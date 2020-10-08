With the regular season more than half over, the Southern League teams in the Tri-County Area turn their attention to Week 5.
This week’s action includes six games, as Brookville, Clearfield and Redbank Valley all look to remain unbeaten on the year, while Curwensville is in search of its first win of the season.
Five of the games kick off Friday at 7 p.m., while Brookville hosts Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Curwensville (0-3)
at Brockway (1-3)
Coming off its first win of the season, the Rovers will look to make it two in a row and pick up their first home win of the season as they host winless Curwensville.
Brockway will look to continue to build on its offensive improvement it saw in last week’s victory, while the Golden Tide are still looking to get their offense rolling.
The Rovers are scoring just 11.5 points per game, while Curwensville has scored just 5.3 points per game this year.
Conner Ford had a big game last week, as he the quarterback has now thrown for 409 yards on 34-of-62 passing for three scores and six interceptions.
On the other side, Golden Tide quarterback Dan McGarry is 36-of-70 passing for 280 yards and one touchdown and five picks.
Moniteau (1-3)
at DuBois (1-3)
The Beavers will look to make it two wins in as many games as they host a Moniteau squad coming off back-to-back blowout losses.
DuBois, which shut out Punxsutawney in its home opener in Week 3, is coming off a hard fought 15-7 loss on the road against Central Clarion last week.
On the other side, the Warriors, who were 1-1 after a Week 2 win over the Chucks, have dropped their last two games by scores of 46-14 to Central Clarion followed by a 47-14 defeat at the hands of Brookville last week.
Moniteau relies heavily on the ground game, as 222 of its 277 offensive yards per game come from the rushing attack.
Mason Mershimer leads the Warriors’ running back core with 449 yards on 73 carries this season for four sores.
DuBois has gotten big numbers from Zach Henery in the ground game, as he sits second in the Tri-County Areas with 255 yards on 54 carries.
Cam-Ron Hays is fourth in the area in passing yards for the Beavers with 494 on 49-of-84 completions for four scores and five interceptions.
Central Clarion (3-1)
at Karns City (3-1)
The Wildcats travel to Karns City in a matchup that could be pivotal in determining seeding for the District 9 Class 2A postseason.
Central Clarion and the Gremlins both enter with just one loss, as both teams have dropped a game to undefeated Brookville and sit tied for second in the Southern League Large School division.
Calvin German will look to continue putting up big numbers behind center for the Wildcats, has he has thrown for 1,151 yards and 14 touchdowns this season to three interceptions on 56-of-110 passing.
Of those completions, 20 have gone to Ethan Burford, who leads the area with 551 receiving yards and has six touchdowns on the season.
Clearfield (2-0)
at Central (4-0)
The Bison travel to Martinsburg to take on Central in the only battle of unbeatens on the docket in Week 5.
Clearfield came back from a two-week hiatus last week and secured a resounding win over Philipsburg-Osceola last Friday.
For the Dragons, they have won their opening four games in commanding fashion by an average of 24.5 points per game.
The game will be a matchup of talented quarterbacks in Dragons’ Jeff Hoenstine up against Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte.
For Billotte, the two wins have seen him throw for 374 yards and six touchdowns to no interceptions, completing 24 of his 42 pass attempts.
Jake Lezzer is the quarterback’s main target, as he is sixth in the area in receiving yards with 246 on 12 grabs in just two games.
Hoenstine has enjoyed a strong start to the year, as he has thrown for 1,095 yards on 66-of-101 passing and 15 touchdowns to just one interception.
The sophomore has a handful of targets in the passing game, as six Central receivers have eclipsed 100 yards on the year, led by Hunter Klotz, who has 13 grabs for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
Ball security has been key for the Bison in its opening two wins, as its defense has forced three turnovers while the offense has yet to commit a turnover on the year.
Redbank Valley (3-0)
at Keystone (3-1)
The Bulldogs visit the Panthers in a key matchup as they look to maintain their undefeated start to the year.
The game will pit a pair of strong run games up against one another, as Redbank Valley is second among area teams with 170.6 rushing yards per game, while Keystone has 169.0 yards per game on the ground.
Hudson Martz leads the Bulldogs’ ground game, as he is fifth in the area with 222 yards on 38 carries and two scores.
For Keystone, which enters on a two-game winning streak, Nick Weaver leads the team in rushing with 308 yards and seven touchdowns on 51 totes.
Redbank Valley won last year’s matchup 29-8 in the season opener, one of just two losses for the Panthers last season.
Punxsutawney (0-4)
at Brookville (4-0)
Brookville will look to continue its undefeated season as it hosts a winless Chucks team on Homecoming.
The Raiders have powered their way through the Southern League Large School Division and have a strong grip on the top playoff seed at the midway point of the regular season.
Jack Krug leads the high-powered Brookville offense with a Tri-County Area best 1,242 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, as he has completed 90 of his 131 passes on the year while throwing just two picks.
A trio of Brookville receivers sit in the top-five in receiving yards, led by Brayden Kunselman, who is second with 406 yards on 24 grabs and seven scores.
Kyle MacBeth follows with 327 yards on 20 catches, while Robert Keth has made 19 catches for 247 yards.
The Raiders defense has also been key this season, forcing an area-leading 10 turnovers on the year, as they lead the area with a plus-seven turnover ratio.