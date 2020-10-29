BROCKWAY — For the second season in a row, the Brockway and Coudersport boys soccer teams met in the District 9 Class A playoffs and Wednesday night’s matchup went much like last year’s — a dominant victory by the Rovers.
The latest showdown between the two saw the Rovers roll up five first-half goals Wednesday night at Frank Varischetti Field en route to a 5-0 victory against the Falcons in a Class A semifinal.
Senior Ryan Lin netted two of those goals, with his scoring strike 16:02 into the game proving to be the only goal the Rovers needed. Teammate Alex Carlson scored just under two minutes later to make it 2-0 and put Brockway in complete control. The Rovers finished with a 26-8 advantage in shots, including 15-3 in the decisive first half.
Brockway also kept Coudy’s offense in check a year ago, when the Rovers held the Falcons to just four shots in a 3-0 victory at Bradford in the D-9 Class A championship game. Ironically, Lin scored the opening goal in that matchup as well, with two second-half goals by Marcus Bennett sealing the victory.
It didn’t take that long Wednesday for the Rovers (13-2) to pull away the Falcons, as senior Noah bash, Lin and junior Jared Marchiori all scored in the final 17 minutes of the opening half to give Brockway a commanding 5-0 lead at the break.
With the victory, Brockway earned the opportunity to defend its D-9 title and will play second-seeded Clarion-Limestone in the finals next Thursday (Nov. 5) on its home turf at Varischetti Field. The Lions edged Kane, 6-5, in overtime in the other semifinal Wednesday night.
“We’ve started strong (this season) and once again did that tonight,” said Brockway coach Andy Daugherty. “I think the first 10 minutes we were a little rusty, but we haven’t played since last Monday (Oct. 19), but after that they picked it up.
“They saw what they (Falcons) were trying to do to us and broke it down and did well. And, we definitely want to be unselfish, because that’s when you get the better opportunities. When you try to force the ball into certain people, it jut doesn’t work that way. They have been unselfish all year and spreading the wealth around.”
Both teams seemed to have a feeling our period in the opening 10-plus minutes, with the Rovers having the only two shots in that stretch.
Bennett had a long shot from 30 yards out go just high in the fourth minute, while Bash had a shot stopped by Coudy keeper Rosalyn Page just 25 seconds later as the Rovers promptly won the ball back. Page had nine saves in the loss.
Page denied another bash shot in the 16th minute as the Rover didn’t get all his leg into a redirect try on a cross by Bennett. Lin capitalized less than a minute later.
Dom Inzana played a nice through ball top Lin, who dribbled in and fired a shot that Page dove and deflected enough that the ball hit the right post. However, it bounced right back to Lin, who stayed with the play and fired home a rebound shot to put the Rovers up 1-0.
Coudy tried to answer back just 40 seconds later, but Rovers keeper Lewis Painter saved a shot by Jacob Hooftallon. Painter, who needed to make just one more save in the first half, finished with five stops in recording the shutout. A majority of those saves were routine.
Brockway made a push up the field shortly after that Painter save and extended its lead to 2-0 when Carlson chipped a shot past a sprawling Page the slowly rolled towards the net and found its way just inside the right post.
Lin and Bash came up empty on scoring chances in the ensuing three minutes, but Bash didn’t miss on his next opportunity as he blasted a shot from the top right corner of box past Page for a 3-0 Brockway lead.
The score stayed that way past the 34-minute mark before the Rovers once again scored twice in a short period of time.
Lin scored the first of those off an assist by Bennett with 5:38 left in the half, while Marchiori scored on a rocket of a shot from outside the top of the box 1:38 later. Marchiori’s goal proved to be the final one of the game.
Lin appeared to complete a hat-trick in the second half in the 48th minute as he and Bash broke free on a 2-on-1. bash made a strong run to pull out Page, then hesitated for a moment before crossing the ball to a wide open Lin. The Rover easily put in the cross but was ruled offside on the play, which negated the score.
Both teams had scoring chances in the final 30 minutes, but both Page and Painter keep the opposition off the scoreboard after the break. Painter made his best save of the night in the 52nd minute when he dove to his left to deny a shot by Owen Ott and deflect it out of bounds for a corner kick, which the Falcons couldn’t capitalize on.
BROCKWAY 5,
COUDERSPORT 0
Score by Halves
Coudy 0 0 — 0
Brockway 5 0 — 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Ryan Lin, 16:02.
BW—Alex Carlson, 17:51.
BW—Noah Bash, 23:07.
BW—Ryan Lin (Marcus Bennett assist), 35:22.
BW—Jared Marchiori, 36:00.
Statistics
Shots: Coudy 8, Brockway 26. Saves: Coudy 10 (Rosalyn Page), Brockway 5 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: Coudy 3, Brockway 3.