came in to score on the play as the ball was misplayed n right field.
Matthews would later come in to score the final run of the inning as Schneider attempted to pick off Cory Geer, who reached on an error, at first base but was called for a balk.
The Generals responded with a two-out rally in the home half of the fifth.
After London retired the first two batters of the inning, the Pulaski offense got to work.
Miknis got things started with a single up the middle and came in to score on a bloop single down the right field line by Dom Torretti, who pinch hit for Ty Bittner.
Bittner then re-enetred the game to run and came in to score on a double to deep left field by Bankovich, his second RBI of the day.
Jackson Frank drove in the final run of the inning on a single to left, scoring Bankovich to cut Rossiter’s lead to 5-4.
Both teams were held scoreless in the sixth, as the game entered the seventh with the Miners hanging on to a one-run lead.
Pulaski relief pitcher Colin Read looked to continue his strong work on the mound to keep the deficit at one, while Rossiter looked to add insurance runs.
Three one out singles by Alec Greenblatt, Dakota Thomas and Meterko loaded the bases for the Miners.
After Read forced DiPietro to fly out to short, Byers came to the plate with two away and the bases loaded.
Byers worked a full count in the at bat, then drove a pitch to the wall in left field to clear the bases and stretch Rossiter’s lead to 8-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Miknis started another two out rally for Pulaski.
After drawing a walk, Miknis came in to score his third run of the game on a single by Bittner to cut the deficit to 8-5.
Bankovich was unable to keep the rally alive and flew out to center field to end the game.
