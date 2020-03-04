HERSHEY — For the third year in a row, the Brockway wrestling team is sending multiple wrestlers to the PIAA Class AA Championships.
The Rovers had four state qualifiers a year ago and sent two to Hershey back in 2018. This year’s contingent landed in the middle of those totals, as three Rovers will compete inside the Giant Center later this week.
The one constant among those trips is senior Anthony Glasl, who is making his fourth trip to states and is in search of his third medal. The Rover placed sixth as a freshman and was fifth a year ago as a junior.
Glasl (132 pounds) will be joined at states by senior teammate Eric Johnson (220) and junior Noah Bash (160). Johnson is making his second straight trip to Hershey, while Bash is a states newcomer after placing third in Sharon.
Glasl, fresh off winning his first regional crown last weekend, enters states with a 35-1 record this season and can become the school’s all-times win leader in Hershey. Glasl (142-21) sits just two wins behind Andy Rendos’ school mark of 144 (with 16 losses) set back in 2006.
The Rover is favored to best that record, as he comes in ranked second in the state at 132. He awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between state returnees Brandon Breidegan (SE-4, 37-10) of Northern Lebanon and St. Joseph’s Academy’s Amonn Ohl (SW-5, 28-10).
Ohl, who placed sixth two years ago, is the only previous medalist in the bottom half with Glasl. Burrell junior Ian Oswalt (SW-2, 42-6) and East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob (SE-1, 32-5) loom as potential semifinal opponents. Oswalt, ranked third, has placed fourth and fifth, while Jacob (No. 5) was sixth a year ago.
The top half at 132 is headlined by returning state champion and No. 1 ranked Brock McMillen (SW-1, 32-3) of Glendale. Reynolds junior Kaeden Berger (39-7), who Glasl beat 6-1 in last weekend’s regional final, is a returning seventh-place finisher and could face McMillen in the semifinals.
Johnson (NW-3, 33-2), who was upset in his regional opener last week, finds himself in a 195-pound field that features just four wrestlers who have competed at states and he is one of them.
The Rover, ranked No. 6, drew third-ranked Danny Lawrence (SE-2, 33-2) of Mahoney in the Round of 16. The winner could face Philipsburg-Osceola junior Parker Moore (33-6), the Southwest champ who is ranked seventh.
Defending state champ Gaige Garcia (NE-1, 45-0) also is on Johnson’s side in the top half and could meet the Rover in the semifinals. Garcia also owns a bronze and fifth-place medal.
The bottom at 195 has just one returning qualifier in Newport senior Ethan Rode (SE-1, 39-3), who is ranked second in the state. Fourth-ranked Braydon Herbster (NW-1, 35-3) of Reynolds also is on that side of the bracket.
Bash (26-10) landed in a pigtail bout at 160 and faces Saucon Valley sophomore Ty Csencsits (SE-5, 15-4) with the winner advancing to battle two-time defending state champ Thayne Lawrence of (SW-1, 21-0) of Frazier in the Round of 16.
That part of the draw in the top half also features Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia (NE-2, 23-2), the No. 5 ranked wrestler who placed fourth a year ago.
Lawrence is the only returning state champ in the field though, as Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Andrew Cerniglia (SE-1, 42-1) — who won gold at 145 last year — is in he bottom half. Cerniglia could face Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio (NW-2, 36-4) in the quarterfinals.
St. Joseph’s Academy’s Keegan Rothrock (SW-2, 33-6), who placed third a year ago, also is in the bottom along with Benton sophomore Nolan Lear (NE-1, 32-1). The duo are ranked third and fourth, respectively.
Action gets underway at the PIAA Class AA Championships on Thursday at 9 a.m.