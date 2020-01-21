BROCKWAY — Brockway was unable to hold onto a six-point halftime lead as it suffered a 51-43 loss at the hands of visiting Moniteau Monday night.
The host Rovers took a 26-20 lead into the half, before being outscored 15-8 in the third quarter, as Moniteau closed the frame on a 12-2 run to take its first lead of the night at 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter, as the visitors led the rest of the night on the way to the eight-point win.
Brockway (3-10) got off to a strong start, as it scored the first 10 points of the night before the Warriors were able to get on the board.
Noah Adams got the scoring started for the Rovers, as Marcus Copelli added a pair of scores around a bucket by Alec Freemer before Lewis Painter gave the home side a 10-0 lead with a score on the inside just before the four minute mark of the first.
The visitors got on the board on the ensuing possession on a basket from Gage Neal, while Nate Tack drained a three-pointer on the next trip down as the Warriors began to fight their way back into the game.
The teams went back-and-forth over the final few minutes of the opening quarter as Brockway still maintained a five-point (16-11) lead heading into the second.
Both teams struggled to capture the momentum in the second quarter, as Moniteau got within a possession (23-20) with 3:08 to go in the first half on a trey from Kyle Pry.
The three proved to be the Warriors’ final points of the half, as Jon Wood responded with a three of his own for Brockway with 1:43 left for the final points of the half.
Marcus Bennett sipped in to draw a charge with 15 ticks remaining in the half to help the Rovers take a 26-20 lead into the break.
Brockway took its largest lead of the night in the third quarter when a score in the paint from Freemer put it up 32-23 with 5:29 left in the frame.
From that point on, the Warriors went on a 12-2 run to storm back and take their first lead of the game in the closing seconds of the third.
The Rovers add a chance to build on their lead in the third at the foul line, but were 0-of-4 from the line in the quarter, allowing Moniteau to battle back and take the lead.
“We missed a couple easy ones that could’ve extended the lead at the time and we hurt ourselves with a couple opportunities at the free throw line to extend the lead too and we couldn’t take advantage,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said.
Freemer scored the home side’s final points of the quarter on a baseline jumper with 4:15 left before Moniteau closed on a 7-0 run to take a one-point advantage into the fourth.
“We kinda stalled a little bit offensively and we had some miscommunications defensively and lost some shooters and they knocked down a couple threes and that kinda got them going,” Clark said.
The Warriors carried their momentum over into the final eight minutes, as they opened on a 5-0 run behind a three-point play from Neal.
Brockway battled back behind the play of Freemer, who was fouled on a shot from deep and hit 2-of-3 foul shots before draining a three-pointer from the corner to get it within a point at 40-39 with 3:05 to play.
McDevitt responded with a momentum-swinging three-point play on the other end, as a bucket from Copelli on the ensuing possession end the Rovers back within two (43-41) at the 2:03 mark of the fourth.
Moniteau then closed the game on a 8-2 run, as four of those points came at the foul line where it went 4-of-7 down the stretch to secure the road victory.
“I thought down the stretch they (Moniteau) got all the 50-50 balls, we didn’t come up with any of those and gave them extra possessions and took away opportunities from us,” Clark said. “I think that was the difference in the game was them in the second half just finding more possessions.”
Brockway plays host to DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday.