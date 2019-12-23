SHARPSVILLE — The Brockway wrestling team ended 2019 on a high note Saturday, going 4-1 to finish second at the Sharpsville Duals.
Brockway won their first four matches in lopsided fashion, capturing wins against West Middlesex (48-24), Grove City (54-18), Maplewood (42-12) and Grand Valley (45-18) — a school from Ohio competing at the event.
The Rovers then squared off against Highlands in the finals in a match that came down to the final couple weights.
Brockway won six of the nine bouts wrestled on the mat, but in the end a trio of forfeits the Rovers had to give up proved to be the difference in a 36-27 loss to the Golden Rams. The teams finished even in wins (6) with there being no bouts at 106 and 113.
Highlands raced out to an 18-3 lead on the strength of three pins and one of those forfeit wins at 132 to start the match. The Rovers’ lone win in that opening stretch came from senior Anthony Glasl, who blanked Blake Clark, 5-0, at 145.
Brockway then stormed back into the match by winning four of the next five weights to pull even at 24-24. All four wins came way of pin from Noah Bash (160), Seth Stewart (170), Weston Smith (195) and Eric Johnson (220), while Highlands got a forfeit win at 182.
The Golden Rams regained the lead for good at heavyweight though as junior Jeremiah Nelson pinned Rover freshman Gavin Thompson in 5:46 to make it 30-24.
After the two “no contests,” Highlands’ Bryan Randolph sealed the Highlands’ victory with a forfeit win at 120.
Rover Adam Stine closed things out with a 9-2 win against Evan Henry at 126, but the Golden Rams came away with the nine-point victory and the title.
Glasl, Bash, Stewart and Johnson all went 5-0 on the day. Bash and Johnson each recorded four pins, while Glasl and Stewart had three each.
Garret Park, Tanner Morelli and Thompson all enjoyed 4-1 days for the Rovers. Morell and Thompson both notched three falls on the day.
Weston Smith and Adam Stine each finished 3-2 for the Brockway, while Linkin Nichols had a forfeit win. Smith had two pins on the day.
Brockway, now 6-3 on the season, returns to action Jan. 9 at home against defending District 9 Class 2A team champ Brookville.