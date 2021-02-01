CURWENSVILLE — Friday night’s boys basketball matchup between Brockway and Curwensville proved to be largely a tale of two quarters, although it was an 8-0 run to start the fourth that proved to be the different as the Rovers pulled out a 57-55 victory at Patton Hall.
The game opened a a back-and-forth battle with the host Golden Tide holding a 12-10 lead at one point in the opening quarter before the Rovers closed the frame on an 11-0 run to take a 21-12 lead. Brockway carried that momentum in quarter No. 2 and netted the first five points as that 16-0 spurt put the Rovers up 26-12.
Brockway eventually took a 28-19 lead into halftime before the Tide caught fire in the third and used a big 15-2 run of its own to regain the lead at 34-30. Trevor Lansberry sparked that surge, netting 13 of his game-high 24 points in the quarter.
However, Brockway fought back late in the quarter and went back on top 43-42 entering the final eight minutes. The Rovers then started the fourth with their 8-0 spurt and hit their free throw late to fend off comeback bid by Curwensville that saw Ty Terry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final. Terry finished with 18 points.
Brockway finished with a balanced scoring attack that helped offset the big nihts by Lansberry and Terry for the Golden Tide. Rovers Marcus Bennett, Noah Adams and Lewis Painter all had 11 points, while Marcus Copelli and Jared Marchiori added nine and eight, respectively.
BROCKWAY 57,
CURWENSVILLE 55
Score by Quarters
Brockway 21 7 15 14 — 57
Curwensville 12 7 23 13 — 55
Brockway—57
Bullers 2 0-0 5, Bennett 5 0-1 11, Adams 2 6-6 11, Copelli 4 0-0 9, Painter 5 1-2 11, A. Schmader 0 2-2 2, Marchiori 4 0-0 8, L. Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-11 57.
Curwensville—55
Terry 5 4-4 18, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Condon 3 1-1 7, Lansberry 7 6-8 24, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Swatsworth 1 0-0 2, Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-13 55.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Bullers, Adams, Copelli), Curwensville 8 (Terry 4, Lansberry 4).