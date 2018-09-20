BROCKWAY — We’re now a month into the high school football season, with that opening four-game stretch setting the stage for some key matchups over the second-half of the year.
One of those showdowns happens Friday night in Brockway as the Rovers welcome Ridgway to Frank Varischetti Field in a battle of unbeatens. Both teams are 4-0 and currently tied with Clarion (4-0 itself) atop the standings in the new District 9 League Big School Division.
Friday’s winner at worst will remain tied with Clarion, which plays at St. Marys, in the race to win the first ever division title and potential top seed for the District 9 Class AA playoffs.
The loser will have to work a little harder to achieve those goals, but could still obtain them as both Ridgway and Brockway have meetings with Clarion in the final month of the season.
As for Friday’s matchuo, the Rovers and Elkers have each gotten to 4-0 with completely different rosters.
Brockway has a veteran squad, with half its team comprised of seniors. On the other side, Ridgway entered the year with an more inexperienced roster after losing a talented senior class that led the school to back-to-back D-9 Class A titles.
However, the young Elkers have grown up fast in the first month of the season and picked up right where those past teams left off.
The Elkers, known for their defense in recent years under head coach Mark Heindl, haven’t missed a beat in that area in 2018. Ridgway leads the area in points allowed per game (6.8) while ranking third in total defense (187.2 yards per game).
The Elkers also rank first in turnover ratio with a +10 (13 takeaways, 3 giveaways), meaning the Rovers will have to take care of the ball — something they have struggled to do at times early in the year.
But, Brockway has been better in that area the past two weeks as quarterback Peter Downer and the passing game has come to life to give the Rovers a more balanced offensive attack.
Downer has completed 29 of 57 passes for 529 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. A bulk of those numbers have come in the past two weeks in wins against St. Marys and Kane.
Josh Solnosky leads the Rover receivers with six grabs for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
On the ground, Brockway is led by the duo of Tyler Serafini (78-470, 1 TD) and Jon Wood (40-269, 2 TDs). Serafini ranks third in the area in rushing yards.
Wood also has eight catches for 134 yards and three scores, and his 42 points scored are tied for fifth in the area.
Brockway’s defense also has been strong in the opening month, with the Rovers allowing just 15.5 points per game despite playing Karns City and Brookville the first two weeks.
The Rovers will look to stop an Elkers offense that still likes to pound the football but also has shown the ability to throw the ball a little more this season.
Ridgway’s ground game once again is a balanced attack, as four Elkers have between 17 and 29 carries on the season. Three different players — Gabe Watts (28-279, 3 TDs), Jake Wickett (27-205,6 TDs) and Cole Secco (17-200, 1 TD) — have 200 or more yards.
First-year starter Paul Gresco also had made an impact at quarterback, as the junior had thrown for 550 yards, six TDs and just one interception in four games. He ranks fourth in the area in passing yards.
Gresco will have to take care of the ball though, as Solnosky and teammate Ben Glasl are tied for the the area lead in interceptions with three each.
Should the game be a close one, special teams could become a factor — and that’s an area the Rovers have excelled in so far this season.
Senior Zane Puhala leads all area kickers in points with 27. He is a perfect 15-for-15 on extra points and has booted four field goals already this season.
Wood also has made an impact on special teams, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in a Week 1 win against Brookville.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
