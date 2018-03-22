BROCKWAY — The Brockway baseball team enters the 2018 season with an interesting mix of youth and experienced players.
Losing six seniors, five of which were starters, to graduation off a district finals squad as well as a handful of other underclassmen who decided not to return this season will do that to a program.
Gone are the likes of Hunter Antonuccio, Jesse Johnson, Jarrett Esposito, among others from last year’s 9-10 squad that made a strong postseason run. Two of those wins came in the District 9 Class AA playoffs before the Rovers saw their season come to an end with a tough 2-0 loss to Brookville in the finals. The Raiders went to make the state semifinals.
It would be easy for head coach Terry Moore and his staff to anguish over who isn’t around now, but that’s far from the case. Instead, Moore is focused on making the current edition of the Rovers the best it can be.
“Last year was a great season, and I give the guys who were here a lot of credit,” said Moore. “Obviously, we lost six seniors, five of which were starters. We had couple other guys not come back, one who was a starter, so we lost six starters total.
“That’s okay though. We have guys who want to be here, and there’s a good mix. We’re young, and it’s kind of exciting to start over again. We’re looking forward to that opportunity.”
The cupboard isn’t completely bare for Moore though, as he welcomes back three starters in Matthew Clark (catcher), Angelo Inzana (outfield/pitcher) and Tyler Serafini (pitcher/middle infield) and a handful of other players who saw varsity action.
Clark, who returns behind the plate, led the team in average (.390), hits (23) and doubles (8) a year ago. Serafini was the Rovers top pitcher last season, posting a 4-3 record with 47 strikeouts and a 2.05 ERA in a team-high 44 1/3 innings. Inzana, who started in center most of the season, hit .278 with 15 RBIs, 14 runs, four doubles and two triples.
Serafini and Inzana, who threw just 5 1/3 innings last season, look to anchor the pitching staff along with junior Tino Inzana (1-1, 4.96 ERA in 18 1/3 innings). There are still some question marks beyond those three.
“We have a handful of other guys who can throw, and I foresee a couple freshmen getting a little bit of action this year. There’s a little bit of experience there but definitely some guys who aren’t. We’re excited to give them the opportunity to see what they can do.”
On the infield, the junior duo of Matthew Holt and Bryce Grecco are vying for time at first base, along with sophomore Nickelas Porrin.
Freshmen Ben Glasl and Dominic inzana could both see time at second. Another freshman, Joel Gaston, will likely be at shortstop when Serafini is pitching. Tino Inzana looks to be the early front runner at third, with freshmen Conner Ford and Lance Fitzgerald also in the mix.
Angelo Inzana returns in the outfield, as does senior Zachary Foradori and junior Zane Puhala. Foradori saw some starting time last season, while Puhala also played some. Tino Inzana and some of the younger players could also see some time in the outfield.
“We’re so young when it comes to playing time, I guarantee you our starting lineup the first game of the season will not be our starting lineup at the end of the season,” said Moore. “We’re going to be making changes to try to find out who plays best where to give us the best opportunity to win.”
Moore said the team hasn’t made any long-term goals for the season.
“Obviously you to want make playoffs and get in hunt for district championship, and we did a good job doing that last year,” he said. “Being so young, getting better day-by-day is our main goal. Hopefully as this year goes on, we’ll be able to put the pieces together and figure out what we need to do to make this the best team possible.”
Moore will again be assisted by Paul Grecco, Ray Carlson, Matt Melillo and Cody Jose. Timmy Brosky has come on board as the new junior varsity coach.
The Rovers are scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Curwensville.
ROSTER
Seniors: Angelo Inzana, Zachary Foradori, Pierce Yahner. Juniors: Matt Clark, Bryce Grecco, Matthew Holt, Tino Inzana, Zane Puhala, Tyler Serafini. Sophomore: Nickelas Porrin. Freshmen: Chase Azzato, Ty Barr, Marcus Copelli, Lance Fitzgerald, Conner Ford, Joel Gaston, Ben Glasl, Dominic Inzana, Ethan Rendos.
